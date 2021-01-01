« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: Takumi Minamino  (Read 277453 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,447
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2640 on: Today at 05:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:33:46 pm
Here is Minamino's heat map for the Brighton game.

mini" border="0


He clearly played as an orthodox midfield player and not as an attacker.
You need to forget position and think about roles.

I have yet to see Minamino play a midfield role for us. He doesn't have the attributes
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,273
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2641 on: Today at 05:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:37:07 pm
You need to forget position and think about roles.

I have yet to see Minamino play a midfield role for us. He doesn't have the attributes

He's definitely played as one of the two 8s for us, but only fleetingly as he didn't really impress in that position.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,250
  • YNWA
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2642 on: Today at 05:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:02:42 pm
It is relevant to the discussion because I posted.


You then replied with.

As for stating that Taki has never been a backup midfield player in the Premier League, do you actually watch our games ?

Brighton away.




The really funny thing though is that Jones and Elliott are both players who started their careers further forward but have adapted their games to play in the middle three.

It is evident for any Liverpool fan that he was bought as an attacking player, not as a midfielder. You can show one or two heat maps, it doesn't ever matter because even Gerrard played at RB, that doesn't mean he was a backup RB. Most players would've played out of position in their careers, out of necessity for the team. It doesn't mean they automatically become an option or a backup for that position. Either your understanding is skewed or you're deliberately acting as if to win an argument.

And my reply wasn't for that little piece you conveniently quoted and ignored the rest of your post for which it was applicable. My reply was for the whole piece you posted.

You said players didn't trust him, managers didn't trust him. People gave you counter examples. You somehow twisted them to your liking. You questioned Origi's performance and then in the next post, he somehow became a bench mark for how Taki should play. I did not say Talk cannot play in midfield, I said he's a backup attacker whereas Jones is clearly a midfielder. There are primary positions in football, however you may like to dress it up.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:04:04 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,447
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2643 on: Today at 06:00:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 05:48:49 pm
He's definitely played as one of the two 8s for us, but only fleetingly as he didn't really impress in that position.
Actually doing a midfielder's job? As opposed to just being nominally in that position? I'll take your word for it if so; I guess I missed that, and can't really imagine him doing it - especially when he first came here.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,273
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2644 on: Today at 06:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:00:12 pm
Actually doing a midfielder's job? As opposed to just being nominally in that position? I'll take your word for it if so; I guess I missed that, and can't really imagine him doing it - especially when he first came here.

We usually play with one of our two 8s more advanced than the other, that's the role he played.  Only for a couple of games, think Klopp was trying him out there as he wasn't cutting it in our front line.

He hasn't played him there for ages.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 