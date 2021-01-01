It doesn't matter mate. Even if he had played it a few times, it doesn't mean he is a backup for that position. Nobody wants to consider Gomez as a Right Back, just because he played that position.



What he is saying is similar to a scenario, where if Neco played at RB in a game where Gomez did not play, and then him asking us back, who played at RB - Neco or Joe Gomez and then somehow using it bizarrely as an argument to show that Gomez is not good enough or that the players and manager doesn't trust him - all because Neco, who is a RB, started ahead of Gomez (not a RB even if he played there before), who is not a RB. I know it sounds twisted, but that's what it is.



Here is what his manager at Salzburg said about where Taki could play for us.RB Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch believes Takumi Minamino won't be able to compete with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for a place in the starting XI because he is a different kind of player."He wont be the best at playing the position that Salah and Sadio play, because they are used in very explosive transition movements,""I think he could be good in Roberto Firminos position where against the ball, he is ready to do some pressing, but then with the ball, he comes into almost a No 10 position for build-up and gets in the box to score goals. Firmino is so good at it but I think thats something Taki can do as well."And I think he can play the No 8 position that they play in the midfield, with the two wide spots where hes ready to press and help pick up balls, but hes also part of the build-up phases."Because he is so intelligent, I think either Firmino or the positions alongside the No 6 in the system that they play in Liverpool would be good for him."