Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December

BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,386
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 05:31:19 PM
Leicester to win this 2-1.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 PM
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

IgorBobbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,194
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 05:40:05 PM
Must be really bad traffic around Manchester today
FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,120
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 05:52:21 PM
Leicester 1 up,Vardy
planned-a-tenner-per-gift-cos-I'm-cheap-like

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,583
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 05:53:22 PM
Oh
FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,120
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 06:00:53 PM
1-1 Mahrez
planned-a-tenner-per-gift-cos-I'm-cheap-like

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,583
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 06:03:46 PM
Oh
gemofabird

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 06:26:08 PM
2 - 1 now. Draw suits maybe?
DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 06:26:39 PM
Can only imagine the uproar if we got a penalty as soft as that.
aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 06:34:20 PM
Didn't thought I'd be saying this, but I prefer City to win today.
Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 06:53:37 PM
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 06:34:20 PM
Didn't thought I'd be saying this, but I prefer City to win today.

No fucking way. Leicester aren't capable of going into winning streak from now on to the end of the season. City on the other hand are more than capable doing that, just like last year.

Come on Leicester 🙏🙏
red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,128
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 06:56:07 PM
Pep begging the City crowd for support. Not exactly grasping at straws, but grasping at something plastic.
Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,436
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 06:57:34 PM
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 06:56:07 PM
Pep begging the City crowd for support. Not exactly grasping at straws, but grasping at something plastic.

Many a blue chair stares back in confusion
red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,128
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 06:57:35 PM
DeBruyne to Jesus, 3-1.
Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,687
  • I live!
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 08:11:13 PM
We're going to fuck Leicester up the arse on the 26th, mark my words on it
Shankly998

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 08:11:29 PM
A draw would have been the best result but this is the second best result. This will deflate Leicester going into the game against us giving us a better shot of winning. Doesn't matter what any other team do as long as we keep winning.
mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,175
  • kopite
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 09:41:06 PM
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 08:11:29 PM
A draw would have been the best result but this is the second best result. This will deflate Leicester going into the game against us giving us a better shot of winning. Doesn't matter what any other team do as long as we keep winning.

Is right, imagine how fired up Leicester would have been on Boxing had they won today, with the chance to reduce the gap to a measly 4 points if they beat us.

Reckon they have gone off the boil a bit lately, and expect us to win on Boxing Day and effectively end their challenge.
rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,651
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 09:43:02 PM
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 08:11:29 PM
A draw would have been the best result but this is the second best result. This will deflate Leicester going into the game against us giving us a better shot of winning. Doesn't matter what any other team do as long as we keep winning.

Leicester play West Ham away on the 28th, so either they are going to have to rotate quite extensively or make one of those games a priority
diglet

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 67
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 09:45:35 PM
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 08:11:29 PM
A draw would have been the best result but this is the second best result. This will deflate Leicester going into the game against us giving us a better shot of winning. Doesn't matter what any other team do as long as we keep winning.

Yep, table looks a lot better for us right now than if Leicester has won.
dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 591
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 09:53:12 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:26:35 PM
Camera just cut to Ancelotti then next to Moshiri and Kenwright. He had the look of I could have been back in Vancouver right now

The pundits on the finnish broadcast were having a joke about which looked more devastated as they realised the mistake they've made  ;D

Mind you, they agreed on Ancelotti having a better base with to build on, so the are morons..
robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,882
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 10:32:38 PM
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:53:37 PM
No fucking way. Leicester aren't capable of going into winning streak from now on to the end of the season. City on the other hand are more than capable doing that, just like last year.

Come on Leicester 🙏🙏

A team that are 11 points behind us are relying on us dropping 12 pts, when in the last 26 games, stretching back to 10th March, we have dropped a whole 2 pts.
PhaseOfPlay

  • Well red.Tom Jones Lover. AKA Debbie McGee. Apparently.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,229
  • Under 7s Coaching Manual Owner.
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 11:00:36 PM
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 08:11:29 PM
A draw would have been the best result but this is the second best result. This will deflate Leicester going into the game against us giving us a better shot of winning. Doesn't matter what any other team do as long as we keep winning.

Or motivate them to undo the result they've just had, against a team that just played extra time thousands of miles away.

We've literally no idea how they will react.

diglet

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 67
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 11:18:22 PM
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on Yesterday at 11:00:36 PM
Or motivate them to undo the result they've just had, against a team that just played extra time thousands of miles away.

We've literally no idea how they will react.

Agreed. And theres the additional dynamic of Leicester being at home. I wouldnt mind us going there and shithousing a draw to be honest, but Im sure Jurgen and the boys will be planning for a win!
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,254
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #302 on: Yesterday at 11:42:36 PM
People need to relax.  We have almost five days' rest to look forward to.  Of course we don't know how Leicester will react, but even a draw suits us fine.  A win will kill off their title "challenge" for good.

City is our only threat.
Good King Wencesloolahs

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,401
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #303 on: Today at 12:18:18 AM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:42:36 PM
People need to relax.  We have almost five days' rest to look forward to.  Of course we don't know how Leicester will react, but even a draw suits us fine.  A win will kill off their title "challenge" for good.

City is our only threat.
100%, it was always going to be City that would be the main threat.
BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,386
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #304 on: Today at 12:22:16 AM
I was extremely happy for Almiron when he eventually scored for the Toon today.    :thumbup
a festive name change if possible

  • Roughage
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 18 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #305 on: Today at 12:26:31 AM
Yeah happy for Almiron too, thought he'd light up the premier league after his form at Atlanta utd.
Peabee

  • SKPB!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,752
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #306 on: Today at 01:35:54 AM
I take it City wont be happy that their three Xmas games are Fri to Wed while we play Thu to Thu. Great for us considering the Final weve just played. I couldnt give a shit about the FA Cup other than it being against Everton. Anyone else, Id say play the kids again.
Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,089
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #307 on: Today at 01:42:10 AM
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:35:54 AM
I take it City wont be happy that their three Xmas games are Fri to Wed while we play Thu to Thu. Great for us considering the Final weve just played. I couldnt give a shit about the FA Cup other than it being against Everton. Anyone else, Id say play the kids again.

They started moaning once the scheduling changes for the Xmas period were announced, apparently there was no possible way for their squad to cope with such an outrage.
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #308 on: Today at 08:57:44 AM
Man City laid the law down in no uncertain terms with a thorough kicking of Leicester City. I guess we still cant rule Leicester out though because they won the Premier League with 82 points a handful of years ago. Got winners in the squad, we might lose every player to injury and drop 40 points etc.
robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,882
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #309 on: Today at 09:09:18 AM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:57:44 AM
Man City laid the law down in no uncertain terms with a thorough kicking of Leicester City. I guess we still cant rule Leicester out though because they won the Premier League with 82 points a handful of years ago. Got winners in the squad, we might lose every player to injury and drop 40 points etc.

Leicester are not on the radar, they have already dropped 15 points, the season they won it with 81, everyone else was basically shit, 2nd to 4th was 71, 70 and 66pts. They are not strong enough to now win every game until May.

City have dropped 16 but can go on that long winning run, so they are the ones to watch.

Both though need a team that has dropped 2pts since March, 35 games, to suddenly start losing games.
UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,769
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #310 on: Today at 10:13:17 AM
Looking at City's fixtures I think they'll win their next 4 games. Once they start a winning run most teams are beaten before kicking a ball against them. All we have to do is win ours though - we can afford a draw or 2 in there somewhere now as well.
Yiannis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,873
  • Reds fan from Greece
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #311 on: Today at 10:24:18 AM
Congratulations to Southampton, who have given us so many good players, for beating Aston Villa and sending them in the relegation zone. That was a six-pointer.
BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 21st/22nd December
Reply #312 on: Today at 10:36:10 AM
Quote from: Yiannis on Today at 10:24:18 AM
Congratulations to Southampton, who have given us so many good players, for beating Aston Villa and sending them in the relegation zone. That was a six-pointer.

Unfortunately they've got Chelsea next while Villa have 19th place Norwich.
