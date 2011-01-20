He's obviously a squad option. He was brought in as such, he's paid as such (I'd venture a guess and say that apart from Adrian he's our lowest paid first team player, apart from those coming through the youth ranks) and his production is absolutely in line, if not better, than what is required of a squad/depth option. Be available, be one of the first name of the teamsheet and productive in the early rounds of the domestic cups, come up with the occasional goal in the league or in more high-stakes matches.
This season Taki has done all of this, don't see why people would complain about his performances and place in the squad.