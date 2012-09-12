Was a very cheap signing, worth the punt for the price alone and he always had a bit of a flair to him. Feels like that with a bit more drive he could've been a proper class player at the highest level.It's unclear whether he'll make the Monaco XI, it's still a good team but I'm sure he'll enjoy the weather, the tax rates and probably more space on the ball. This should further help finance a possible Salah extension as well.At a nice profit, it's not a bad way to go sayonara and wish all the best to the lad