Author Topic: Takumi Minamino  (Read 305089 times)

Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm
That's just not true though is it? Poor first half, I agree. When playing with more of the first team in the second he was really good. Quality assist and an excellent goal for the equaliser. Gutted he missed the pen for his own sake but hitting the bar with a penalty doesn't determine the quality of a player. I'm not sure what more people want from our sixth choice forward.
Platini skyed a penalty.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:36:10 am
The point is Klopp doesn't play him. After 18 League games Taki has a grand total of 40 minutes. That is despite Bobby being injured for a significant chunk of the season. People keep trying trying to pretend that Taki is a squad player.

He isn't, his role is basically to make up the numbers for EFL games and dead rubbers in Europe. Even then he doesn't have a defined role, he just fills in wherever we are short. Tonight it was in the front three, against Milan it was in the middle three.

The point is that Taki is a good player who is useful in a number of positions and has yet to be fixed in one. He has shown that he an asset and I don't understand your one man camapaign against the guy.
I find the back and forth over Taki to be really quite funny. Possibly emotive? I personally feel a great deal of investment in his success because as an Asian I want to see a fellow Asian succeed at the club I love.

But I don't actually think Al is saying anything crazy here. He's not saying.. Taki is shit, or sell Taki. He's saying he doesn't quite fit the roles we have in the team, and I think that's probably right.

But does that mean he can't contribute? No. Clearly he slots in as we need when we can't play the first choice front 3 and does well enough. That's the purpose of a squad player? I don't think you can ask much more of a squad player than to keep the team performing at a high level when they come in, and this season Taki has done that.

I've said in the past I think he has some of the qualities for the Ox/Harvey/Bobby roles, and I think he can grow into that - he's not there right now. But if he doesn't, he's still a quality squad player.
