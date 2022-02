The issue is that if we go out in the first couple of rounds of the Cups, which does happen. Then he is taking up a valuable squad place. The irony is that a couple of weeks ago I was being told that Minamino was the best we could hope for.



Good job the Club didn't listen to that and went out and signed Diaz. A player with the skill set to play as an attacker for us.



But we haven’t gone out in the early rounds this year and have actually made the League Cup Final, greatly assisted by the goals from Taki. This is the whole point in having a squad of players of ‘lesser’ ability and lower wages to be able to compete on multiple levels. If the player is happy to have 20-25 games through the Cups, a number of league games and CL games and the club is happy in what they are doing I genuinely don’t see the issue. We now have 5 top class players for 3 spots and 2 very solid back ups in Taki and Divock. At least one of those will go in the summer (likely Divock) and may not be replaced but if they aren’t replaced the squad will be better if we lose no other first teamers.If Taki ends the season with 10 goals and 2-3 assists and we win the League Cup as a minimum has he not contributed to that?