talking about players switching original positions and going on to great success ...
I did not know that Mo started his career at LB.
wiki:
Salah initially started his career at the left-back position, however, following a 40 win over the youth team of Egyptian club ENPPI, Salah was in tears for not scoring after missing several clear chances; this made his coach realise his passion for scoring goals, forcing him to move him to a forward position.
It is really amazing how many truly elite players had incredible careers after switching positions. The likes of Henry, Pirlo, Zambrotta, Maldini, Bale, Mascherano, Schweinsteiger, Matthaus, Lahm, Messi, Ronaldo et al.