Takumi Minamino

Re: Takumi Minamino
With the current squad, chances are he will not make the team for the UCL final...

You can have 12 subs for the CL final, can't you?

Alisson, TAA, Konate, VVD, Robbo

Fab, Thiago, Hendo

Mane, Salah, Diaz

+Kelleher

Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas
Milner, Jones, Elliot, Keita
Origi, Bobby, Jota

So toss up between Ox and Taki...
Re: Takumi Minamino
You can have 12 subs for the CL final, can't you?

Alisson, TAA, Konate, VVD, Robbo

Fab, Thiago, Hendo

Mane, Salah, Diaz

+Kelleher

Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas
Milner, Jones, Elliot, Keita
Origi, Bobby, Jota

So toss up between Ox and Taki...

Yes its 12 subs and yea its 4 peopel competing for 3 spots as everyone bar Origi, Taki, Elliot and Ox are %100 guaranteed on the bench unless injured. Cant see him leaving out the 19 yr old up and comer or Origi who can possibly offer something different

Think Taki would get it over Ox imo for the simple fact Taki has contributed more to this season and looks like Ox is %100 on his way out, Taki also offers more flexibility as while I doubt hed get minutes he can play RW/LW/CM
Re: Takumi Minamino
oh, 2 subs, cool!
Takumi will be in Paris then!
Re: Takumi Minamino
Was the hero of the domestic cups, and has just scored a huge goal in the title race. Very interesting to see how hes utilized next year.
Re: Takumi Minamino
'今シーズン🔟ゴール目🤩  おめでとう🙌' - https://twitter.com/lfcjapan/status/1526642742482305025





^ love that. Very cool.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Not every player can slot in like a Diaz, but the fact that Taki just stepped into the side like that more or less cold and put in that performance shows how bloody hard he must be working in training and behind the scenes.

I don't know if enough opportunities are going to open up for him next season that it's in his interest to stay, but I really hope we can offer him an expanded role on his way to cementing his place in the squad.

He is a big part of the reason we have two trophies in the bag this year, and why our rivals and competitors are suffering sleepless nights over the quad. This is what you can accomplish with true squad depth, rather than a mish-mash of youth, fringe and utility players. Everyone has a role, and everyone is good enough to play their role.

Milly said on Sky last night about how hard all the lads who don't normally play work their bollocks off every day in training so that they are ready for games. He was saying the dedication and application is superb and what a quality group we have right now at the club.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Milly said on Sky last night about how hard all the lads who don't normally play work their bollocks off every day in training so that they are ready for games. He was saying the dedication and application is superb and what a quality group we have right now at the club.
Owen made an interesting point (I know, weird, eh) about players who are on the periphery who do everything right - eat, sleep, train, follow instructions, keep a good attitude, etc etc - and are told 50 times a season (in our case) "sorry, you're not in the team tomorrow".

he said it's one of the hardest things to do.

and then, good news! you're told "you start tomorrow" great!

but then: "I'm making 9 changes" you think "WTF, the whole team is stone cold, like me, and you want me to perform??"

the mentality of our squad is bloody amazing. HUGE credit to Joe, Curtis, Harvey, Taki.

Especially Taki imo. we got to 2 Cup Finals because of him and he didn't play a minute in either final, but last night he played great and scored the goal that pushed us on to win.
Re: Takumi Minamino
From Michael Reid (Opta):

Best mins/goal for Premier League clubs in all competitions this season (1,000+ mins):

⭐Takumi Minamino - 101⭐
Riyad Mahrez - 120
Eddie Nketiah - 128
Jamie Vardy - 129
Mo Salah - 130
Cristiano Ronaldo - 133

Quote from: newterp on May 18, 2022, 12:07:32 pm
Doesn't Opta require the use of a silly one word summation like: "Sniper" or "Efficient" or "Samurai"?
If you look there is a silly word at the end - well two of them. Just before the - 133
Re: Takumi Minamino
'今シーズン🔟ゴール目🤩  おめでとう🙌' - https://twitter.com/lfcjapan/status/1526642742482305025





^ love that. Very cool.

Love it.

I'm getting his name tattoed on my foot in Japanese characters if we win the quad ;D
Re: Takumi Minamino
Please stay, Taki!
Re: Takumi Minamino
From Liverpool FC official Facebook page, "Relive all 10 of Taki's goals so far this season".

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=583353996260800
Re: Takumi Minamino
Drury is a poet, his commentary for the Taki goal vs Southampton was majestic.

"On a night of obligation, out of the shadows has stepped Takumi Minamino to score for Klopp and the Kop."

Big fan of Taki's finishing and glad he is getting the platform to shine.
Re: Takumi Minamino
I mean 10 goals for a bit part player.  It really is remarkable.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Drury is a poet, his commentary for the Taki goal vs Southampton was majestic.

"On a night of obligation, out of the shadows has stepped Takumi Minamino to score for Klopp and the Kop."

Big fan of Taki's finishing and glad he is getting the platform to shine.
no idea what that even means ......
Re: Takumi Minamino
no idea what that even means ......
The Drury's out on that one
Re: Takumi Minamino
The Drury's out on that one


ohh....no.
Re: Takumi Minamino
The Drury's out on that one
I'm Beglin-ing to see that.
Re: Takumi Minamino
I mean 10 goals for a bit part player.  It really is remarkable.

Yeah, hes scored some important cup goals this season.

He scored the two in the 2-1 fa cup win over Norwich and the equaliser against Leicester in the QF of the league cup.

Then possibly an even more important League goal, depending on Sundays results.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Personally I hope we dont sell him in the Summer especially at the fee going around of £17m
Re: Takumi Minamino
Drury is a poet, his commentary for the Taki goal vs Southampton was majestic.

"On a night of obligation, out of the shadows has stepped Takumi Minamino to score for Klopp and the Kop."

Big fan of Taki's finishing and glad he is getting the platform to shine.
Its gone a touch unnoticed but Drurys form has been unreal this season.

He used to be shite on PES.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Personally I hope we dont sell him in the Summer especially at the fee going around of £17m

I like watching him play, he is doing the business. A bit more game intelligence and confidence and he is dynamite. He is improving and is starting to fit nicely into this Klopp side. Love what he has achieved so far. Would like to see more of him. Plays his best footy when he gets in the box, what a finisher.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Good touch, decent strength, comfortable with both feet, hardworking, and great finishing. Not much more you can ask for. I feel the only thing that has held him back from really taking off literally is his lack of pace or acceleration. He doesn't quite have the burst needed to create space or beat defenders, which is why he might be more suited to a slower league. But he's a great option to have around if he doesn't mind being a squad player.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Its gone a touch unnoticed but Drurys form has been unreal this season.

He used to be shite on PES.

Also starts to repeat himself after a while.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Drury is a blockhead
Re: Takumi Minamino
Personally I hope we dont sell him in the Summer especially at the fee going around of £17m

would sell him in a heartbeat for that - part of it being that I don't believe he wants to be a squad player only.

next season would be the same - a bunch of cup games and maybe 1-2 PL starts. I suppose there is some value to that - but I feel like we can do well to take the money and use it elsewhere.
Re: Takumi Minamino
would sell him in a heartbeat for that - part of it being that I don't believe he wants to be a squad player only.

next season would be the same - a bunch of cup games and maybe 1-2 PL starts. I suppose there is some value to that - but I feel like we can do well to take the money and use it elsewhere.
generally agree but ... 5 subs .... for me if he's happy to stay, keep him!
Re: Takumi Minamino
I think goals are golden, and here we have a fantastic ice cool finisher.
I think acceleration, pace, is not as lacking in him as one may think. I remember him being super quick and elusive when we played Salzburg. So maybe a confidence thing, to some extent,  although of course the PL may be quicker and more physical too.

But goals. Hes got 10!
Not easy to get someone who can get those easily.

If Leeds want to buy him, start at 30Mn. Thats less than Joey Linton. I think same as Rodrigo and James (both of whom hardly score).

Re: Takumi Minamino
generally agree but ... 5 subs .... for me if he's happy to stay, keep him!

That's the thing isn't it, we can manage Mo and Sadios minutes a lot better if we can bring them off late on in games and we know Taki can score goals and works his nuts off for the team.
Re: Takumi Minamino
I think goals are golden, and here we have a fantastic ice cool finisher.
I think acceleration, pace, is not as lacking in him as one may think. I remember him being super quick and elusive when we played Salzburg. So maybe a confidence thing, to some extent,  although of course the PL may be quicker and more physical too.

But goals. Hes got 10!
Not easy to get someone who can get those easily.

If Leeds want to buy him, start at 30Mn. Thats less than Joey Linton. I think same as Rodrigo and James (both of whom hardly score).
a certain Mr. Fowler would agree.
Re: Takumi Minamino
That's the thing isn't it, we can manage Mo and Sadios minutes a lot better if we can bring them off late on in games and we know Taki can score goals and works his nuts off for the team.

Well said. we should not sell him and do not need to sell him.
Re: Takumi Minamino
I love having Taki in the squad. Hes now learnt how we play and contributes uniquely to cup games. I think wed be making a mistake to accept anything less than £25m to £30m for him
Re: Takumi Minamino
Well said. we should not sell him and do not need to sell him.

But Klopp has said time and again he will not keep a player that doesnt want to be here

Taki may want to leave to get regular minutes before the World Cup this winter, simple as.

I doubt we want to lose him with us losing Origi already and possibly another original front 3.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Am I the only one who thinks that instead of replacing mane with another striker, we should give a bigger role to Taki and reforce the attacking midfield instead?

EDIT: Im not thinking Minamino replacing Mane but him acting as the fifth striker behind Salah Jota Diaz and Firmino. 
Re: Takumi Minamino
Am I the only one who thinks that instead of replacing mane with another striker, we should give a bigger role to Taki and reforce the attacking midfield instead?

EDIT: Im not thinking Minamino replacing Mane but him acting as the fifth striker behind Salah Jota Diaz and Firmino.

I think that will depend on Taki. He will want to be playing a lot more than he has, with Japan going to the World Cup and all. I don't think he's quite at the level where he starts week in week out and drives us toward CL League or EPL success to be honest.

I suspect our wisest bet is to keep him if he'll stay, but look for a Salah replacement and bring in a complete forward that can take over from Bobby.
Re: Takumi Minamino
We dont need him to start week in week out but we do need him to take the load Firmino had this season. Lets put it otherwise , he played 11 league games this season, do we feel confortable if he plays 20 league games (the vast majority of them from the bench)?  I understand that lower league opposition isnt the same as playing West Ham or Wolves but I do feel he at least earned a bigger role from this season with no Mane or Origi. I think we need stronger reinforcements on other positions.
Re: Takumi Minamino
cheeky little bugger, sounds like he's having a bit of a goodbye dig in his latest quotes. 
Re: Takumi Minamino
Not much of a dig, just frustration really.  Can understand it, he wants to play.

Many of the games I played werent of interest to anyone.  Even if I left the results, there wasnt much response. I was trying to inspire myself to prove my worth. I was doing personal training other than team training.

I was thinking that I would leave something behind when I went to the match mentally. I felt motivated by regret and anger every day. Ive never had this much time as a player. It was difficult to maintain the condition and connect with my feelings.

But it was a season that seemed to have grown. It was disappointing but fulfilling. At the same time, it makes sense to play an important game and leave a result, so it is said that I got out and got a result, but I do not think it was a big deal. I want to do my best to be a player who can produce results in important games.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Not much of a dig, just frustration really.  Can understand it, he wants to play.


Not just play, but play in what are perceived to be important games. His goals however were very important in us winning both cups last season, but I get what he means, he wants to play in vital league and CL games.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Think the cup games were his 'level' and if we get £17mill then thanks very much and good luck!
Re: Takumi Minamino
The bit about the games not being of much interest or getting much response is a strange one - it's been pretty well documented and appreciated how he was top cup goal scorer and pretty much got us to the finals.
