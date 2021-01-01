It is really amazing how many truly elite players had incredible careers after switching positions. The likes of Henry, Pirlo, Zambrotta, Maldini, Bale, Mascherano, Schweinsteiger, Matthaus, Lahm, Messi, Ronaldo et al.

One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10