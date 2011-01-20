« previous next »
Online Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3400 on: Today at 12:05:52 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:46:15 pm
He going to be more effective playing closer to Firmino/Jota/Mane/Salah/Diaz where he play between the lines and play 1-2 then playing with Origi who game is not that as much(Origi has scored some unreal goals at times when needed) he really fits what this staff likes for it and very good at finding the back of the net as a poacher too.
His 1-2 combos with Jota at times where very nice.
I think it been much more comfortable after getting a non interrupted time to train, he came in January and less 2 months later covid stopped the whole season and the summer training camp was not ideal either. I think he a great bench option to have in the squad.

The problem though is when your wide right attacker in Taki and your wide left attacker in Jota are getting close and playing 1-2's you have zero width and Bobby has no space to play in. It also means the full backs have no space to come inside and you just end up hitting aimless crosses into the box.

We looked much better when Diaz and Elliott came on and we had some width.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3401 on: Today at 12:11:24 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:47:54 pm
He wasn't brought in to be a 5th or 6th choice attacker though.

You are deluded beyond belief my man. He was brought in as depth that was better than what we had, if he managed to do better than that then great. But if you think for a second Minamino was brought in to challenge and try relegate one of the front 3 to the bench you are smoking some strong stuff.

Yea we totally bought someone for 7.5m to try and break into the front 3 and then in the summer bought Jota for 40m. Totally the same!!
Offline SamLad

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3402 on: Today at 12:14:39 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 12:11:24 am
You are deluded beyond belief my man. He was brought in as depth that was better than what we had, if he managed to do better than that then great. But if you think for a second Minamino was brought in to challenge and try relegate one of the front 3 to the bench you are smoking some strong stuff.

Yea we totally bought someone for 7.5m to try and break into the front 3 and then in the summer bought Jota for 40m. Totally the same!!
it's like arguing "vaccinations are good" with a Trump supporter.
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3403 on: Today at 12:28:14 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 12:11:24 am
You are deluded beyond belief my man. He was brought in as depth that was better than what we had, if he managed to do better than that then great. But if you think for a second Minamino was brought in to challenge and try relegate one of the front 3 to the bench you are smoking some strong stuff.

Yea we totally bought someone for 7.5m to try and break into the front 3 and then in the summer bought Jota for 40m. Totally the same!!

Minamino was £7.5m because he had a release clause in his contract. At the time, he was valued at around £20-25m.

Matip came in for nothing, whilst Lovren cost £20m. How could Matip possibly usurp Lovren. Maybe it is down to a player's ability and fit for the team and not their price tag. 

As for relegating one of the front three who has actually said that. What would have been nice would have been for Minamino to have been a viable option so that we could rest one of the front three. Sadly Minamino couldn't even nail down a starting place for Southampton.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline NarutoReds

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3404 on: Today at 12:34:38 am »
+ Official Liverpool FC website, Jurgen Klopp's interview after the game

"Taki obviously was very successful with Japan. Before he left he was successful with us, so he is in a really good moment."

"Played today a really good game, scored a wonderful goal. He came back early, he could have stayed a little bit longer away if he would have wanted to."

"With his outstanding attitude he wanted to be back quicker, that's why we could line him up today, a very good option for us. Yeah, he is in a very good moment, thank God."
 

-- Jurgen Klopp --
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3405 on: Today at 12:38:05 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:57:48 pm
source?  or  is that your opinion?

From the man himself.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/11899091/liverpools-new-signing-takumi-minamino-will-need-patience-says-jurgen-klopp

"We didn't bring him in to accept he is fifth, sixth-choice but he can play many positions which means options. It would be nice if everyone gives him a bit of time though."
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline mrantarctica

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3406 on: Today at 12:42:18 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:05:52 am
The problem though is when your wide right attacker in Taki and your wide left attacker in Jota are getting close and playing 1-2's you have zero width and Bobby has no space to play in. It also means the full backs have no space to come inside and you just end up hitting aimless crosses into the box.

We looked much better when Diaz and Elliott came on and we had some width.

Hmm, not so sure I agree with your analysis. There are plenty of games where we start with Salah and Mane (and Minamino nowhere in sight) and still end up hitting aimless crosses into the box. Robbo is so left footed that he virtually never comes inside, preferring overlaps and getting to the byline and swinging a cross in. Similarly, Trent probably comes more centrally than Robbo does, but he's not two footed at all, and he prefers to whip in crosses with bend from a deep position. With Hendo occupying this wide right role as well, we have plenty of width and plenty of aimless crosses without Minamino. I think what you are seeing is that we do have a bit of an tendency to resort to aimless crosses hoofed in when it's not going for us, and Minamino largely features in games as a substitute (I think 12 of his 19 appearances have been) and when he's come on, we've been looking for something else but just continued to play the same way.

The issue is that we don't really mix it up a great deal. We need to build goal threats from different areas and scenarios that will arise in the game. With certain players on the pitch, we need to manufacture the types of scenarios where they can realise their goal threat. It's important to have a bit of variety in the squad, rather than just multiple of the same type of player.
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3407 on: Today at 01:06:28 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 12:42:18 am
Hmm, not so sure I agree with your analysis. There are plenty of games where we start with Salah and Mane (and Minamino nowhere in sight) and still end up hitting aimless crosses into the box. Robbo is so left footed that he virtually never comes inside, preferring overlaps and getting to the byline and swinging a cross in.

I agree about Robbo not being great with his right foot but we do create overloads where Mane pulls wide and Robbo comes inside and either shoots with his left foot or stands it up at the back post. Plus the key to Robbo overlapping is Mane starting wide and making an out to in run that takes the full back with him and creates the space for the overlap. Minamino doesn't do that he drifts inside much earlier in the move.


Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 12:42:18 am
Similarly, Trent probably comes more centrally than Robbo does, but he's not two footed at all, and he prefers to whip in crosses with bend from a deep position. With Hendo occupying this wide right role as well, we have plenty of width and plenty of aimless crosses without Minamino. I think what you are seeing is that we do have a bit of an tendency to resort to aimless crosses hoofed in when it's not going for us, and Minamino largely features in games as a substitute (I think 12 of his 19 appearances have been) and when he's come on, we've been looking for something else but just continued to play the same way.

The issue is that we don't really mix it up a great deal. We need to build goal threats from different areas and scenarios that will arise in the game. With certain players on the pitch, we need to manufacture the types of scenarios where they can realise their goal threat. It's important to have a bit of variety in the squad, rather than just multiple of the same type of player.

It is all about overloads though. It is not just about Trent finding space inside. It is about creating space for others. When we have a RHS of Trent, Elliot and Mo they all take turns at creating the width. That means that we either create space on the inside or outside, or teams try and stop our overload by shuffling across. When they shuffle across Trent just pings it to Robbo on the other side.   

When Minamino plays he wants to drift inside and link but that just nullifies our overloads and makes us far too narrow.

A good example was Elliot's goal today. Jota pulls wide on the right which gives Elliott the space to go inside. That is how we play the triangle on the right has the freedom to interchange position. Trent provides the defensive cover, Jota provides the width and Elliott makes the attacking run. That only happens because Jota pulls the full back out to cover him. At other times Elliott will drop in and cover Trent who will then become the goal threat.

With Minamino we don't get that rotation of position and don't create overloads.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline mrantarctica

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3408 on: Today at 01:30:56 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:06:28 am
When we have a RHS of Trent, Elliot and Mo they all take turns at creating the width. That means that we either create space on the inside or outside, or teams try and stop our overload by shuffling across. When they shuffle across Trent just pings it to Robbo on the other side.   


Yeah, interesting points but surely you can accept you are picking from a very limited dataset. After all, we have had a RHS of Trent, Harvey and Mo for all of about 2 games and 60 minutes at the beginning of the season.

For today's game, it seemed pretty clear that Minamino had different instructions because I saw him occupying central positions and the No.9 space for extended periods in the game
Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3409 on: Today at 01:37:51 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:28:14 am
As for relegating one of the front three who has actually said that.

You literally said this? You said he was brought in to challenge for the Front 3. Would challenging not mean the goal being trying to take their spot full time? Exactly what Jota has done????

So now your claiming he was brought in as depth?

Make up your mind, because your changing your opinion to suit your argument.

Minamino was brought in as 4th/5th choice at the time as DEPTH, Him and Origi have now gone down in the pecking order after we signed Jota who has surpassed Firmino in the Front 3 and I can guarantee the goal is for Diaz to displace/replace Mane

Minamino was never brought in to replace any of the front 3, they bought someone for cheap and if he ended up being world class then fair game but he was a low risk signing for depth first and foremost. Your right he wasnt 5th/6th choice at the time, because our depth was dog shit. Now he is 5th/6th choice. Just like Origi was 4th choice at one point and now is 7th choice.

Also do you think for a second one of the best man management/motivators in Klopp who constantly protects his players in the press would come out and say "Yea we signed this guy to play cup games/rotation/sub"

Yea that would be great for Morale!!
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3410 on: Today at 01:46:11 am »
Why does it even matter what he was brought in as. Just enjoy the player and his contribution, whatever that may be.

I doubt Matip was brought here with the thought hed end up being one of the best central defenders in the league and the best German born central defender currently playing. But here we are. And on the other side of things, I am sure we all thought Keita would come here and would be a world beater.

There is never a guarantee. They are not robots. Its Guardiola that tries to create those. Our great coaches get a lot out of these players as it is though.  Its incredible what they have done with this squad.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3411 on: Today at 09:59:50 am »
Quote from: mkferdy on Yesterday at 07:53:31 pm

Haha never change mate ;D

Al please dont pay attention to this! Do.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3412 on: Today at 10:06:03 am »
86 pages, far too many of them giving him shit - fucking modern supporters eh
Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3413 on: Today at 10:09:46 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:53:23 pm
Thought he was our best player, along with Shark Boy, before going off. One of the few playing incisive passes, good instinctive following up for the goal too.

Nice, little squad player, which we were crying out for in other years.

Who?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online an fear dearg

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3414 on: Today at 10:22:14 am »
He has played 19 games (probably very few of those full 90 minutes) and had 7 goals and 1 assist. As a squad player you cant really argue with that. His goal yesterday was important as it settled things down for us at a key moment. Theres a fair chance he hits double figures this year between all games as might Divock. Bobby will likely make 15 or so goals and Sadio, Diogo and Jota will all be pushing for 20 plus in all competitions. I dont know what more people want from our front line. Your first 3 to hit 60 plus goals and your second 3 to hit 30 plus goals. Thats a very happy position to be in
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3415 on: Today at 10:35:35 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 01:37:51 am
You literally said this? You said he was brought in to challenge for the Front 3. Would challenging not mean the goal being trying to take their spot full time? Exactly what Jota has done????

So now your claiming he was brought in as depth?

Make up your mind, because your changing your opinion to suit your argument.

Minamino was brought in as 4th/5th choice at the time as DEPTH, Him and Origi have now gone down in the pecking order after we signed Jota who has surpassed Firmino in the Front 3 and I can guarantee the goal is for Diaz to displace/replace Mane

Minamino was never brought in to replace any of the front 3, they bought someone for cheap and if he ended up being world class then fair game but he was a low risk signing for depth first and foremost. Your right he wasnt 5th/6th choice at the time, because our depth was dog shit. Now he is 5th/6th choice. Just like Origi was 4th choice at one point and now is 7th choice.

Also do you think for a second one of the best man management/motivators in Klopp who constantly protects his players in the press would come out and say "Yea we signed this guy to play cup games/rotation/sub"

Yea that would be great for Morale!!

He was brought in to compete for a first team place. To be a viable option if we had injuries or a loss of form and to be good enough to take his chance when it came along. To be good enough that we could rotate against the weaker teams.

In that respect he has been a failure.

Even with AFCON, injuries, unavailability and Covid he still hasn't started a League game this season. Oxlade Chamberlain a central midfield player was selected ahead of him. Kaide Gordon started ahead of him for the crucial 2nd leg of the EFL semi final.

To suggest he is currently 5th or 6th choice for the attacking positions is ludicrous. He simply hasn't got the skill set or positional discipline to be a realistic option for the front 3.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3416 on: Today at 10:57:37 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 01:30:56 am
Yeah, interesting points but surely you can accept you are picking from a very limited dataset. After all, we have had a RHS of Trent, Harvey and Mo for all of about 2 games and 60 minutes at the beginning of the season.

For today's game, it seemed pretty clear that Minamino had different instructions because I saw him occupying central positions and the No.9 space for extended periods in the game

It doesn't have to be Elliott as the RCM though I just picked him because he understands the role so well. We have done it all season. Look at Arsenal in the 2nd leg. Gordon gets chalk on his boots, Hendo drops in for Trent and then Trent is playing in Jota for the first goal.

It is about the three players in the right hand triangle all fulfilling one of the roles. We have one player who provides the width, one player who covers the counter and one who looks to attack. It can be any of them as long as the 3 roles are fulfilled.

As you say that simply didn't happen yesterday with Minamino on the pitch because he just drifts inside. As soon as he goes off Jota goes wide, Trent holds and Harvey goes into the box and scores.

Minamino is a good player but simply doesn't fit our system, he needs to be played centrally as an 8/10 and given freedom to find space in between the lines.

Look at his two goals this week arriving late centrally.

One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3417 on: Today at 10:58:29 am »
7 goals and 1 assist in all competitions in 802 minutes. A hair over 1 G+A/90. Not too shabby for a squad option.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3418 on: Today at 11:00:51 am »
Lord knows what you must think of Klopp when he's played someone who constantly ignores his instructions in 19 games so far this season.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3419 on: Today at 11:29:38 am »
Is he up to 8 for the season? If we want to compete on all fronts someone needs to score these early round cup goals. Fair play to him.
Online kloppismydad

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3420 on: Today at 11:31:08 am »
Did the job while Mo and Sadio were away. Now they're back and he will be an option from the bench.

People arguing whether he's a backup or not is quite funny considering our first choice of attack!
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3421 on: Today at 11:40:33 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:38:05 am
From the man himself.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/11899091/liverpools-new-signing-takumi-minamino-will-need-patience-says-jurgen-klopp

"We didn't bring him in to accept he is fifth, sixth-choice but he can play many positions which means options. It would be nice if everyone gives him a bit of time though."

 ;D ;D ;D

It's not like Klopp is going to say "we actually don't think he'll be good enough but at that price he was a gamble worth taking and will be a great sixth choice attacker for us that we will give no league starts to but will give a run-out in the League Cup until we get to the semi-final".

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:47:54 pm
Even with two thirds of our original front three in Africa he hasn't had a sniff.

Yep. Apart from playing against Shrewsbury, starting against Arsenal, scoring against Brentford, coming on against Arsenal, coming on against Palace and starting and scoring yesterday, he hasn't had a sniff.

Or in other words, apart from featuring in every single game since AFCON began, he hasn't had a sniff.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3422 on: Today at 11:46:42 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January  1, 1970, 01:00:16 am

Yep. Apart from playing against Shrewsbury, starting against Arsenal, scoring against Brentford, coming on against Arsenal, coming on against Palace and starting and scoring yesterday, he hasn't had a sniff.

Or in other words, apart from featuring in every single game since AFCON began, he hasn't had a sniff.

 ;D ;D
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
« Reply #3423 on: Today at 11:47:35 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:40:33 am
Yep. Apart from playing against Shrewsbury, starting against Arsenal, scoring against Brentford, coming on against Arsenal, coming on against Palace and starting and scoring yesterday, he hasn't had a sniff.

Or in other words, apart from featuring in every single game since AFCON began, he hasn't had a sniff.

;D :duh

Oh Al.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3424 on: Today at 11:53:53 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:00:51 am
Lord knows what you must think of Klopp when he's played someone who constantly ignores his instructions in 19 games so far this season.


Or maybe Klopp realises that Taki isn't a tactically disciplined wide player and that is why he only really gets the Cup games. Maybe that is why Klopp has tried Taki in a whole host of different positions. Some players are comfortable playing in a disciplined way and others like to play instinctively.

It isn't a slight on Taki. We have tried loads of players in the front three positions with pretty mixed success.

As for 19 games prior to AFCON Taki was involved in 6 League games. They involved playing for 2, 2, 3, 9, 10 and 14 minutes. He has played 86 out of a possible 1980 minutes. So Yes you may be right Klopp doesn't trust him to follow his instructions.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3425 on: Today at 11:55:53 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:53:53 am
Or maybe Klopp realises that Taki isn't a tactically disciplined wide player and that is why he only really gets the Cup games. Maybe that is why Klopp has tried Taki in a whole host of different positions. Some players are comfortable playing in a disciplined way and others like to play instinctively.

It isn't a slight on Taki. We have tried loads of players in the front three positions with pretty mixed success.

As for 19 games prior to AFCON Taki was involved in 6 League games. They involved playing for 2, 2, 3, 9, 10 and 14 minutes. He has played 86 out of a possible 1980 minutes. So Yes you may be right Klopp doesn't trust him to follow his instructions.

:D :duh

Oh Al
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sangria

  The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3426 on: Today at 12:01:05 pm »
I'll stand up for Al here. While we persist in thinking the best of all our players, no matter what (a famously positive trait we have), he does make good arguments backed up with evidence. There's a place for both views, and such is football that they're not mutually exclusive.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3427 on: Today at 12:01:54 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:40:33 am
;D ;D ;D

It's not like Klopp is going to say "we actually don't think he'll be good enough but at that price he was a gamble worth taking and will be a great sixth choice attacker for us that we will give no league starts to but will give a run-out in the League Cup until we get to the semi-final".

Yep. Apart from playing against Shrewsbury, starting against Arsenal, scoring against Brentford, coming on against Arsenal, coming on against Palace and starting and scoring yesterday, he hasn't had a sniff.

Or in other words, apart from featuring in every single game since AFCON began, he hasn't had a sniff.

Also Taki was actually injured wasnt he (or Covid?), anway he wasnt fit, he was out a bit, I think that is why he didnt start vs Shrewsbury as he was only back in full training the day before. And he was away in this international breakand played for Japan and came back and played well yesterday and scored.  Hes played his part.

No idea, why people have to defend him here against one poster though, bit tedious isnt it? 

Taki is playing his part, thats all that matters.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3428 on: Today at 12:05:07 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:40:33 am
;D ;D ;D

It's not like Klopp is going to say "we actually don't think he'll be good enough but at that price he was a gamble worth taking and will be a great sixth choice attacker for us that we will give no league starts to but will give a run-out in the League Cup until we get to the semi-final".

Yep. Apart from playing against Shrewsbury, starting against Arsenal, scoring against Brentford, coming on against Arsenal, coming on against Palace and starting and scoring yesterday, he hasn't had a sniff.

Or in other words, apart from featuring in every single game since AFCON began, he hasn't had a sniff.

He hasn't had a sniff at starting League games. When earlier in the season, I pointed out that Taki hadn't started a League game all season. I was told wait until AFCON that is when he will show his worth in the League.

We had two League games during AFCON and even with Origi out injured Taki didn't start. We chose a central midfield player to play in the front three instead against both Brentford and Palace.

As for what Klopp said Taki actually started League games when he arrived. He has gone backwards and dropped down the pecking order both here and at Southampton.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
