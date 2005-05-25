« previous next »
Author Topic: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1  (Read 14853 times)

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • Posts: 14,713
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 07:20:09 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 12:58:15 AM
Well just to point out from my Op in the prematch thread:

Weaknesses:

Defensively, local Monterrey lad, Cesar Montes can play to deep keeping other players onside. Our front three will have joy if he does. He's also slow on the turn.


It was Naby who scored running behind Cesar Montes who didn't know which way to turn.

It was Bobby who scored when he ran in front of slow to react Montes to score.

Dorlan Pabon takes their free kicks and corners. Usually sends in very dangerous balls. He's also quick on the counter attack from either flank. And he loves to shoot from distance. Strikes the ball dead hard. It either flies in or goes into row Z.

Dorlan did strike the ball dead hard a few times and shot from distance but Alisson was up to the task.


Monterrey get about 40% of their goals from set pieces.

That's how they scored and gave us some fits with other set pieces. Fortunately with our makeshift back line they only got the 1 goal.

Especially for me because i'd have never heard the end from some Monterrey supporting mates of mine. ;D

Hopefully Jurgen and co read my Op... ;)
:wellin
Offline gorgepir

  • Believer
  • Posts: 2,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 07:44:33 AM »
This game and the next will be good preparations for the CL tie against Simone and co's shithousery.
Offline Wigwamdelbert

  • Well wickidd, innit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • Posts: 3,746
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 08:10:12 AM »
Well, a nervy game, but we never give up.

Made more annoying with both wife and daughter, at different points asking if the commentator was asking if there was a preference for Salsa or Cheese when Celso Ortiz got the ball.

Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Posts: 74,139
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 08:15:19 AM »
Quote from: RedSamba on December 18, 2019, 08:19:09 PM


Trying to think who Jürgen reminds me of in that first picture. Definitely feels like a picture Ive seen in a childrens book. Possibly Mr McGregor from Peter Rabbit. Maybe the recurring character from the Biff, Chip and Kipper books. :D
Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Posts: 2,432
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 08:30:12 AM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Yesterday at 08:15:19 AM
Trying to think who Jürgen reminds me of in that first picture. Definitely feels like a picture Ive seen in a childrens book. Possibly Mr McGregor from Peter Rabbit. Maybe the recurring character from the Biff, Chip and Kipper books. :D
The second picture reminds me of the guy in the castle in The Holy Grail who blows a raspberry in their general direction. I like to think Klopp announced thats what he was doing in a crap French accent
Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Posts: 14,211
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 08:49:06 AM »
Excellent stuff, mate.
Offline Romford_Red

  • Posts: 2,825
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 08:51:47 AM »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 07:05:42 AM
aka Voila!

Ahhhhh (penny dropped!!!)

I thought it was some scouse slang :lmao
Offline mkingdon

  • Posts: 1,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 08:58:09 AM »
Very good result. Had this gone the other way it would have been a real momentum drainer of a week.  Out of the League Cup through no fault of our own and flying 4000 miles to play two meaningless, energy-draining, injury risking games.

God bless you Bobby (and Trent).

With a side playing Henderson at CB against a very capable team that was a really good outcome. Hopefully, we can play a more settled back 4 at the weekend and fly home with the cup.
Offline just redk84 will do

  • Posts: 4,828
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 09:02:38 AM »
Think Jurgen took a gamble on that first 11 last night.

But luckily it paid off!

Lots of rest and rotation, a mish mash of a first 11 and a hope that they will tire late on (going by what Alisson said post match) seemed to work....only just. But doesn't matter because we all know this Liverpool team doesn't stop until the very end.

They just wanted to counter us all night...we were very comfortable until they scored which seemed to lift them and made us more cautious. Our first btw was lovely link-up play between Salah and Keita again....really liking how those two seem to be enjoying playing together
But then the rest of the game seemed to drift a bit.
I don't think our midfield found the right balance between attack and defence...understandably, the protection of the back 4 was a little off all night which is why we saw all the speculative shots which Alisson handled well all night. A couple of times they did get behind us but I don't remember many close calls....

We were more dominant...we had the better chances and we won the game. Now the final. Just win it anyhow
Offline FlashGordon

  • Posts: 6,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 11:22:13 AM »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:49:06 AM
Excellent stuff, mate.

Not really, Montes was off the pitch when Bobby scored.
Offline Hendollama

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 11:51:34 AM »
Brilliant.  :wellin

Do you have anything on Flamengo?
Offline Hendollama

  • Posts: 290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 11:57:58 AM »
Quote from: Samie on December 18, 2019, 08:24:00 PM
If you think Monterrey were shithouses you've seen nothing yet. Flamengo are even worse, albeit more talented players in their ranks.  :o

Are you sure about this?

There was a post on LFC reddit where a Flamengo fan summarised a bit about his club. He said the following:

Quote
A lot of people here were afraid that Flamengo would play similarly to Monterey and Neymar, simulating fouls or pretending everything is super serious, well don't worry guys, Flamengo plays a really clean game. They won't try to injure our players or to stop the game every time, they like the game running.
and
Quote
Both teams have left-winged history and the strength of both is the passionate supporters that never give up, both of them had great years and play a really clean and offensive style, so please respect Flamengo and don't tilt if the game gets tough and decided on kloppage time again just have gun, think as if we are playing against a team with the quality as Manchester City, but that is actually nice such as Dortmund or Ajax.

Is he just talking shite? (Link to the post: https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/ecmais/about_flamengo/)
Offline Andy82lfc

  • Posts: 2,101
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 12:02:47 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:22:13 AM
Not really, Montes was off the pitch when Bobby scored.

And if the free kicks are 40% of their goals then surely then it shouldn't have come from a freekick playing percentages, and a guy kicks a ball really hard an either scores or misses  :-X

Think we need a VAR check on those claims 4pool  :D Seen as it's crimbo though...  ;D
Offline 88_RED

  • Posts: 2,572
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 12:02:52 PM »
Quote from: gorgepir on Yesterday at 07:44:33 AM
This game and the next will be good preparations for the CL tie against Simone and co's shithousery.

Was thinking the exact same thing..
Offline RogerTheRed

  • but which red?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Posts: 3,923
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 12:05:34 PM »
An enjoyable and competitve match I thought. They were direct when they broke and defended pretty well I thought. It was a shame they were such shit - houses and the ref was clearly in their camp in terms of what he deemed acceptable and not acceptable - made no real sense.
We seemed genrally in control most of the match but the change in team made sure there were plenty of nervous moments. Good that Alisson had such a confident and impressive match - again.
The subs really did make the difference and a late winner just as extra time loomed was ideal. However, I cannot think anything other than an LFC win would have resulted from extra time, just good not to have the extra exertions before Saturday.
Hope VVD gets the right medication to getr him back on despite Hendo doing pretty well it was clear we lost some organisational skills and we could do with him in CM in place of Lallana.
Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • Posts: 20,131
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 12:19:19 PM »
Enjoyed that. Nice to play opposition we haven't played before.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Posts: 45,201
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 12:32:59 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:22:13 AM
Not really, Montes was off the pitch when Bobby scored.

Ooooppppps, you're right.
Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • Posts: 7,124
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 02:21:00 PM »
Quote from: Bobinhood on December 18, 2019, 10:08:12 PM
Someones gotta get 6-guns onto that picture on the left

"Red? That's lower than a snakes belly, pardner. Them's fighting words. Draw."



Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Posts: 4,792
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 03:02:01 PM »
Quote from: Hendollama on Yesterday at 11:51:34 AM
Brilliant.  :wellin

Do you have anything on Flamengo?

I actually watch a lot of Flamengo as my misses is Brazilian. They play some really tidy football and not dissimilar to the way we play in style. If you watched the Libertadores final and thought 'oh these are shite' then you watched them at the wrong time.

They went about 34 games unbeaten this season once Jorge Jesus came in and only lost on the final game of the season away at Santos having already well wrapped up the Brasil Serie A title.

Apart from the obvious headline grabber Gabigol, watch out for Bruno Henrique, he's the real creative flair and then I expect Everton Riberao and Arrascaeta to make up the rest of the front four.

If VVD is back then I think it's still ours to lose but if he's out they're going to create a lot of chances and could unstick us.

Like with the Libertadores final, and for those of you who maybe don't follow Brazilian club football as closely, the pressure on Flamengo in the lead up to Libertadores was insane, they're by far the biggest supported club in Brazil and they got about 20,000 people lining the streets just to watch the bus drive from their training ground to Rio airport ahead of the final. You could see how that pressure effected them in the final as they sat a lot deeper than usual against River.

I kind of expect they'll do the same against us too actually, Brazilian fans and media fuckin LOVE this World Club Cup and the chance to beat the Europeans. It became the main focus of conversation less than 24 hours after they won Libertadores and all they've talked about since (apart from Cruzeiro's shock relegation on the last day). The pressure on them to replicate 81 definitely exists.

If Flamengo do come out and play the way we know they can, it could actually be a crackin final, I could see it being a 3-2/4-2/4-3 Liverpool win type of game which would be fitting considering some of our UEFA/European/FA Cup final victories of years past.

I do think tho, if we don't go full strength defensively we might come unstuck, but I think an attacking front four similar to what Monterrey would see them off.
Offline Hendollama

  • Posts: 290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 04:12:40 PM »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 03:02:01 PM
I actually watch a lot of Flamengo as my misses is Brazilian. They play some really tidy football and not dissimilar to the way we play in style. If you watched the Libertadores final and thought 'oh these are shite' then you watched them at the wrong time.

They went about 34 games unbeaten this season once Jorge Jesus came in and only lost on the final game of the season away at Santos having already well wrapped up the Brasil Serie A title.

Apart from the obvious headline grabber Gabigol, watch out for Bruno Henrique, he's the real creative flair and then I expect Everton Riberao and Arrascaeta to make up the rest of the front four.

If VVD is back then I think it's still ours to lose but if he's out they're going to create a lot of chances and could unstick us.

Like with the Libertadores final, and for those of you who maybe don't follow Brazilian club football as closely, the pressure on Flamengo in the lead up to Libertadores was insane, they're by far the biggest supported club in Brazil and they got about 20,000 people lining the streets just to watch the bus drive from their training ground to Rio airport ahead of the final. You could see how that pressure effected them in the final as they sat a lot deeper than usual against River.

I kind of expect they'll do the same against us too actually, Brazilian fans and media fuckin LOVE this World Club Cup and the chance to beat the Europeans. It became the main focus of conversation less than 24 hours after they won Libertadores and all they've talked about since (apart from Cruzeiro's shock relegation on the last day). The pressure on them to replicate 81 definitely exists.

If Flamengo do come out and play the way we know they can, it could actually be a crackin final, I could see it being a 3-2/4-2/4-3 Liverpool win type of game which would be fitting considering some of our UEFA/European/FA Cup final victories of years past.

I do think tho, if we don't go full strength defensively we might come unstuck, but I think an attacking front four similar to what Monterrey would see them off.

Thanks Rodderzzz.  :wave

 By all accounts, they sound like a very good team. It should be a good final.
Offline 4pool

  • Posts: 45,201
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 04:55:38 PM »
My missus isn't Brazilian so i'll be watching rodderzzz missus.... :P
Offline rodderzzz

  • Posts: 4,792
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 06:41:21 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:55:38 PM
My missus isn't Brazilian so i'll be watching rodderzzz missus.... :P

 ;D ;D  ::)
Offline Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Posts: 1,262
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 07:02:32 PM »
Online Peabee

  • SKPB!
  • Posts: 9,733
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #423 on: Today at 12:52:15 AM »
Quote from: the_red_pill on December 18, 2019, 10:18:56 PM
Yep, there was.

Read em and weep! ;D
Off Cafe La Rouge and from the streaming site I was on:


And it started off with the inevitable:
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Have they not thought that if it happens every time then it cant be a fluke?
Online Mr_Shane

  • Posts: 4,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA CWC Liverpool 2 v Monterrey 1 Keita 12' Mori 14' Bobby 90+1
« Reply #424 on: Today at 01:21:09 AM »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:52:15 AM
Have they not thought that if it happens every time then it cant be a fluke?

Still don't get Jurgen Klopp I see. His teams do this a lot.
