Takumi Minamino

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2640 on: Yesterday at 05:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:33:46 pm
Here is Minamino's heat map for the Brighton game.

mini" border="0


He clearly played as an orthodox midfield player and not as an attacker.
You need to forget position and think about roles.

I have yet to see Minamino play a midfield role for us. He doesn't have the attributes
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2641 on: Yesterday at 05:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:37:07 pm
You need to forget position and think about roles.

I have yet to see Minamino play a midfield role for us. He doesn't have the attributes

He's definitely played as one of the two 8s for us, but only fleetingly as he didn't really impress in that position.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2642 on: Yesterday at 05:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:02:42 pm
It is relevant to the discussion because I posted.


You then replied with.

As for stating that Taki has never been a backup midfield player in the Premier League, do you actually watch our games ?

Brighton away.




The really funny thing though is that Jones and Elliott are both players who started their careers further forward but have adapted their games to play in the middle three.

It is evident for any Liverpool fan that he was bought as an attacking player, not as a midfielder. You can show one or two heat maps, it doesn't ever matter because even Gerrard played at RB, that doesn't mean he was a backup RB. Most players would've played out of position in their careers, out of necessity for the team. It doesn't mean they automatically become an option or a backup for that position. Either your understanding is skewed or you're deliberately acting as if to win an argument.

And my reply wasn't for that little piece you conveniently quoted and ignored the rest of your post for which it was applicable. My reply was for the whole piece you posted.

You said players didn't trust him, managers didn't trust him. People gave you counter examples. You somehow twisted them to your liking. You questioned Origi's performance and then in the next post, he somehow became a bench mark for how Taki should play. I did not say Taki cannot play in midfield, I said he's a backup attacker whereas Jones is clearly a midfielder. There are primary positions in football, however you may like to dress it up.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2643 on: Yesterday at 06:00:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 05:48:49 pm
He's definitely played as one of the two 8s for us, but only fleetingly as he didn't really impress in that position.
Actually doing a midfielder's job? As opposed to just being nominally in that position? I'll take your word for it if so; I guess I missed that, and can't really imagine him doing it - especially when he first came here.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2644 on: Yesterday at 06:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:00:12 pm
Actually doing a midfielder's job? As opposed to just being nominally in that position? I'll take your word for it if so; I guess I missed that, and can't really imagine him doing it - especially when he first came here.

We usually play with one of our two 8s more advanced than the other, that's the role he played.  Only for a couple of games, think Klopp was trying him out there as he wasn't cutting it in our front line.

He hasn't played him there for ages.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2645 on: Yesterday at 06:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:00:12 pm
Actually doing a midfielder's job? As opposed to just being nominally in that position? I'll take your word for it if so; I guess I missed that, and can't really imagine him doing it - especially when he first came here.

It doesn't matter mate. Even if he had played it a few times, it doesn't mean he is a backup for that position. Nobody wants to consider Gomez as a Right Back, just because he played that position.

What he is saying is similar to a scenario, where if Neco played at RB in a game where Gomez did not play, and then him asking us back, who played at RB - Neco or Joe Gomez and then somehow using it bizarrely as an argument to show that Gomez is not good enough or that the players and manager doesn't trust him - all because Neco, who is a RB, started ahead of Gomez (not a RB even if he played there before), who is not a RB. I know it sounds twisted, but that's what it is.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2646 on: Yesterday at 06:20:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 06:01:53 pm
We usually play with one of our two 8s more advanced than the other, that's the role he played.  Only for a couple of games, think Klopp was trying him out there as he wasn't cutting it in our front line.

He hasn't played him there for ages.

The two games were Midtyland and Brighton.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2647 on: Yesterday at 06:42:48 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 05:54:42 pm
It is evident for any Liverpool fan that he was bought as an attacking player, not as a midfielder. You can show one or two heat maps, it doesn't ever matter because even Gerrard played at RB, that doesn't mean he was a backup RB. Most players would've played out of position in their careers, out of necessity for the team. It doesn't mean they automatically become an option or a backup for that position. Either your understanding is skewed or you're deliberately acting as if to win an argument.

And my reply wasn't for that little piece you conveniently quoted and ignored the rest of your post for which it was applicable. My reply was for the whole piece you posted.

You said players didn't trust him, managers didn't trust him. People gave you counter examples. You somehow twisted them to your liking. You questioned Origi's performance and then in the next post, he somehow became a bench mark for how Taki should play. I did not say Taki cannot play in midfield, I said he's a backup attacker whereas Jones is clearly a midfielder. There are primary positions in football, however you may like to dress it up.

Firstly I didn't criticise Origi I actually said that if we wanted pace in the wider attacking roles then he would be ahead of Taki. The other thing I said about Origi is that it was a great finish for his goal against Norwich in reply to you stating that Taki must be full of confidence because his goals were equally well taken.

Now you are just tying yourself up in knots. Taki didn't start in midfield as a necessity, we were not down too the bare bones. He started against Brighton ahead of both Hendo and Curtis Jones. Against Midtyland he started in midfield with Gini, Hendo and Curtis on the bench. So quite clearly he was seen at that time as viable option in midfield. 

As for Taki being bought as an attacking player so was Harvey Elliott it doesn't mean they cannot adapt and end up in a different position. As for Curtis Jones clearly being a midfield player he is a converted front three player who broke through playing in one of the wide attacking positions.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2648 on: Yesterday at 06:50:28 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 06:05:40 pm
It doesn't matter mate. Even if he had played it a few times, it doesn't mean he is a backup for that position. Nobody wants to consider Gomez as a Right Back, just because he played that position.

What he is saying is similar to a scenario, where if Neco played at RB in a game where Gomez did not play, and then him asking us back, who played at RB - Neco or Joe Gomez and then somehow using it bizarrely as an argument to show that Gomez is not good enough or that the players and manager doesn't trust him - all because Neco, who is a RB, started ahead of Gomez (not a RB even if he played there before), who is not a RB. I know it sounds twisted, but that's what it is.

Here is what his manager at Salzburg said about where Taki could play for us.


RB Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch believes Takumi Minamino won't be able to compete with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for a place in the starting XI because he is a different kind of player.

"He wont be the best at playing the position that Salah and Sadio play, because they are used in very explosive transition movements,"

"I think he could be good in Roberto Firminos position where against the ball, he is ready to do some pressing, but then with the ball, he comes into almost a No 10 position for build-up and gets in the box to score goals. Firmino is so good at it but I think thats something Taki can do as well.

"And I think he can play the No 8 position that they play in the midfield, with the two wide spots where hes ready to press and help pick up balls, but hes also part of the build-up phases.

"Because he is so intelligent, I think either Firmino or the positions alongside the No 6 in the system that they play in Liverpool would be good for him."
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2649 on: Yesterday at 09:45:26 pm »
Thought he would play some part in the match. His workrate would have been beneficial during the last 10 minutes.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2650 on: Yesterday at 10:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:20:23 pm
The two games were Midtyland and Brighton.

Second half vs Norwich in the League cup as well.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2651 on: Today at 01:46:49 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:50:28 pm
Here is what his manager at Salzburg said about where Taki could play for us.


RB Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch believes Takumi Minamino won't be able to compete with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for a place in the starting XI because he is a different kind of player.

"He wont be the best at playing the position that Salah and Sadio play, because they are used in very explosive transition movements,"

"I think he could be good in Roberto Firminos position where against the ball, he is ready to do some pressing, but then with the ball, he comes into almost a No 10 position for build-up and gets in the box to score goals. Firmino is so good at it but I think thats something Taki can do as well.

"And I think he can play the No 8 position that they play in the midfield, with the two wide spots where hes ready to press and help pick up balls, but hes also part of the build-up phases.

"Because he is so intelligent, I think either Firmino or the positions alongside the No 6 in the system that they play in Liverpool would be good for him."

Yeah, but can play and being actually played primarily are two different things. The point is so far, he has been played as an attacker more and that includes the Firmino position. If he does work his way through in midfield, it would still prove that his manager and players do trust him in someway, so I don't know who's tying whom on knots  ;D 
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2652 on: Today at 01:54:58 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:42:48 pm
Firstly I didn't criticise Origi I actually said that if we wanted pace in the wider attacking roles then he would be ahead of Taki. The other thing I said about Origi is that it was a great finish for his goal against Norwich in reply to you stating that Taki must be full of confidence because his goals were equally well taken.

Now you are just tying yourself up in knots. Taki didn't start in midfield as a necessity, we were not down too the bare bones. He started against Brighton ahead of both Hendo and Curtis Jones. Against Midtyland he started in midfield with Gini, Hendo and Curtis on the bench. So quite clearly he was seen at that time as viable option in midfield. 

As for Taki being bought as an attacking player so was Harvey Elliott it doesn't mean they cannot adapt and end up in a different position. As for Curtis Jones clearly being a midfield player he is a converted front three player who broke through playing in one of the wide attacking positions.

Out of necessity could also mean rotation. That's the problem with you. You start speaking on behalf of Klopp whenever there's a discussion like this.

As I said, Gomez playing at RB a couple of times, won't mean he is a viable option for RB. Trent, Neco and Bradley are ahead of him at RB. Doesn't say anything about the quality of Gomez.

Maybe Minamino can adapt to a midfield role in future? I haven't said he cannot? So far he's seen as an attacker, because he's been played more as an attacker. Simples.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2653 on: Today at 02:28:42 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:46:49 am
Yeah, but can play and being actually played primarily are two different things. The point is so far, he has been played as an attacker more and that includes the Firmino position. If he does work his way through in midfield, it would still prove that his manager and players do trust him in someway, so I don't know who's tying whom on knots  ;D 

No, the point is one minute you are saying that he improved our midfield when he dropped in against Norwich. The next you are saying the reason he isn't playing is that the front four are so good.

If you look at his recent games for us then he is being deployed in midfield as much as he is in the front three.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2654 on: Today at 02:32:23 am »
He deserves to play in the league.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2655 on: Today at 03:00:05 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:28:42 am
No, the point is one minute you are saying that he improved our midfield when he dropped in against Norwich. The next you are saying the reason he isn't playing is that the front four are so good.

If you look at his recent games for us then he is being deployed in midfield as much as he is in the front three.

What? He did improve our midfield in the second half against Norwich? Everyone acknowledges we had more control in the game in the second half and overall he did have a good game. What does that have to do with him being a first team option in midfield? Even last season, Jones started more games in midfield than Minamino, that isn't exactly news, is it? It was one game, where Ox was having a stinker, so Klopp moved Ox forward and saw fit move Minamino to midfield. That's all. You are making insane leaps in terms of inference of a point and then questioning me based on that.

Look at his overall Liverpool stint, tell me where he has played more - in attack or in midfield and then comeback to me. Otherwise, don't bother. He was bought as an attacker. He may or may not evolve into a midfielder which hasn't been the point at all. As of now, he is not playing because he has the best front 4 in the world ahead of him, which is common knowledge by now. Look, you said the manager and players don't trust him, you lost your point right then. You are turning more corners than Ole in this discussion.
