Little bit disappointed to lose him, he felt like he was well on his way to cult hero status with his cup goals, but I can understand wanting to move on and get regular football and we got a nice little profit out of it. I'm sure he'll do well in France.
Little bit disappointed to lose him, he felt like he was well on his way to cult hero status with his cup goals, but I can understand wanting to move on and get regular football and we got a nice little profit out of it. I'm sure he'll do well in France.

Yeah, me too. I thought he had a bit about him, a terrier outside the box, lethal in it. Cracking squad player who made a big contribution. I dont doubt he does well at his new club all the best to him.
Yeah, me too. I thought he had a bit about him, a terrier outside the box, lethal in it. Cracking squad player who made a big contribution. I dont doubt he does well at his new club all the best to him.

Definitely for money reasons and our squad size. Theres a few Id rather out the door before him
Definitely for money reasons and our squad size. Theres a few Id rather out the door before him

Who would you rather see get minutes in the League next season, though. Personally, I would rather see Carvalho, Jones and Elliott getting game time than Minamino. For me three of those players have the potential to eventually nail down a starting spot, especially if we go to 4-2-3-1.
Who would you rather see get minutes in the League next season, though. Personally, I would rather see Carvalho, Jones and Elliott getting game time than Minamino. For me three of those players have the potential to eventually nail down a starting spot, especially if we go to 4-2-3-1.

Yeah, I agree with the players youve mentioned ahead of taki
Monaco deal finalised now. Official confirmation soon.
Don't really get attached to any player these days, especially those in the 'super star' bracket, but I really took a liking to this fella. Really sorry to see him go, and wish him all the best.
Good luck to Taki in France, always did his best for us and whilst not being of the level to be regular first teamer he was a great squad player.
Good luck to Taki in France, always did his best for us and whilst not being of the level to be regular first teamer he was a great squad player.

Milner is a great squad player.

Someone who can come in and do a job in a number of positions at first team level in a number of positions at elite level.

Taki was miles away from doing that.
Milner is a great squad player.

Someone who can come in and do a job in a number of positions at first team level in a number of positions at elite level.

Taki was miles away from doing that.

Fucking hell Al  :lmao  He was a great squad player because without his goals we wouldn't have the trophies we have & he never once complained,just got on with it & even scored us a profit  ;D
Can't you give it a bloody rest, Al? You've got what you wanted, how about a bit of magnanimity?
Fucking hell Al  :lmao  He was a great squad player because without his goals we wouldn't have the trophies we have & he never once complained,just got on with it & even scored us a profit  ;D

The job of so-called squad players is to push first team players to give everything. Taki's job was to compete for a first team place, and he was miles away from doing so.

Did anyone seriously think we should drop. Salah. Mane, Bobby, Jota or Diaz to accommodate Taki.

IIRC Taki made one League start last season.

Great Lad, did us proud in the cups but he was miles away from being a great squad player. Great squad players tend to get in the match day squad.
Was a very cheap signing, worth the punt for the price alone and he always had a bit of a flair to him. Feels like that with a bit more drive he could've been a proper class player at the highest level.

It's unclear whether he'll make the Monaco XI, it's still a good team but I'm sure he'll enjoy the weather, the tax rates and probably more space on the ball. This should further help finance a possible Salah extension as well.

At a nice profit, it's not a bad way to go sayonara and wish all the best to the lad :wave
I think Al has had  bad dealing's with the Japanese underworld hence his dislike of all things Japanese.
Good luck Taki, hopefully you'll follow the manager's instructions in Monaco more than you did here :wave
Good luck Taki, hopefully you'll follow the manager's instructions in Monaco more than you did here :wave

I hope his teammates will pass to him
I hope his teammates will pass to him

I hope he ignores the petulant, defending-a-dug-hole posts on the Monaco message boards from petit Albert...
I hope he ignores the petulant, defending-a-dug-hole posts on the Monaco message boards from petit Albert...

Ahh yes - Albert six cent soixante six
Domo arigato gozaimashita.
Domo arigato gozaimashita.

Bit harsh. He wasnt that bad.
Milner is a great squad player.

Someone who can come in and do a job in a number of positions at first team level in a number of positions at elite level.

Taki was miles away from doing that.

He was one of our most important players in both cup runs, surely thats a good squad player no?

The job of so-called squad players is to push first team players to give everything. Taki's job was to compete for a first team place, and he was miles away from doing so.

Did anyone seriously think we should drop. Salah. Mane, Bobby, Jota or Diaz to accommodate Taki.

IIRC Taki made one League start last season.

Great Lad, did us proud in the cups but he was miles away from being a great squad player. Great squad players tend to get in the match day squad.

Did anyone think we should drop henderson,thiago or fab for milner? No

but then you said he's a great squad player and taki isn't 🤯

 a good squad player is someone who can come in and give our first team players a rest in the cups whilst still producing, something Taki did briliantly last season and everyone here bar you can see that


 Can leave with his head held high, as important as anybody to our trophies this season
This been confirmed yet?
Can leave with his head held high, as important as anybody to our trophies this season

Top scorer in both cups.
Liverpool FC
2m  ·
Takumi Minamino has today completed a move to AS Monaco after a two-year stay at Anfield.
Everyone at Liverpool FC would like to thank Taki for his contributions and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.
Best of luck Taki  :scarf
Thanks for everything Taki and the best of luck!
Blimey. Hes in some stellar company there.
Good luck Taki, thank you for everything
Sayonara Taki, good luck in Monaco ⚽️🙏🥷🏽
Sayonara Taki-san.  A memorable contribution towards our success last season.

Best of luck in Monaco.  I'm sure he'll be a hit in French football.
Good luck Taki, all the best!
