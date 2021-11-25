Cant see the bottom bit of what you posted there for some reason?



Although from the link you posted, it looks like the defender blocking the shot could be classed as a save, was that it? Either way, I do actually think it should be offside tbf



A save is when the ball is going in or near the goal so would ordinarily have to be near the goal line for an outfield defender but a keeper would probably have any stop of a goal attempt considered a save wherever it happened in the box.The laws say you are offside if a ball deflects or rebounds from an opponent but not if the opponent deliberately plays the ball. But theres no definition of a deflection. What if it deflects but off a deliberate attempt to play the ball? Lovren v Spurs and Garcia for Spain v France for Mbappes goal were clearly deliberate attempts to play the ball but only resulted in slight deflections of the path of the ball.The Porto defender last night stuck out his leg to play the ball and the ball deviated massively to the side and up in the air. A bit more than a deflection.In this context Id have thought that a deflection should just mean inadvertent contact with a shoulder or hip or backside but anyway, its a silly rule.It would be much easier to say that you can only be played onside by a touch on the ball by an opponent if it constitutes a deliberate attempt to kick/head/or otherwise play the ball to a colleague - a similar interpretation that refs make several times per game to determine if a back pass has been attempted to a goalkeeper.