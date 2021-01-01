« previous next »
Takumi Minamino

rossipersempre

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2520
Quote from: Al 666
You know I respect your posts mate.

You are one of the most incisive posters on the site and you were sadly missed when you were absent.

I like Taki as well, his movement and ability to find space is exceptional. I genuinely hope he succeeds. Like you he is the kind of player I want to watch.

Flattery always appreciated thanks ;D Likewise I enjoy your posts even the extreme FSG ones, always good for a healthy debate and I know it comes from good intentions.

I just think if youre going to criticise a player (and your more positive comments here suggest it comes from frustration with Minamino) then at least have a crack at someone who has at least played a decent amount to be able to form an opinion and warrants such scrutiny *cough Spanish keeper* (although I do remember you did just that last year after the Atletico debacle).

Thing is, I remember Luis Garcia in his early days getting a lot of grief, even in the ground, and not just from Rafa. That changed markedly when he got stuck in during his first derby, and then buoyed by that support and confidence (unlike the largely crowd-free COVID football Minamino has experienced), he treated us to audacious skills which sometimes meant lost possession but also sometimes lifted us off our seats and rubbing our eyes in disbelief. Accept Im probably biased as Taki made quite an impression in that Anfield CL game and I badly want to see that eye-catching player again, only this time in a red shirt not a black one.
Quote from: Al 666
However we have to take that optimism, then think about the Neanderthals who play the game and then think of their aged relatives who rule the game through the media and players like Minamino haven't got a chance.
Not quite sure what you mean here though? Long week and its late so probably my brain not reading the inference.
Al 666

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2521
Quote from: rossipersempre
Flattery always appreciated thanks ;D Likewise I enjoy your posts even the extreme FSG ones, always good for a healthy debate and I know it comes from good intentions.

I just think if youre going to criticise a player (and your more positive comments here suggest it comes from frustration with Minamino) then at least have a crack at someone who has at least played a decent amount to be able to form an opinion and warrants such scrutiny *cough Spanish keeper* (although I do remember you did just that last year after the Atletico debacle).

Thing is, I remember Luis Garcia in his early days getting a lot of grief, even in the ground, and not just from Rafa. That changed markedly when he got stuck in during his first derby, and then buoyed by that support and confidence (unlike the largely crowd-free COVID football Minamino has experienced), he treated us to audacious skills which sometimes meant lost possession but also sometimes lifted us off our seats and rubbing our eyes in disbelief. Accept Im probably biased as Taki made quite an impression in that Anfield CL game and I badly want to see that eye-catching player again, only this time in a red shirt not a black one.Not quite sure what you mean here though? Long week and its late so probably my brain not reading the inference.

The last bit was almost certainly badly worded. However it was about the media portraying the kicking the shit out of anyone remotely talented with the excuse being they are letting the game flow.
