Author Topic: Takumi Minamino

markthescouser

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2800 on: November 25, 2021, 01:48:51 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on November 25, 2021, 09:02:25 am
You are looking at the wrong part of law 11 there mate. https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-11---offside

This is the relevant bit.
Cant see the bottom bit of what you posted there for some reason?

Although from the link you posted, it looks like the defender blocking the shot could be classed as a save, was that it? Either way, I do actually think it should be offside tbf
SamLad

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2801 on: November 25, 2021, 02:57:10 pm
Saw a stat saying that Taki covered the most distance of any player on the pitch last night.  Klopp will love that effort.  shame he was called off for that goal.
kasperoff

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2802 on: November 25, 2021, 09:13:22 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on November 25, 2021, 09:02:25 am
You are looking at the wrong part of law 11 there mate. https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-11---offside

This is the relevant bit.

Taki" border="0

Nice one. Thanks for clearing that up.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

terry_macss_perm

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2803 on: November 26, 2021, 01:25:59 am
Quote from: markthescouser on November 25, 2021, 01:48:51 pm
Cant see the bottom bit of what you posted there for some reason?

Although from the link you posted, it looks like the defender blocking the shot could be classed as a save, was that it? Either way, I do actually think it should be offside tbf

A save is when the ball is going in or near the goal so would ordinarily have to be near the goal line for an outfield defender but a keeper would probably have any stop of a goal attempt considered a save wherever it happened in the box.

The laws say you are offside if a ball deflects or rebounds from an opponent but not if the opponent deliberately plays the ball. But theres no definition of a deflection. What if it deflects but off a deliberate attempt to play the ball? Lovren v Spurs and Garcia for Spain v France for Mbappes goal were clearly deliberate attempts to play the ball but only resulted in slight deflections of the path of the ball.

The Porto defender last night stuck out his leg to play the ball and the ball deviated massively to the side and up in the air. A bit more than a deflection.
In this context Id have thought that a deflection should just mean inadvertent contact with a shoulder or hip or backside but anyway, its a silly rule.

It would be much easier to say that you can only be played onside by a touch on the ball by an opponent if it constitutes a deliberate attempt to kick/head/or otherwise play the ball to a colleague - a similar interpretation that refs make several times per game to determine if a back pass has been attempted to a goalkeeper.

 
LiamG

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2804 on: November 26, 2021, 11:34:44 am
Quote from: SamLad on November 25, 2021, 02:57:10 pm
Saw a stat saying that Taki covered the most distance of any player on the pitch last night.  Klopp will love that effort.  shame he was called off for that goal.

It's no good doing all that running when the rest of his team mates don't trust him and won't pass to him 😆
SamLad

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2805 on: November 26, 2021, 03:43:53 pm
Quote from: LiamG on November 26, 2021, 11:34:44 am
It's no good doing all that running when the rest of his team mates don't trust him and won't pass to him 😆

I don't buy that.  With Mo and Mane up front, they'll get the ball 19 times out of 20.
newterp

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2806 on: November 26, 2021, 11:10:30 pm
Quote from: SamLad on November 26, 2021, 03:43:53 pm
I don't buy that.  With Mo and Mane up front, they'll get the ball 19 times out of 20.

It's actually true Sam. There was a big discussion about this a while back. The players don't like him - so they don't pass to him. Unless he agrees to buy them sushi.

It's true. It's damn true.
vivabobbygraham

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2807 on: November 26, 2021, 11:16:00 pm
Quote from: newterp on November 26, 2021, 11:10:30 pm
It's actually true Sam. There was a big discussion about this a while back. The players don't like him - so they don't pass to him. Unless he agrees to buy them sushi.

It's true. It's damn true.

A bit fishy to me, like...
SamLad

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2808 on: November 27, 2021, 12:59:08 am
Quote from: newterp on November 26, 2021, 11:10:30 pm
It's actually true Sam. There was a big discussion about this a while back. The players don't like him - so they don't pass to him. Unless he agrees to buy them sushi.

It's true. It's damn true.

Nah, bollix man.

Mind you, if you'd said they won't pass to him until he gets rid of the Alice band -- that, I'd believe.
Beninger

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2809 on: November 27, 2021, 02:48:55 am
Maybe Trent didnt see it was him at the far post, but Im convinced he did. And since he felt it was his only option he thought well, it will look good for my chances created. Imagine how shocked he was that it turned into a goal. Im convinced thats how it happened.
Ghost Town

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2810 on: November 27, 2021, 01:19:44 pm
Quote from: SamLad on November 27, 2021, 12:59:08 am
Nah, bollix man.
Art thou doubting the ALmighty? Woe and pestilence shall come to thee, yea and even relentless circular arguing. Get thee behind me FSG! Verily!
harleydanger

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2811 on: Today at 12:39:38 am
Seems much more suited to our midfield rather than the front three
Al 666

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2812 on: Today at 12:50:09 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:39:38 am
Seems much more suited to our midfield rather than the front three

Yep.

He hasn't the explosiveness to play either of the wide attacking positions and doesn't have the strength to play as a 9 or as a false nine. So as I have said all along his best position for us in my opinion would be as a 8/10.
FlashGordon

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2813 on: Today at 11:57:26 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:50:09 am
Yep.

He hasn't the explosiveness to play either of the wide attacking positions and doesn't have the strength to play as a 9 or as a false nine. So as I have said all along his best position for us in my opinion would be as a 8/10.

Klopp said differently mentioning it's not his natural position.
rossipersempre

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2814 on: Today at 12:14:10 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:50:09 am
So as I have said all along.
Ah never change Al ;D

On a serious note, Im sure theres many of us really happy to see Takis place in the squad validated, as hoped/predicted.
Ghost Town

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2815 on: Today at 12:23:48 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:57:26 am
Klopp said differently mentioning it's not his natural position.
Yep, he made a specific point of mentioning it, and saying how he felt Taki coped well considering he was not playing in his natural position.

But hell, what does Klopp know when some armchair manager can bring up a quote from some previous manager as if it's eternal gospel :)
redwillow

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2816 on: Today at 12:46:33 pm
volley and half volleys, hes the one player id want the ball dropping too
Al 666

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2817 on: Today at 12:49:44 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:23:48 pm
Yep, he made a specific point of mentioning it, and saying how he felt Taki coped well considering he was not playing in his natural position.

But hell, what does Klopp know when some armchair manager can bring up a quote from some previous manager as if it's eternal gospel :)

Natural positions eh.

How many Liverpool players play in their natural positions. Neco and Kostas are converted wingers, Ibou started out as a Striker and Nat Phillips was a CM.

Tyler Morton has changed his role to become a DM, Taki is a Striker and Ox started out as a forward. So that is none of the defence or midfield playing their original role.

Mo came as a right winger but is now a wide striker, Mane started off on the right but now plays on the left and Origi is a traditional 9 who often plays wide.

It is almost as if we don't play players in traditional roles.....

Apart from Adrian who has always been a keeper, ever since he stopped playing as a striker.

Ghost Town

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2818 on: Today at 12:52:15 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:49:44 pm
Natural positions eh.

How many Liverpool players play in their natural positions. Neco and Kostas are converted wingers, Ibou started out as a Striker and Nat Phillips was a CM.

Tyler Morton has changed his role to become a DM, Taki is a Striker and Ox started out as a forward. So that is none of the defence or midfield playing their original role.

Mo came as a right winger but is now a wide striker, Mane started off on the right but now plays on the left and Origi is a traditional 9 who often plays wide.

It is almost as if we don't play players in traditional roles.....

Apart from Adrian who has always been a keeper, ever since he stopped playing as a striker.


:lmao

God loves a trier
