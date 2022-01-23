« previous next »
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3320 on: January 23, 2022, 09:28:51 am »
Quote from: Knight on January 22, 2022, 03:44:57 pm
I've got no idea what the deal with Al and Minamino is, I assume he's got a record of criticising hm otherwise the reaction seems a little disproportionate.

The problem with Minamino is not that he's not good enough, I think he's a decent squad option to have in a vacuum, it's that he doesn't fit stylistically, which makes him slightly unhelpful. Ideally our backups would play the game in the same sort of way to the first choice players, just worse. That's what we have at CB, they all play a very high line whoever they are. That's what we have at fullback, they're all attacking fullbacks. That's basically what we have at CM, or at least they're all coached to play in a certain way. But in the front 3 positions, we don't have it. Origi can't really press, Minamino isn't a wide forward and he's not a 9. Given Jota, Mane and Salah can all play down the middle if needed, as well as Firmino, we'd be better off having one squad option who was comfortable as a wide forward than Origi and/or Minamino. And given we need to sell to buy I don't think wanting Minamino gone is some outrageous opinion.
Well, in a way it is. If Minamino were better, Klopp would have found a way.

Look at Jota, who is a completely different player than Firmino. Jota does not do the things Firmino does in the center of the park, and it affects the team around him quite a bit, ie the system. However, Jota's quality in the box is world class so he's winning games for us anyway, and Klopp isn't daft. Minamino however isn't that good.

Of course, Jota is a ridiculously high bar to set, and we can't expect our bench players to be that good, but it's an example of how Klopp is willing to accomodate different styles. The system is important, but winning matches is always the overarching goal.

Klopp probably had higher hopes for Minamino, but not all signings work out and that's fine.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3321 on: Today at 11:19:44 am »
Scored for Japan against Saudi. Leading 1-0 at HT.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3322 on: Today at 11:25:14 am »
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3323 on: Today at 12:20:52 pm »
Taki seems like a good lad, I'm sure he works hard in training and he always puts the effort in on the pitch - however his natural footballing ability sadly isn't at the level of his fellow attackers.

He's occupying a squad place where we have a lot of options now (in attack) and I have no doubt that he'll be sold in the summer and we'll very likely make a proft on him.

Not really sure what the plan was with him to begin with, likely as Firmino's potential successor?? I'm till exactly sure what Taki's position actually is?

We probably should have instead gone for his Salzburg teammate at the time - the norwegian chap.

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3324 on: Today at 01:01:17 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:25:14 am
Japan [1] - 0 Saudi Arabia : (WCQ) : Minamino goal on 32' - https://v.redd.it/sasxzir2c7f81


www.flashscore.co.uk/football/asia/world-cup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup_qualification_(AFC)

Everytime I watch Minamino, he strikes me as a natural finisher, and just knows where to position himself,  make that yard of space to get the shot aaway.... Either clean or via deflection, goals come for him.

He is a striker. A poacher.
From the Pippo Inzaghi school!

Not a creative midfield player per se, as I originally thought.

I think if used in a system that uses his natural goal getting instincts, he can be tremendous.
Maybe at a midtable Prem or high level Championship side. Or even a top team in Italy.

With us, probably a great option to have off the bench,  if we finetune our system to have a specific Plan B that involves him, for occasions when our Plan A is failing.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3325 on: Today at 01:32:31 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 01:01:17 pm
Everytime I watch Minamino, he strikes me as a natural finisher, and just knows where to position himself,  make that yard of space to get the shot aaway.... Either clean or via deflection, goals come for him.

He is a striker. A poacher.
From the Pippo Inzaghi school!

Not a creative midfield player per se, as I originally thought.

I think if used in a system that uses his natural goal getting instincts, he can be tremendous.
Maybe at a midtable Prem or high level Championship side. Or even a top team in Italy.

With us, probably a great option to have off the bench,  if we finetune our system to have a specific Plan B that involves him, for occasions when our Plan A is failing.

That was more of an attacking midfield run though. He arrived late in the box. As for the finish I don't think it was one of his better ones.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3326 on: Today at 01:56:15 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:25:14 am
Japan [1] - 0 Saudi Arabia : (WCQ) : Minamino goal on 32' - https://v.redd.it/sasxzir2c7f81


www.flashscore.co.uk/football/asia/world-cup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup_qualification_(AFC)

Thanks for the link. watching him score puts a big smile on my face every time. Happy for him
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #3327 on: Today at 03:23:11 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 01:01:17 pm
Everytime I watch Minamino, he strikes me as a natural finisher, and just knows where to position himself,  make that yard of space to get the shot aaway.... Either clean or via deflection, goals come for him.

He is a striker. A poacher.
From the Pippo Inzaghi school!

Not a creative midfield player per se, as I originally thought.

I think if used in a system that uses his natural goal getting instincts, he can be tremendous.
Maybe at a midtable Prem or high level Championship side. Or even a top team in Italy.

With us, probably a great option to have off the bench,  if we finetune our system to have a specific Plan B that involves him, for occasions when our Plan A is failing.
Hard to have a plan B that revolves around a poacher when the poacher has no outstanding physical attributes IE height for long balls or speed for counter attacks and play-stretching switches. I'm not saying Taki doesn't look a decent poacher, but a poacher isn't really something teams can build a cohesive Plan B around if that's not the typical set up to begin with. The poacher style striker is going the way of the sweeper - you see it less and less and it's a facet of a bygone era. In the 90s and some way into the 00s, having a poacher was the norm, but as forwards became tasked with being more dimensional and having wider effect on the play, they started to die out. Who is purely a poacher as a striker at top level teams these days?

I genuinely think that was one of the great influences Benitez had on the modern game from around 2001 onwards - a move away from the 2 or from conventional poachers to a system that relied on a Striker that could disrupt the opposition backlines with movement to create space for midfielders, whilst also being good enough and strong enough to occupy multiple defenders at once. He wasn't the first to do it by any means but in that 2007 period onwards, as Torres became the best 9 on the planet, other teams started to move away from conventional pairings up front and with it, the typical poacher.
