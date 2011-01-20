As for relegating one of the front three who has actually said that.
You literally said this? You said he was brought in to challenge for the Front 3. Would challenging not mean the goal being trying to take their spot full time? Exactly what Jota has done?
So now your claiming he was brought in as depth?
Make up your mind, because your changing your opinion to suit your argument.
Minamino was brought in as 4th/5th choice at the time as DEPTH, Him and Origi have now gone down in the pecking order after we signed Jota who has surpassed Firmino in the Front 3 and I can guarantee the goal is for Diaz to displace/replace Mane
Minamino was never brought in to replace any of the front 3, they bought someone for cheap and if he ended up being world class then fair game but he was a low risk signing for depth first and foremost. Your right he wasnt 5th/6th choice at the time, because our depth was dog shit. Now he is 5th/6th choice. Just like Origi was 4th choice at one point and now is 7th choice.
Also do you think for a second one of the best man management/motivators in Klopp who constantly protects his players in the press would come out and say "Yea we signed this guy to play cup games/rotation/sub"
Yea that would be great for Morale!!