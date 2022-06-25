« previous next »
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3880 on: Yesterday at 08:08:26 pm
Best of Luck Taki  :)
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3881 on: Yesterday at 08:37:30 pm
He gave his all, always felt he deserved to be more than just a squad player but it couldnt be helped. Hope he gets a good run in the team at Monaco and flourishes.

All the best Taki, thanks for the memories!
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3882 on: Yesterday at 09:35:51 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 06:51:12 pm
AS Monaco EN
@AS_Monaco_EN
ようこそ、南野選手 !

Welcome,
@takumina0116
 🇯🇵✍🏼

#WelcomeTakumi





Not being funny or anything but if he was French in the picture would they have him in a breton shirt with garlic wrapped around his neck, riding a bike with a basket full of baguettes while on strike, smoking and cheating on his wife?

Bahaha great post  its a bit racist aint it
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3883 on: Today at 12:37:46 am
All the best Minamino-san!
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3884 on: Today at 06:21:28 am
Quote from: Samie on June 25, 2022, 11:51:43 pm
I think Al has had  bad dealing's with the Japanese underworld hence his dislike of all things Japanese.

Gotta have evidence before yakuza man of dealings with the underworld, mate
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3885 on: Today at 12:03:44 pm
Great professional, was a low-risk signing that didn't work out, yet he still had a decent impact during his short time here. The cup wins don't happen without him. I'm sure he'll do great at Monaco, best of luck to him.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3886 on: Today at 01:22:48 pm
I think Jurgen has said it all



"Its hard to see Taki go, but its a great move for him and one he thoroughly deserves," Klopp told the Liverpool website.

Im sure there will be those who think it didnt quite work out. Those who think this are wrong. I dont accept that. His contribution far outweighs the opportunities we were able to give.

"He made us better each and every day he was with us  not just in the games he played in but every single session in training. Perfect attitude, winners mentality.

His performances and his goals are the reason we have had to redecorate the Champions Wall so often. His achievements here will stand the test of time."

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3887 on: Today at 01:31:04 pm
I question this repeated claim that 'it didn't work out'.

It pretty much did work out: He was brought in as a cheap squad player, a backup player, esp to play in the cups and that's what he did: he backed up when needed and did notably well in the cups. After several years of this he now wants to move on. Everything is cool and kind of as expected.

Not every player is expected to be, nor needs to be, the new Salah

The bigger issue for him was the lockdown and pandemic which disrupted his arrival so severely. I have a lot of sympathy for anyone caught in that kind of situation: early days at a new club, in a new country, stuck in digs which can't even feel like home yet, unable to meet up and bond with your nerw colleagues etc. Must have been pretty rough.


Al, we all know by heart what you are about to say; why not take a break for once? The kid's gone, moved on, shaken the dust etc
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3888 on: Today at 01:42:38 pm
Good luck Taki. He made a difference.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3889 on: Today at 01:47:38 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:31:04 pm
I question this repeated claim that 'it didn't work out'.

It pretty much did work out: He was brought in as a cheap squad player, a backup player, esp to play in the cups and that's what he did: he backed up when needed and did notably well in the cups. After several years of this he now wants to move on. Everything is cool and kind of as expected.

Not every player is expected to be, nor needs to be, the new Salah

The bigger issue for him was the lockdown and pandemic which disrupted his arrival so severely. I have a lot of sympathy for anyone caught in that kind of situation: early days at a new club, in a new country, stuck in digs which can't even feel like home yet, unable to meet up and bond with your nerw colleagues etc. Must have been pretty rough.


Al, we all know by heart what you are about to say; why not take a break for once? The kid's gone, moved on, shaken the dust etc

A lot of that comes from a desperation to find signings made under Jürgen Klopp that didnt work out.  The fact that people say it about Taki should be taken as a huge compliment. Cos if a player who played the biggest part in getting a team to 2 cup finals, that saw them winning both didnt work out, then what does it say about the rest of them!

And some of it comes from this weird theory that the only successful signings are those who become stars or first 11 players. Its so odd.  We love going on about it being a squad game, and having fun with and theorising which players will play in cup matches, and making up starting 11s for the match threads etc. But when it comes to saying a player is a success or not, someone isnt because they dont play 40 games a season?

Bonkers.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3890 on: Today at 02:16:16 pm
Not to even mention the fact that we've made a pretty big profit on him.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3891 on: Today at 02:19:12 pm
I feel it was a bit arlarse on him that he didn't get to have an impact in the finals of both competitions after having done so much to get us there, and viewed in that light I understand where he's coming from with his recent statements.

Great player, but was always going to be this way for him behind one of the best front 3s in the world.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #3892 on: Today at 11:21:46 pm
There may not have been an open tour bus ride in May without Timi's cup goals


Thanks
