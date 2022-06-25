I question this repeated claim that 'it didn't work out'.



It pretty much did work out: He was brought in as a cheap squad player, a backup player, esp to play in the cups and that's what he did: he backed up when needed and did notably well in the cups. After several years of this he now wants to move on. Everything is cool and kind of as expected.



Not every player is expected to be, nor needs to be, the new Salah



The bigger issue for him was the lockdown and pandemic which disrupted his arrival so severely. I have a lot of sympathy for anyone caught in that kind of situation: early days at a new club, in a new country, stuck in digs which can't even feel like home yet, unable to meet up and bond with your nerw colleagues etc. Must have been pretty rough.





Al, we all know by heart what you are about to say; why not take a break for once? The kid's gone, moved on, shaken the dust etc