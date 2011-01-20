When have I whined about him ?



We are basically saying the same thing. He is a squad player who is well down our list of options.



As for backing him I have done. My supposed crime is to say that he is a talented player who doesn't really fit our system. The irony is that whilst he scored twice in the week he probably fell down the pecking order.



Our game is based on explosive pace on the flanks and Origi and Gordon showed they are more capable of that than Taki. Then if you were looking for someone to play a midfield role then Curtis showed he is a more viable option.



That isn't having a pop at Taki it. That is just stating an opinion.



A completely twisted opinion that. You are understating one of our best performances in the game. Gordon is 16 and all that, but how in the world did he show better in the game than Minamino did? And Jones wasn't way better than Minamino, in fact our midfield was better when Minamino was brought into it in the second half. You just questioned Origi in the game, now he becomes your reference point. How do you do this? How do you contradict yourself post after post just to stick to your agenda and then keep a straight face and in the end say it's my opinion? Minamino had a really good game, period.He did not fall down the pecking order, the pecking order is as it was, you have to understand that. You are doing a world of disservice to our front three if you think any signing will just eclipse them. Even money is not a guarantee it will happen. Jota was a calculated signing for that. Minamino is not. He is playing the exact role he was signed for. Last season he struggled to do that because he was adapting to a new country and new system. It's as simple as that. If you can't acknowledge this, maybe like Ghost Town said, enlightenment is beyond you.