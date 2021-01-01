How do you know where he was 'supposed' to be playing?



Hi flash have you just have you just landed on Earth and never seen us play before ?We play with a front three. If you want to drill down on that, we play with two triangles. With the one on the right. The player on the rhs of the front three's role is to predominately provide width unless they rotate with the Right mid or Right Back. That doesn't happen with Taki unfortunately because he just drifts central.