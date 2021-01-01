He struggled to get game time at Southampton as I have said unless we have a major run of injuries or unavailability then he simply isn't going to get a run of games. Unless you are suggesting we drop two of Mo, Sadio, Bobby or Jota.

Currently depending on form and fitness then either Bobby or Jota are the backup for the front three. They are the player that comes off the bench when we sub one of the front 3.

I would put Minamino in the same boat as the likes of Elliot, Ox, Jones, Origi, Keita and possibly Gordon for the wide attacking positions.

When fully fit I would say currently our first choice midfield 3 would be Fab, Thiago and Hendo. Then I would say after that we would turn to the likes of Elliot, Naby, Milner, Ox and Curtis.

So if I post my opinion then I get accused of posting opinion as fact. If I use the expression 'for me' then it renders everything else irrelevant.

I would say Klopp doesn't trust him because he doesn't pick him and I would say his teammates don't trust him because they are reluctant to pass him the ball because he isn't strong enough on the ball. Which means we get countered on.

That for me is why both have been loaned out something that Klopp isn't really that keen on.



Well, no I've already said that he's a back up player and that we have a settled attack, so no I don't think we should 'drop' any of the four. It is possible, though, that when the games come thick and fast he will get some game time, and injuries are always possible.Remember, I'm not the one writing him off because he's a back up. Being a back up is still a valuable role within a squad. An injury free season for the main attackers might mean that a backup gets less game time, but his role is still important because he's there in case he's needed.See I don't regard any of those four as 'backup'. Klopp deploys three of the four at the start, depending on the game and opposition, and then tends to subs on the one who didn't start. That pattern, in its entirety is a first choice deployment. The backups come after that.I'd agree with that; I would say all of those can play a backup role in attack; some of them, of course, can also play a midfield role. It's important to think of roles rather than positions.Agreed, and I don't think Taki has much of a future in a midfield role. Maybe Klopp might turn him into an 8, but at the moment I would say his role would always be attacking, even if nominally deployed 'in midfield'.Not at all; the thing is in this instance you're not posting your opinion so much as posting your opinion about Klopp's opinion. I'd say the same about anyone doing that, including me.I hope you can see the difference. It's not like I've said this to you before despite all the many opinions you postAnd I would say Klopp doesn't pick him often because we have a settled attacking deployment and he is a backup. I would also add that even if Klopp did not trust him to begin with (and the same applies to many players we buy; many of them need time to get up to speed and learn the system, and thus finally be 'trusted'), Klopp's plan is to develop and train him until he does trust him. He has said several times that Taki is a long term project. His plan is not to ditch him or get rid of him.You use the phrase 'Klopp does not trust him' as a statement of finality; I would say that even if it has been true it has always needed the word 'yet' appended to it.Similarly I would say that any issues of 'trust' from his treammates will be solved in training, and that his strange and covid-impacted first year obviously held that back. His teamates did seem to miss a lot of his movements to begin with, hopefully that will change.I agree with you that Klopp is not keen on loans. If he had his way none of them would go out on loan; but he is pragmatic enough to accept that some players have to for squad size/management reasons and can probably benefit from it. Tellingly Taki has not been loaned out this season. There's a plan for him and that plan involves him being in this squad.