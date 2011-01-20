« previous next »
Re: Takumi Minamino
September 22, 2021, 02:10:45 pm
Quote from: Magix on September 22, 2021, 02:09:22 pm
True, so prob that formation doesn't suit us much on a whole.

Over 90 minutes compared with our first choicers, maybe not. But if using the pair allows us to rest two of our main forwards whilst still posing a threat, it's making good use of our resources.
Re: Takumi Minamino
September 22, 2021, 02:13:16 pm
Quote from: Sangria on September 22, 2021, 02:10:45 pm
Over 90 minutes compared with our first choicers, maybe not. But if using the pair allows us to rest two of our main forwards whilst still posing a threat, it's making good use of our resources.

Agree. If that combo allows us to progress (as far as we can) in the lesser cups, play the odd league and CL game, that's a good enough job for the two of them really.
Re: Takumi Minamino
September 22, 2021, 02:18:27 pm
He did well against in our 6-0 demolition of Crystal Palace before being loaned out. Whether that could be translated to becoming a better player following his stinct in Southampton or not I think we will see when our AFCON players are absent. Otherwise I do not see Klopp giving him many chances for our regular PL games. Its Jota taking that last forward spot or Origi as the preferred substitution.
Re: Takumi Minamino
September 22, 2021, 05:03:21 pm
Wouldn't be upset if he pushed Jota for minutes one bit. 

We should ride with players in form.
Re: Takumi Minamino
September 22, 2021, 08:10:43 pm
Quote from: Sangria on September 22, 2021, 02:10:45 pm
Over 90 minutes compared with our first choicers, maybe not. But if using the pair allows us to rest two of our main forwards whilst still posing a threat, it's making good use of our resources.

The issue though is pressing triggers. Klopp rarely rotates the front three or the defence because it is all about organisation and triggers. Minamino for me is at his best when he is allowed the freedom to roam. When you place so much emphasis on counter-pressing then the forwards need to press as a unit.

Minamino makes some really good off the ball runs but doing that exposes us on the transitions.
Re: Takumi Minamino
September 22, 2021, 09:00:22 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on September 22, 2021, 08:10:43 pm
The issue though is pressing triggers. Klopp rarely rotates the front three or the defence because it is all about organisation and triggers. Minamino for me is at his best when he is allowed the freedom to roam. When you place so much emphasis on counter-pressing then the forwards need to press as a unit.

Minamino makes some really good off the ball runs but doing that exposes us on the transitions.

That's why I was thinking about Minamino doing what Jota was doing last season. Jota wasn't really known for his build up play, but was at his most effective when roaming across the opposition defence line and finishing when he found a chance.
Re: Takumi Minamino
September 22, 2021, 11:03:33 pm
Quote from: Sangria on September 22, 2021, 09:00:22 pm
That's why I was thinking about Minamino doing what Jota was doing last season. Jota wasn't really known for his build up play, but was at his most effective when roaming across the opposition defence line and finishing when he found a chance.

I understand what you mean. The crucial difference though is that it was largely Mane and Jota interchanging if Jota played through the middle or Bobby and Jota interchanging if Jota played on the left.

If the players interchanged then they took on each others defensive responsibilities akin to when a full back bombs on and your wide player fills in.

Minamino is at his best for me when he plays on instinct, looks to play between the lines or makes third man runs and finds pockets of space.

The issue with that is we push so high up the pitch because we can counter press as soon as we lose possession. If play breaks down and a Minamino, Shaqiri or a Coutinho have taken up an unorthodox position then we lose the ability to counter press.

The likes of Klopp and Pep make it look as if their teams are playing free flowing football but in reality it is very rigid and they rely on strict organisation.
Re: Takumi Minamino
September 22, 2021, 11:49:14 pm
Fuck it. 4-4-2 the rest of the way Divock and Mini-Me. The rest of the slackers can try and earn their way back in, obviously impossibly. Outrageous stats this week. x goals, x assists, x box, crazy x girlfriends.... the numbers dont lie. En fuego. 
Re: Takumi Minamino
September 23, 2021, 12:33:31 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on September 22, 2021, 11:49:08 am
We dont need a new Origi when we have the Origi-nal

You can have the Original and still deploy an honourable mention. :)
Re: Takumi Minamino
September 23, 2021, 01:52:09 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on September 22, 2021, 11:49:14 pm
Fuck it. 4-4-2 the rest of the way Divock and Mini-Me. The rest of the slackers can try and earn their way back in, obviously impossibly. Outrageous stats this week. x goals, x assists, x box, crazy x girlfriends.... the numbers dont lie. En fuego. 

Bobinhood's caffeine buzz kicked in right before making this post...
Re: Takumi Minamino
September 23, 2021, 02:50:49 am
Taki is such a quality player.
Re: Takumi Minamino
September 23, 2021, 01:22:59 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on September 23, 2021, 01:52:09 am
Bobinhood's caffeine buzz kicked in right before making this post...

Never, ever, ever ever ever x caffeine.  ;D  Pandemic hit, for some bizarre reason people bought toilet paper, i bought about 3 years worth of coffee. Just in case.

I know, explains a lot  ;D 
Re: Takumi Minamino
September 23, 2021, 01:27:56 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on September 23, 2021, 01:22:59 pm
Never, ever, ever ever ever x caffeine.  ;D  Pandemic hit, for some bizarre reason people bought toilet paper, i bought about 3 years worth of coffee. Just in case.

I know, explains a lot  ;D 

 ;D
Re: Takumi Minamino
September 23, 2021, 02:20:15 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on September 23, 2021, 01:22:59 pm
Never, ever, ever ever ever x caffeine.  ;D  Pandemic hit, for some bizarre reason people bought toilet paper, i bought about 3 years worth of coffee. Just in case.

I know, explains a lot  ;D 

That much coffee would also require a lot of TP...unless your bowels work differently than most. hah.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 03:18:10 pm
Nice bit of praise for him from Klopp

"He is an outstanding talent. Everything was difficult when he joined and you need to get used to the Premier League. It helped massively going to Southampton and he came back a different player and a different package. Players need time."
Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 03:29:31 pm
He is an option for the third midfield spot in my opinion
Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 07:33:57 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 03:18:10 pm
Nice bit of praise for him from Klopp

"He is an outstanding talent. Everything was difficult when he joined and you need to get used to the Premier League. It helped massively going to Southampton and he came back a different player and a different package. Players need time."

I thought he didnt trust him though? 😆
Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 07:37:00 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:33:57 pm
I thought he didnt trust him though? 😆
;D

The manager likes Taki. What the rest of us think is remarkably unimportant

Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 09:02:47 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:37:00 pm
;D

The manager likes Taki. What the rest of us think is remarkably unimportant

Im sure he does like him but the proof is how often he plays and in what level of matches the manager thinks hes ready for

Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 09:13:22 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:02:47 pm
Im sure he does like him but the proof is how often he plays and in what level of matches the manager thinks hes ready for

Exactly. He likes all our players doesn't he?

Would be very surprised. NAY shocked if he ever gets an extended run in our side barring (God forbid) serious injuries.

Good wee player like.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 09:31:35 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:33:57 pm
I thought he didnt trust him though? 😆

There is a huge difference between a manager talking up one of his players especially when they are low on confidence and trusting him enough to start the big games.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 11:13:56 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:31:35 pm
There is a huge difference between a manager talking up one of his players especially when they are low on confidence and trusting him enough to start the big games.

Was he bought for the big games in the first place? He is low on confidence, that's why he scored two well taken goals midweek. But then those two goals never happened because the players should never have passed to him in the first place, they don't trust him too.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 11:44:37 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:13:56 pm
Was he bought for the big games in the first place? He is low on confidence, that's why he scored two well taken goals midweek. But then those two goals never happened because the players should never have passed to him in the first place, they don't trust him too.

Origi scored a well taken goal as well, would you say he was firing on all cylinders.

As for two well taken goals and players passing to him you do realise the first one came about after Origi's header from a corner ricocheted off a defender and went in the opposite direction.

The really funny bit though is you talking about Minamino being bought to play in the big games. The brickbats thrown at me in this thread came about because I said Minamino being injured on international duty was no big loss because he wouldn't of started the League games anyway. So whilst being outraged at my comments you are actually agreeing with me.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Today at 12:51:00 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:44:37 pm
The brickbats thrown at me in this thread came about because I said Minamino being injured on international duty was no big loss because he wouldn't of started the League games anyway. So whilst being outraged at my comments you are actually agreeing with me.
That's not what the 'brickbats' were for
Re: Takumi Minamino
Today at 01:06:59 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:51:00 am
That's not what the 'brickbats' were for

Please enlighten me to what they were for then ?
Re: Takumi Minamino
Today at 01:55:35 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:44:37 pm
Origi scored a well taken goal as well, would you say he was firing on all cylinders.

As for two well taken goals and players passing to him you do realise the first one came about after Origi's header from a corner ricocheted off a defender and went in the opposite direction.

The really funny bit though is you talking about Minamino being bought to play in the big games. The brickbats thrown at me in this thread came about because I said Minamino being injured on international duty was no big loss because he wouldn't of started the League games anyway. So whilst being outraged at my comments you are actually agreeing with me.

Everyone said Origi had a good game after that. Which world are you in?

And now you're playing down his goals, he was generally passed to as any player was, and he was passed to for two goals apart from general play and you want to play down that as well, just because you made a ridiculous point based on no substance. Now everything that happens on the pitch, in your alternate world of arguments get twisted into supporting the nonsense you are on about.

The managers and players trust him enough. It's about adjusting to a new country, maybe even position and style of play as well, and he wasn't going to eclipse Salah, Mane or Firmino. If that was the case, why did we even get Jota. There is a world of difference between a signing like Minamino and one like Jota.

I don't know about the international thing, but probably the brickbats are for your constant whining about him? Maybe try and back our player, give him a bit of respect since he's trying for us and not jump in at every perceived chance you get?
Re: Takumi Minamino
Today at 02:11:32 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:55:35 am
Everyone said Origi had a good game after that. Which world are you in?

And now you're playing down his goals, he was generally passed to as any player was, and he was passed to for two goals apart from general play and you want to play down that as well, just because you made a ridiculous point based on no substance. Now everything that happens on the pitch, in your alternate world of arguments get twisted into supporting the nonsense you are on about.

The managers and players trust him enough. It's about adjusting to a new country, maybe even position and style of play as well, and he wasn't going to eclipse Salah, Mane or Firmino. If that was the case, why did we even get Jota. There is a world of difference between a signing like Minamino and one like Jota.

I don't know about the international thing, but probably the brickbats are for your constant whining about him? Maybe try and back our player, give him a bit of respect since he's trying for us and not jump in at every perceived chance you get?

When have I whined about him ?

We are basically saying the same thing. He is a squad player who is well down our list of options.

As for backing him I have done. My supposed crime is to say that he is a talented player who doesn't really fit our system. The irony is that whilst he scored twice in the week he probably fell down the pecking order.

Our game is based on explosive pace on the flanks and Origi and Gordon showed they are more capable of that than Taki. Then if you were looking for someone to play a midfield role then Curtis showed he is a more viable option.

That isn't having a pop at Taki it. That is just stating an opinion.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Today at 02:45:41 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:06:59 am
Please enlighten me to what they were for then ?
I think at this stage enlightenment is beyond you, buddy-sattva
Re: Takumi Minamino
Today at 03:40:01 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:11:32 am
When have I whined about him ?

We are basically saying the same thing. He is a squad player who is well down our list of options.

As for backing him I have done. My supposed crime is to say that he is a talented player who doesn't really fit our system. The irony is that whilst he scored twice in the week he probably fell down the pecking order.

Our game is based on explosive pace on the flanks and Origi and Gordon showed they are more capable of that than Taki. Then if you were looking for someone to play a midfield role then Curtis showed he is a more viable option.

That isn't having a pop at Taki it. That is just stating an opinion.

A completely twisted opinion that. You are understating one of our best performances in the game. Gordon is 16 and all that, but how in the world did he show better in the game than Minamino did? And Jones wasn't way better than Minamino, in fact our midfield was better when Minamino was brought into it in the second half. You just questioned Origi in the game, now he becomes your reference point. How do you do this? How do you contradict yourself post after post just to stick to your agenda and then keep a straight face and in the end say it's my opinion? Minamino had a really good game, period.

He did not fall down the pecking order, the pecking order is as it was, you have to understand that. You are doing a world of disservice to our front three if you think any signing will just eclipse them. Even money is not a guarantee it will happen. Jota was a calculated signing for that. Minamino is not. He is playing the exact role he was signed for. Last season he struggled to do that because he was adapting to a new country and new system. It's as simple as that. If you can't acknowledge this, maybe like Ghost Town said, enlightenment is beyond you.
