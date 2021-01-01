« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 90 91 92 93 94 [95]   Go Down

Author Topic: Takumi Minamino  (Read 371840 times)

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,593
  • YNWA
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3760 on: Today at 05:06:37 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 05:01:22 pm
The bit about the games not being of much interest or getting much response is a strange one - it's been pretty well documented and appreciated how he was top cup goal scorer and pretty much got us to the finals.

I'd imagine there is a little bit of context lost in translation.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,425
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3761 on: Today at 05:10:26 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:06:37 pm
I'd imagine there is a little bit of context lost in translation.

True. But there is an over analysis of every word a player leaving us says, even though it maybe in their second or third language.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,024
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3762 on: Today at 09:16:39 pm »
Thanks for the cups. Hopefully the Monaco players will pass to him.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,039
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3763 on: Today at 09:16:39 pm »
Fee agreed with Monaco for £15.5m. Good luck Taki.

Great piece of business for us.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:19:16 pm by The G in Gerrard »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,706
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3764 on: Today at 09:19:07 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:16:39 pm
Fee agreed with Monaco for £15.5m. Good luck Taki.

Not bad - doubled our money - and he was a useful player.

Key player in getting us our two trophies last season.

Good luck!
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,281
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3765 on: Today at 09:20:31 pm »
Good deal all round. 

Taki was a decent cheap squad player who played a massive role in winning two cups, all in all, a transfer that worked out well.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,327
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3766 on: Today at 09:21:09 pm »
Good luck for the future Taki. Thanks and all the best.
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,999
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3767 on: Today at 09:22:11 pm »
Always liked him but he was never going to get the game time with us and so a move is probably good for both parties.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,746
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3768 on: Today at 09:25:22 pm »
All the best Taki. A really good penalty box and running-on goalscorer whose time here was badly affected by the covid lockdown and pandemic and the sheer quality and durability of our starting attackers

The Monoco fan version of Al is sharpening his mental pencils, no doubt ;)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,410
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3769 on: Today at 09:27:21 pm »
Never looked like he was going to make it here unfortunately.

Best of luck Taki
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,636
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3770 on: Today at 09:28:00 pm »
Good luck to him. Shame it wasn't mean to be as he's a decent squad player for us, just wasn't what we needed exactly. 
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3771 on: Today at 09:32:24 pm »
All the best Taki.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,875
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3772 on: Today at 09:38:28 pm »
Would have liked to keep him as backup but his value would have only dropped so probably the best move for all concerned.

I have no problem with his quotes, Im sure he believed he deserved more playing time and was disappointed not to get it. With him sadio  and origi gone that is a good few goals to replace next season. Lets hope the new lads hit the ground running.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3773 on: Today at 09:40:04 pm »
Was good enough to play in most of our teams in the last few decades, just not this one. Was never gonna be a starter and the deal makes sense all round.
Good luck to him.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,281
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3774 on: Today at 09:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:27:21 pm
Never looked like he was going to make it here unfortunately.

Best of luck Taki

Open to debate that! Depends what you expected of him. Or do you look at it as being that the players who make it are those who play 40-50 games a season and become stars?

Not every players is brought in with the hope hes going to be a superstar. Its a squad game. They took a chance on a player with a cheap buyout. He came into a club with one of the most formidable attacks around.  He contributed more than enough to justify his fee, and I presume not mad wages, over his time here.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,459
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3775 on: Today at 09:52:25 pm »
I heard its because we pissed off 60-70% of China
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,757
  • Seis Veces
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3776 on: Today at 09:54:01 pm »
I suppose this is the end, then ...

I like Minamino a lot and ultimately we'll look back and think how important he was winning a domestic double with us. Shame he couldn't find the minutes he wanted in the League or Europe, I think about how we were at the very top of our game when he signed and even though it looked like we had the league tied up half way through the season it was still hard for him to come by minutes with what we already had in front of him. I actually thought we'd sell him last summer after it hadn't worked out for him at Southampton, but we got some great contributions from him this season. Double figures, and most importantly I think that goal at the death against Leicester.

Hopefully he can play first team football there because at 27 he has good years ahead of him. I'll never begrudge any player talking about wanting more play time, because he won everything with Salzburg and he's won a few trophies here, he is a winner and deserves that football. Thanks for some good football and best of luck in Monaco.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,526
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3777 on: Today at 09:55:56 pm »
A bit sad he's off but good luck to him, played a huge part in us winning two trophies last season :)

Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 09:40:04 pm
Was good enough to play in most of our teams in the last few decades, just not this one. Was never gonna be a starter and the deal makes sense all round.
Good luck to him.

Yeah, he's a good player, just couldn't force himself into this team.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,943
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3778 on: Today at 09:58:19 pm »
Taki Bye.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,746
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3779 on: Today at 09:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:51:12 pm
Open to debate that! Depends what you expected of him. Or do you look at it as being that the players who make it are those who play 40-50 games a season and become stars?

Not every players is brought in with the hope hes going to be a superstar. Its a squad game. They took a chance on a player with a cheap buyout. He came into a club with one of the most formidable attacks around.  He contributed more than enough to justify his fee, and I presume not mad wages, over his time here.
Spot on

In fact there's no debate about it. He absolutely 'made it' in terms of what he was brought in as. A cheap, opportunist deal due to his low release clause, to act as a backup attacker. He has won multiple trophies at one of the best clubs in the world and his goals have been instrumental to winning several cups. Many players will never be able to boast half as much on their CV.

And all that after having his arrival and settling in disrupted by lockdown and pandemic. Who knows what his contributions might have been if that hadn't happened?

« Last Edit: Today at 10:01:27 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3780 on: Today at 09:59:59 pm »
If our other forwards had finished like him last season wed have won a CL pot as well as a couple of domestic ones. Was absolutely lethal in front of goal. Good luck Taki.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,636
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3781 on: Today at 10:05:03 pm »
Al got his wish.  ;D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,089
  • Dutch Class
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3782 on: Today at 10:06:36 pm »
Thanks and good luck

Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:58:44 pm
Spot on

In fact there's no debate about it. He absolutely 'made it' in terms of what he was brought in as. A cheap, opportunist deal due to his low release clause, to act as a backup attacker. He has won multiple trophies at one of the best clubs in the world and his goals have been instrumental to winning several cups. Many players will never be able to boast half as much on their CV.

And all that after having his arrival and settling in disrupted by lockdown and pandemic. Who knows what his contributions might have been if that hadn't happened?



Exactly
« Last Edit: Today at 10:09:29 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3783 on: Today at 10:08:27 pm »
Thanks for the cups best of Luck in the future
Logged

Offline storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3784 on: Today at 10:09:21 pm »
Personally, Ill never forget how good he was for Salzburg against us at Anfield and wish him loads of luck for the future.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,039
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3785 on: Today at 10:13:02 pm »
Good luck at Monaco Taki, massive part of us winning both cups this season, leaves us with one hell of a medal haul.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,427
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3786 on: Today at 10:21:49 pm »
Good for both parties.

One of the few relatively poor transfers we've had in recent years. But then again, we've set incredibly high standards and it just shows you how far we've come in such a short space of time from a pretty average base.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,174
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3787 on: Today at 10:25:53 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:21:49 pm
Good for both parties.

One of the few relatively poor transfers we've had in recent years. But then again, we've set incredibly high standards and it just shows you how far we've come in such a short space of time from a pretty average base.

Wouldn't even say it's a relatively poor transfer. He's not gone on to establish himself as a first choice starter which is obviously a shame, but for a very modest fee he (with others) afforded us a depth over the last season that gave us a realistic shot at a quadruple and helped us to win two domestic cups last season, being top scorer for us in both.

And after all that we've made a profit on him. I wouldn't say he's been a great success story but he's shown flashes of the clear ability he has that made us sign him in the first place and I fully expect him to kick on in a less physical league.

Good luck Taki :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 10:27:39 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3788 on: Today at 10:25:57 pm »
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,162
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3789 on: Today at 10:29:07 pm »
He may have wanted to be more involved but he played his role perfectly for us.  Glad he got a move to a decent team in the end.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,099
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3790 on: Today at 10:32:51 pm »
Bloody good player. He's going to do well at Monaco.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,174
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3791 on: Today at 10:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 10:29:07 pm
He may have wanted to be more involved but he played his role perfectly for us.  Glad he got a move to a decent team in the end.

I do think it's a shame that he didn't get on the pitch in the league cup final, or even in the squad for the FA cup final, given his contributions to those tournaments generally. I don't think a player's ego should be massaged at the expense of the team/club but I do think he merited at least a brief appearance at Wembley (and given that we didn't score in either final, he couldn't have made it worse ;D )
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3792 on: Today at 10:40:39 pm »
Good luck, Taki. Hope he smashes it. Good deal for Monaco.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3793 on: Today at 11:02:24 pm »
Thank you,Takumi  :)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 90 91 92 93 94 [95]   Go Up
« previous next »
 