Origi scored a well taken goal as well, would you say he was firing on all cylinders.



As for two well taken goals and players passing to him you do realise the first one came about after Origi's header from a corner ricocheted off a defender and went in the opposite direction.



The really funny bit though is you talking about Minamino being bought to play in the big games. The brickbats thrown at me in this thread came about because I said Minamino being injured on international duty was no big loss because he wouldn't of started the League games anyway. So whilst being outraged at my comments you are actually agreeing with me.



Everyone said Origi had a good game after that. Which world are you in?And now you're playing down his goals, he was generally passed to as any player was, and he was passed to for two goals apart from general play and you want to play down that as well, just because you made a ridiculous point based on no substance. Now everything that happens on the pitch, in your alternate world of arguments get twisted into supporting the nonsense you are on about.The managers and players trust him enough. It's about adjusting to a new country, maybe even position and style of play as well, and he wasn't going to eclipse Salah, Mane or Firmino. If that was the case, why did we even get Jota. There is a world of difference between a signing like Minamino and one like Jota.I don't know about the international thing, but probably the brickbats are for your constant whining about him? Maybe try and back our player, give him a bit of respect since he's trying for us and not jump in at every perceived chance you get?