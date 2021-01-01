I find the back and forth over Taki to be really quite funny. Possibly emotive? I personally feel a great deal of investment in his success because as an Asian I want to see a fellow Asian succeed at the club I love.



But I don't actually think Al is saying anything crazy here. He's not saying.. Taki is shit, or sell Taki. He's saying he doesn't quite fit the roles we have in the team, and I think that's probably right.



But does that mean he can't contribute? No. Clearly he slots in as we need when we can't play the first choice front 3 and does well enough. That's the purpose of a squad player? I don't think you can ask much more of a squad player than to keep the team performing at a high level when they come in, and this season Taki has done that.



I've said in the past I think he has some of the qualities for the Ox/Harvey/Bobby roles, and I think he can grow into that - he's not there right now. But if he doesn't, he's still a quality squad player.