I suppose this is the end, then ...



I like Minamino a lot and ultimately we'll look back and think how important he was winning a domestic double with us. Shame he couldn't find the minutes he wanted in the League or Europe, I think about how we were at the very top of our game when he signed and even though it looked like we had the league tied up half way through the season it was still hard for him to come by minutes with what we already had in front of him. I actually thought we'd sell him last summer after it hadn't worked out for him at Southampton, but we got some great contributions from him this season. Double figures, and most importantly I think that goal at the death against Leicester.



Hopefully he can play first team football there because at 27 he has good years ahead of him. I'll never begrudge any player talking about wanting more play time, because he won everything with Salzburg and he's won a few trophies here, he is a winner and deserves that football. Thanks for some good football and best of luck in Monaco.