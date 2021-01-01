No, the correct answer is goals against lower opposition who were resting players.
I though Taki's performance today encapsulated his time here. He works hard, is talented and has a great attitude. The problem as I have said from day one is that for me he doesn't really fit with how we play.
His best moments are when he ignores our system and drifts away from where he is supposed to be playing. That causes as many problems as it solves, though.
Two good finishes today but gave us very little width down the right-hand side which is what he is in the side to provide. For me, he just doesn't work when played on the other side from Jota. Neither of them provide any width and unfortunately for Minamino. Jota is simply on another level.
Dont think its a problem that Jota is on another level. You listed all of his pluses, in the end, he doesnt have to fulfill all the world class requirements to be a great squad player.
Think he would have no issues getting game time against weaker opposition, he seems to enjoy playing a role here. He is well liked by his teammates, he works hard on and off the ball, he produces at a decent clip. Simply put, he is a great fit for this club.