The issue is that if we go out in the first couple of rounds of the Cups, which does happen. Then he is taking up a valuable squad place. The irony is that a couple of weeks ago I was being told that Minamino was the best we could hope for.



Good job the Club didn't listen to that and went out and signed Diaz. A player with the skill set to play as an attacker for us.



But we havent gone out in the early rounds this year and have actually made the League Cup Final, greatly assisted by the goals from Taki. This is the whole point in having a squad of players of lesser ability and lower wages to be able to compete on multiple levels. If the player is happy to have 20-25 games through the Cups, a number of league games and CL games and the club is happy in what they are doing I genuinely dont see the issue. We now have 5 top class players for 3 spots and 2 very solid back ups in Taki and Divock. At least one of those will go in the summer (likely Divock) and may not be replaced but if they arent replaced the squad will be better if we lose no other first teamers.If Taki ends the season with 10 goals and 2-3 assists and we win the League Cup as a minimum has he not contributed to that?