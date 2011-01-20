« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: Takumi Minamino  (Read 336335 times)

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,513
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3440 on: Today at 01:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:51:24 pm
That's my point. Recognising that Minamino isn't going to play much for us and isn't a big part of our plans isn't mutually exclusive with wanting him to be more and playing up everything he does for us. We're football fans. Both arguments exist in opposition and they're both true to us.

What we've seen since the Cardiff game is 'he played well', 'happy to see him score', 'he was one of our better players', 'nice to have players getting us further in the cups' and then.....Al. This utterly, utterly bizarre idea that he needs to come and 'balance' things when people are happy he scored a goal ;D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3441 on: Today at 01:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:37:42 pm
The issue is that if we go out in the first couple of rounds of the Cups, which does happen. Then he is taking up a valuable squad place. The irony is that a couple of weeks ago I was being told that Minamino was the best we could hope for.

Good job the Club didn't listen to that and went out and signed Diaz. A player with the skill set to play as an attacker for us.

But we havent gone out in the early rounds this year and have actually made the League Cup Final, greatly assisted by the goals from Taki. This is the whole point in having a squad of players of lesser ability and lower wages to be able to compete on multiple levels. If the player is happy to have 20-25 games through the Cups, a number of league games and CL games and the club is happy in what they are doing I genuinely dont see the issue. We now have 5 top class players for 3 spots and 2 very solid back ups in Taki and Divock. At least one of those will go in the summer (likely Divock) and may not be replaced but if they arent replaced the squad will be better if we lose no other first teamers.

If Taki ends the season with 10 goals and 2-3 assists and we win the League Cup as a minimum has he not contributed to that?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3442 on: Today at 01:03:08 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:01:18 pm
What we've seen since the Cardiff game is 'he played well', 'happy to see him score', 'he was one of our better players', 'nice to have players getting us further in the cups' and then.....Al. This utterly, utterly bizarre idea that he needs to come and 'balance' things when people are happy he scored a goal ;D

I just don't think that we need to jump on Al, and I think that he does put forward good arguments. We can recognise that and disregard those arguments as irrelevant to us. It's our privilege as football fans that logic and evidence doesn't rule everything.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,485
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3443 on: Today at 01:04:14 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:54:20 pm
Fuck me, 6th choice attacker bought for 7.5m doing a G/A every 90 and hes shit.

What Al/Sangria want is Messi as 6th choice. Its clear. As a bell. In the cold winter air.

No one has said he is shit. He just isn't a good fit for the way we play.

The thing is that if we had listened to the stick with Taki theme, we wouldn't have signed Jota or Diaz. People were saying that we couldn't sign a top player because we already had Mane, Firmino and Salah. Thank god we didn't listen to them.

The best bit is how it is now being framed as 'what can you expect from a 6th choice attacker' when Minamino was signed to be fighting it out with Origi as the player to put pressure on the front three.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,485
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 01:12:26 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:01:18 pm
What we've seen since the Cardiff game is 'he played well', 'happy to see him score', 'he was one of our better players', 'nice to have players getting us further in the cups' and then.....Al. This utterly, utterly bizarre idea that he needs to come and 'balance' things when people are happy he scored a goal ;D

We also had a poster saying that he was going to turn into our Heung Min Son. Last season, we had a posters stating that VVD and Matip would have to prove they were better than Nat Phillips. That Nat would be a great 4th choice centre back and should be given his chance alongside Virgil.

The funny thing about Taki yesterday is that he was just about to get hooked before he scored. Yet we still have posters stating that he was one of our best players. To be blunt even in their cameos, Diaz and Elliott showed they were levels above Taki and much more suited to playing the wide positions for us.

The balance that is needed is that we have had posters questioning the manager over Taki's lack of minutes and some even suggesting that we should make tactical and positional changes to get the best out Taki.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 01:18:38 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:54:20 pm
Fuck me, 6th choice attacker bought for 7.5m doing a G/A every 90 and hes shit.

What Al/Sangria want is Messi as 6th choice. Its clear. As a bell. In the cold winter air.

Well Minamino has more league goals than Messi this season, so I'm not so sure about that.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 01:19:42 pm »
He's obviously a squad option. He was brought in as such, he's paid as such (I'd venture a guess and say that apart from Adrian he's our lowest paid first team player, apart from those coming through the youth ranks) and his production is absolutely in line, if not better, than what is required of a squad/depth option. Be available, be one of the first name of the teamsheet and productive in the early rounds of the domestic cups, come up with the occasional goal in the league or in more high-stakes matches.

This season Taki has done all of this, don't see why people would complain about his performances and place in the squad.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:21:36 pm by Gods_Left_Boot »
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online U13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,302
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 01:27:12 pm »
When Ferguson was in charge of United one of the things that I was most envious of was that they'd have squad players who you could argue should  leave to get more games elsewhere, who'd pop up in stages of a season and make a good contribution.

It's bizarre to me how much of our fan base thinks that any player who isn't good enough to displace our world class players should be moved on.

Minamino is a good player making a good contribution, long may it continue.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 01:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 01:19:42 pm
He's obviously a squad option. He was brought in as such, he's paid as such (I'd venture a guess and say that apart from Adrian he's our lowest paid first team player, apart from those coming through the youth ranks) and his production is absolutely in line, if not better, than what is required of a squad/depth option. Be available, be one of the first name of the teamsheet and productive in the early rounds of the domestic cups, come up with the occasional goal in the league or in more high-stakes matches.

This season Taki has done all of this, don't see why people would complain about his performances and place in the squad.

Impossible to know. Some of the chancers put him on upwards of 70k a week which would be absurd. I hope he's significantly less than that.
Logged

Online an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 01:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:28:35 pm
Impossible to know. Some of the chancers put him on upwards of 70k a week which would be absurd. I hope he's significantly less than that.

Apparently hes on £75k a week. Few sources I have read state that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 