Brilliant.



Do you have anything on Flamengo?



I actually watch a lot of Flamengo as my misses is Brazilian. They play some really tidy football and not dissimilar to the way we play in style. If you watched the Libertadores final and thought 'oh these are shite' then you watched them at the wrong time.They went about 34 games unbeaten this season once Jorge Jesus came in and only lost on the final game of the season away at Santos having already well wrapped up the Brasil Serie A title.Apart from the obvious headline grabber Gabigol, watch out for Bruno Henrique, he's the real creative flair and then I expect Everton Riberao and Arrascaeta to make up the rest of the front four.If VVD is back then I think it's still ours to lose but if he's out they're going to create a lot of chances and could unstick us.Like with the Libertadores final, and for those of you who maybe don't follow Brazilian club football as closely, the pressure on Flamengo in the lead up to Libertadores was insane, they're by far the biggest supported club in Brazil and they got about 20,000 people lining the streets just to watch the bus drive from their training ground to Rio airport ahead of the final. You could see how that pressure effected them in the final as they sat a lot deeper than usual against River.I kind of expect they'll do the same against us too actually, Brazilian fans and media fuckin LOVE this World Club Cup and the chance to beat the Europeans. It became the main focus of conversation less than 24 hours after they won Libertadores and all they've talked about since (apart from Cruzeiro's shock relegation on the last day). The pressure on them to replicate 81 definitely exists.If Flamengo do come out and play the way we know they can, it could actually be a crackin final, I could see it being a 3-2/4-2/4-3 Liverpool win type of game which would be fitting considering some of our UEFA/European/FA Cup final victories of years past.I do think tho, if we don't go full strength defensively we might come unstuck, but I think an attacking front four similar to what Monterrey would see them off.