See where we are at the end of the season but I love the lad and want him to become our Heung Min Son one day. He just needs to beef up a bit. Got bags of potential.



Son is only 2 years old, but he's bigger, stronger, faster and a much better player in a lot of respects. No comparison between the two to be honest. That's not saying Minamino isn't a good player because he is. But other than being 'asian', chalk and cheese. Son is a top, top player and will be one of Korea's best ever whereas Minimino isn't in that bracket.We will get Salah and Mane back from AFCON, though perhaps not full involvement in the next game but after that as long as our forwards stay fit, we have Salah, Mane, Diogoal, Bobby and Diaz to pick for the front 3, so I don't see Taki getting a whole lot of chances unless there are injuries, or we are rotating wholesale which seems unlikely. He might get a chance against Norwich in the next round.