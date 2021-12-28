Spoiler

It's not just improving the team by buying players left, right and center, it's improving the team within our circumstances, considering how much we have improved our starting XI and our squad over the years, and having to manage in terms of wages and spending as well. It is a slow process and doesn't happen overnight. Our current set of manager and respective staff have an incredibly high success rate, considering the money we spent (helped by sales).



Al says Kaide Gordon is an option for our attack. If he thinks Kaide Gordon is above Minamino in the pecking order now, that says a lot about his agenda than anything else. He may or may not become an option in the future, but Al makes it sound like it's conclusive.



As for Elliot, yes, he's a very good talent. But getting a few appearances early on doesn't guarantee that he will make it big. Development of youngsters is not a linear process like he thinks, even among those who have been given starts in First Team, some make it in the future at that level, but many do not. As of now, Elliot is a really good talent, let's leave it like that instead of placing undue expectations on him and then taking it out on him later if he cannot fulfill those unreasonable expectations.



We bought Konate after step by step improvements in defense over the years, first of all Klopp started working on the defense in training itself, which showed gradual improvements over the years, we got Matip, then we got Klavan for the short time, then Van Dijk, then tried to integrate Gomez, who also got injured a few times, then we allowed Lovren and Klavan to leave, but had to get Phillips back from loan, get Kabak on loan and use a youngster and then we got Konate on the wake of an entire defense ravaged by injury. Context, eh? Plus, Konate's appearances are helped by the fact that all our three other CBs are back from long terms injuries and have to be managed. Konate has done well and got above Gomez in the pecking order, which is good. Salah, Mane and Firmino have been surprisingly fit for large periods of their tenure here (hopefully it stays that way), and with their quality, there's much less need for rotation in those positions. Now, Jota is also able to take up one of those positions.



Yes, we can sign promising young players for any position, at any given time, this not rocket science like Al makes it look like, but development is not linear, some make it, some don't and that is not a guarantee of them staying all the way even if they make it. Some will leave for more opportunities, some will leave for more money etc. So, it's not like signing talented young players is a guaranteed success for the present and future, plus some of them might be over-hyped/already popular that they may command big fees as well. It's all good for armchair theorists to have one expectation after another though.



What I'm sure is that, if Klopp and his staff see an opportunity to improve the squad and if it is POSSIBLE (depending upon their shortlist and the player's availability and interest to come here and willingness to stay on the bench, take their time and prove themselves to get above the current attackers in the First Team), then they will do it.



But that is no valid reason to constantly put down those who are currently playing for us and in fact doing well under the circumstances they are in. The difference is that, some people know that the club is in good hands and can discuss things with a perspective, whether that is current successes or areas of improvement and then there are others who want to take create different topics to whinge when we just won all our CL group games, are currently 2nd with 3 points behind 1st (if we win the game in hand) against a squad with unlimited funds, and have made it to the Semi-Finals of the League Cup.