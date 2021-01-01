« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Down

Author Topic: Takumi Minamino  (Read 333387 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,035
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3360 on: Today at 04:51:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:50:09 pm
No, the correct answer is goals against lower opposition who were resting players. ;) ;D

I though Taki's performance today encapsulated his time here. He works hard, is talented and has a great attitude. The problem as I have said from day one is that for me he doesn't really fit with how we play.

His best moments are when he ignores our system and drifts away from where he is supposed to be playing. That causes as many problems as it solves, though. 

Two good finishes today but gave us very little width down the right-hand side which is what he is in the side to provide. For me, he just doesn't work when played on the other side from Jota. Neither of them provide any width and unfortunately for Minamino. Jota is simply on another level.

He only scored once.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,467
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3361 on: Today at 04:52:48 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:54:59 pm
I have a lot of time for Taki, I think he often gets unfair comments such as today. It was pretty clear he was our best midfielder in the first half.

He was supposed to be playing on the right-hand side of the front three.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,578
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3362 on: Today at 04:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:52:48 pm
He was supposed to be playing on the right-hand side of the front three.

How do you know where he was 'supposed' to be playing?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,667
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3363 on: Today at 05:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:50:09 pm
No, the correct answer is goals against lower opposition who were resting players. ;) ;D

I though Taki's performance today encapsulated his time here. He works hard, is talented and has a great attitude. The problem as I have said from day one is that for me he doesn't really fit with how we play.

His best moments are when he ignores our system and drifts away from where he is supposed to be playing. That causes as many problems as it solves, though. 

Two good finishes today but gave us very little width down the right-hand side which is what he is in the side to provide. For me, he just doesn't work when played on the other side from Jota. Neither of them provide any width and unfortunately for Minamino. Jota is simply on another level.

Dont think its a problem that Jota is on another level. You listed all of his pluses, in the end, he doesnt have to fulfill all the world class requirements to be a great squad player.

Think he would have no issues getting game time against weaker opposition, he seems to enjoy playing a role here. He is well liked by his teammates, he works hard on and off the ball, he produces at a decent clip. Simply put, he is a great fit for this club.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,467
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3364 on: Today at 05:02:57 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:55:01 pm
How do you know where he was 'supposed' to be playing?

Hi flash have you just have you just landed on Earth and never seen us play before ?

We play with a front three. If you want to drill down on that, we play with two triangles. With the one on the right. The player on the rhs of the front three's role is to predominately provide width unless they rotate with the Right mid or Right Back. That doesn't happen with Taki unfortunately because he just drifts central.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3365 on: Today at 05:03:55 pm »
Took his goal very well and the little interchange with Jota that Jones put over was class.

Scoring a good amount of goals this season and you could name a good few highly praised talents that aren't scoring near as much regardless of opposition
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,467
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3366 on: Today at 05:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:01:13 pm
Dont think its a problem that Jota is on another level. You listed all of his pluses, in the end, he doesnt have to fulfill all the world class requirements to be a great squad player.

Think he would have no issues getting game time against weaker opposition, he seems to enjoy playing a role here. He is well liked by his teammates, he works hard on and off the ball, he produces at a decent clip. Simply put, he is a great fit for this club.

He would have massive issues getting any game time when we have the majority of our players available. He would struggle to make the match day squad.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,667
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3367 on: Today at 05:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:04:50 pm
He would have massive issues getting any game time when we have the majority of our players available. He would struggle to make the match day squad.

I dont think that is the issue here. Think for example someone like Mane probably will not thrive here as a bench player. But Minamino probably would. There has to be a balance in the squad for it to thrive.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,467
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3368 on: Today at 05:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:08:25 pm
I dont think that is the issue here. Think for example someone like Mane probably will not thrive here as a bench player. But Minamino probably would. There has to be a balance in the squad for it to thrive.

Unless we change formation and the way we play then Minamino wouldn't even get on the bench.

Personally, I think Klopp 2.0 is going to be about having a pretty small squad but with absolute quality. For me, the signing of players like Diaz and Carvalho means we will have players capable of playing two or three roles at the very highest level.

For all his qualities, that is simply something that I can't see Taki coping with.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,548
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3369 on: Today at 05:19:20 pm »
Poking my nose in here to see if there's any praise for Taki's goal and performance, or whether it's going to be something along the lines of capitalising on a mistake for his goal and being an industrious player who doesn't really suit our style of play...
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,667
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3370 on: Today at 05:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:16:55 pm
Unless we change formation and the way we play then Minamino wouldn't even get on the bench.

Personally, I think Klopp 2.0 is going to be about having a pretty small squad but with absolute quality. For me, the signing of players like Diaz and Carvalho means we will have players capable of playing two or three roles at the very highest level.

For all his qualities, that is simply something that I can't see Taki coping with.

I think we will have to agree to disagree. Taki would be well down the depth chart, but I think Klopp still finds him a useful squad player. Lets see what happens this summer.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3371 on: Today at 05:44:20 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 04:33:10 pm
His weakness remains his weakness and will likely always be a weakness: too slight and slender and gets muscled off the ball too often.

did you not see him today (a) fight to regain the ball from a couple of Cardiff players twice his size - leading to Jota's goal - and (b) storm through 2 defenders to blast in his goal? 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Up
« previous next »
 