« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: Takumi Minamino  (Read 299463 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,031
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2840 on: Yesterday at 11:55:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:32:05 pm
talking about players switching original positions and going on to great success ...

I did not know that Mo started his career at LB.

wiki:
Salah initially started his career at the left-back position, however, following a 40 win over the youth team of Egyptian club ENPPI, Salah was in tears for not scoring after missing several clear chances; this made his coach realise his passion for scoring goals, forcing him to move him to a forward position.

It is really amazing how many truly elite players had incredible careers after switching positions. The likes of Henry, Pirlo, Zambrotta, Maldini, Bale, Mascherano, Schweinsteiger, Matthaus, Lahm, Messi, Ronaldo et al.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 