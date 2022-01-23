Everytime I watch Minamino, he strikes me as a natural finisher, and just knows where to position himself, make that yard of space to get the shot aaway.... Either clean or via deflection, goals come for him.



He is a striker. A poacher.

From the Pippo Inzaghi school!



Not a creative midfield player per se, as I originally thought.



I think if used in a system that uses his natural goal getting instincts, he can be tremendous.

Maybe at a midtable Prem or high level Championship side. Or even a top team in Italy.



With us, probably a great option to have off the bench, if we finetune our system to have a specific Plan B that involves him, for occasions when our Plan A is failing.



Hard to have a plan B that revolves around a poacher when the poacher has no outstanding physical attributes IE height for long balls or speed for counter attacks and play-stretching switches. I'm not saying Taki doesn't look a decent poacher, but a poacher isn't really something teams can build a cohesive Plan B around if that's not the typical set up to begin with. The poacher style striker is going the way of the sweeper - you see it less and less and it's a facet of a bygone era. In the 90s and some way into the 00s, having a poacher was the norm, but as forwards became tasked with being more dimensional and having wider effect on the play, they started to die out. Who is purely a poacher as a striker at top level teams these days?I genuinely think that was one of the great influences Benitez had on the modern game from around 2001 onwards - a move away from the 2 or from conventional poachers to a system that relied on a Striker that could disrupt the opposition backlines with movement to create space for midfielders, whilst also being good enough and strong enough to occupy multiple defenders at once. He wasn't the first to do it by any means but in that 2007 period onwards, as Torres became the best 9 on the planet, other teams started to move away from conventional pairings up front and with it, the typical poacher.