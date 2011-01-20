Hmm, not so sure I agree with your analysis. There are plenty of games where we start with Salah and Mane (and Minamino nowhere in sight) and still end up hitting aimless crosses into the box. Robbo is so left footed that he virtually never comes inside, preferring overlaps and getting to the byline and swinging a cross in.

Similarly, Trent probably comes more centrally than Robbo does, but he's not two footed at all, and he prefers to whip in crosses with bend from a deep position. With Hendo occupying this wide right role as well, we have plenty of width and plenty of aimless crosses without Minamino. I think what you are seeing is that we do have a bit of an tendency to resort to aimless crosses hoofed in when it's not going for us, and Minamino largely features in games as a substitute (I think 12 of his 19 appearances have been) and when he's come on, we've been looking for something else but just continued to play the same way.



The issue is that we don't really mix it up a great deal. We need to build goal threats from different areas and scenarios that will arise in the game. With certain players on the pitch, we need to manufacture the types of scenarios where they can realise their goal threat. It's important to have a bit of variety in the squad, rather than just multiple of the same type of player.



I agree about Robbo not being great with his right foot but we do create overloads where Mane pulls wide and Robbo comes inside and either shoots with his left foot or stands it up at the back post. Plus the key to Robbo overlapping is Mane starting wide and making an out to in run that takes the full back with him and creates the space for the overlap. Minamino doesn't do that he drifts inside much earlier in the move.It is all about overloads though. It is not just about Trent finding space inside. It is about creating space for others. When we have a RHS of Trent, Elliot and Mo they all take turns at creating the width. That means that we either create space on the inside or outside, or teams try and stop our overload by shuffling across. When they shuffle across Trent just pings it to Robbo on the other side.When Minamino plays he wants to drift inside and link but that just nullifies our overloads and makes us far too narrow.A good example was Elliot's goal today. Jota pulls wide on the right which gives Elliott the space to go inside. That is how we play the triangle on the right has the freedom to interchange position. Trent provides the defensive cover, Jota provides the width and Elliott makes the attacking run. That only happens because Jota pulls the full back out to cover him. At other times Elliott will drop in and cover Trent who will then become the goal threat.With Minamino we don't get that rotation of position and don't create overloads.