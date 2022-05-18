Milly said on Sky last night about how hard all the lads who don't normally play work their bollocks off every day in training so that they are ready for games. He was saying the dedication and application is superb and what a quality group we have right now at the club.



Owen made an interesting point (I know, weird, eh) about players who are on the periphery who do everything right - eat, sleep, train, follow instructions, keep a good attitude, etc etc - and are told 50 times a season (in our case) "sorry, you're not in the team tomorrow".he said it's one of the hardest things to do.and then, good news! you're told "you start tomorrow" great!but then: "I'm making 9 changes" you think "WTF, the whole team is stone cold, like me, and you want me to perform??"the mentality of our squad is bloody amazing. HUGE credit to Joe, Curtis, Harvey, Taki.Especially Taki imo. we got to 2 Cup Finals because of him and he didn't play a minute in either final, but last night he played great and scored the goal that pushed us on to win.