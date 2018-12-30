Man City laid the law down in no uncertain terms with a thorough kicking of Leicester City. I guess we still cant rule Leicester out though because they won the Premier League with 82 points a handful of years ago. Got winners in the squad, we might lose every player to injury and drop 40 points etc.



Leicester are not on the radar, they have already dropped 15 points, the season they won it with 81, everyone else was basically shit, 2nd to 4th was 71, 70 and 66pts. They are not strong enough to now win every game until May.City have dropped 16 but can go on that long winning run, so they are the ones to watch.Both though need a team that has dropped 2pts since March, 35 games, to suddenly start losing games.