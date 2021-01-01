« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Down

Author Topic: Takumi Minamino  (Read 264595 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,809
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2440 on: Yesterday at 12:23:28 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:01:54 am
He has a thigh injury and has flown back to Merseyside he wont be playing against China.

Ah ha, ahead of me
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,899
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2441 on: Yesterday at 09:33:54 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  6, 2021, 11:59:19 pm
Klopp wanted Minamino to play 17 games for Southampton that is what he said when the loan was agreed. Minamino played the full 90 in two games at Southampton, he stayed on the bench in 5 games and wasn't involved at all in three games. Of the 9 games he actually played 4 of those games consisted of 65, 62, 62 and 32 minutes.

For Southampton he played 717 minutes from a possible 1530 minutes.

For Liverpool last season in the League he played he played 283 minutes from a possible 1890 minutes.

This season he is 0 minutes from a possible 270 minutes.
Were there financial penalties for Southampton for not playing him for 17 games?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,311
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2442 on: Yesterday at 01:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on September  6, 2021, 01:12:54 pm
Indeed.

And also seem to think that Minamino went on loan last season because Klopp did not think he could contribute. Pretty sure it was more that we couldn't shift Origi on loan or for a fee, and we needed the squad to have one less home grown player.

At the end of the window, when it was apparent Origi was interesting noone, we moved on to Minamino. Klopp said that Southampton got in touch within a day, and he saw it as also being a chance for Minamino to get his PL minutes and improve his confidence.

Quotes after the loan:
"The only thing he was lacking was a couple of games in a row. That is difficult here. I would have loved to keep him just to have the option, but in the end Takumi is a long-term project, he always was. We see a lot of potential in him and so it absolutely makes sense he gets out and hopefully plays 17 games, then comes back in a different mindset and confidence level. I hope it is a win-win situation."

"He just has to enjoy football again there," Klopp added. "He is an outstanding professional, top talent, really good player.

"But the problem is we have a really good squad. My job is to make decisions based on what I imagine could be the outcome in the game. The people fighting for a place with him were in a really good shape, Shaqiri when he came back was in really good shape and we all know what Divock did in the past.

"Sometimes, as I said before, just the size can make a difference. It didnt often work out that Taki could play or come on, and thats 100 per cent my fault as well. But we both think now, Taki and I, that we can sort that by playing him 17 times in the Premier League.

"He doesnt have to change anything or improve anything, he just has to play football, gain confidence and rhythm, and he will be fine."
Exactly. This post says it all. Taki is part of Klopp's plans. His role at the moment is to be a back up. Not every player will have a starting role, but every player has the chance to show what they can do and possibly work their way into a starting role. If he can, then great; if he can't he'll still be valuable as a back up for those times when he is needed.

We have a settled attack, and he is an attacking player whether he plays as a forward or in midfield, so it's not meaningful that he hasn't had any minutes so far.

Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,589
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2443 on: Yesterday at 02:56:13 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:57:58 pm
Exactly. This post says it all. Taki is part of Klopp's plans. His role at the moment is to be a back up. Not every player will have a starting role, but every player has the chance to show what they can do and possibly work their way into a starting role. If he can, then great; if he can't he'll still be valuable as a back up for those times when he is needed.

We have a settled attack, and he is an attacking player whether he plays as a forward or in midfield, so it's not meaningful that he hasn't had any minutes so far.



This is what Klopp said "Sometimes, as I said before, just the size can make a difference. It didnt often work out that Taki could play or come on, and thats 100 per cent my fault as well. But we both think now, Taki and I, that we can sort that by playing him 17 times in the Premier League.

"He doesnt have to change anything or improve anything, he just has to play football, gain confidence and rhythm, and he will be fine."


Clearly he didn't play 17 games for Southampton and it does matter that he hasn't had a single minute this season. How is he going to play football, gain confidence and rhythm when he isn't getting any minutes whatsoever.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,311
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2444 on: Yesterday at 03:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:56:13 pm
This is what Klopp said "Sometimes, as I said before, just the size can make a difference. It didnt often work out that Taki could play or come on, and thats 100 per cent my fault as well. But we both think now, Taki and I, that we can sort that by playing him 17 times in the Premier League.

"He doesnt have to change anything or improve anything, he just has to play football, gain confidence and rhythm, and he will be fine."


Clearly he didn't play 17 games for Southampton and it does matter that he hasn't had a single minute this season. How is he going to play football, gain confidence and rhythm when he isn't getting any minutes whatsoever.
It doesn't 'matter' because:

1) We've only had three games. I know you love making mountains out of molehills, but we really are still at the molehill stage.

2) We have a settled attack, comprising some of the best attacking players in the league, and the world, and he's an attacking player, even if nominally deployed in midfield. He's certainly not the sort of player we use in our usual midfield deployment.

It really isn't a shock that a back up player hasn't had game time yet in the first three games considering who is ahead of him and considering that an alternative attacking set up has not been deployed, and considering that the midfield needed the personnel that have been used.

If he still hasn't had a single minute after the first choice attackers have been unavailable, or if Klopp deploys teams that misuse other players rather than use Taki, then we can start wondering whether he really has any chance.

Or put it another way: who should he have been put on instead of in the first three games?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,589
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2445 on: Yesterday at 04:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:42:34 pm
It doesn't 'matter' because:

1) We've only had three games. I know you love making mountains out of molehills, but we really are still at the molehill stage.

2) We have a settled attack, comprising some of the best attacking players in the league, and the world, and he's an attacking player, even if nominally deployed in midfield. He's certainly not the sort of player we use in our usual midfield deployment.

It really isn't a shock that a back up player hasn't had game time yet in the first three games considering who is ahead of him and considering that an alternative attacking set up has not been deployed, and considering that the midfield needed the personnel that have been used.

If he still hasn't had a single minute after the first choice attackers have been unavailable, or if Klopp deploys teams that misuse other players rather than use Taki, then we can start wondering whether he really has any chance.

Or put it another way: who should he have been put on instead of in the first three games?

The point is he shouldn't have been put on in any of those games because we have better options. That is the whole point of my argument he desperately needs game time to improve his confidence and find a bit of rhythm. However unless we have a whole host of players unavailable he simply won't get that game time.

The reality is that he isn't a backup player, he is a backup to the backup players.

For me Klopp doesn't trust him and neither do his team mates.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,311
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2446 on: Yesterday at 04:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:01:31 pm
The point is he shouldn't have been put on in any of those games because we have better options. That is the whole point of my argument he desperately needs game time to improve his confidence and find a bit of rhythm. However unless we have a whole host of players unavailable he simply won't get that game time.
Hmm, I wonder what you will change your story to when he does get some game time?

Quote
The reality is that he isn't a backup player, he is a backup to the backup players.
Who are the backup players that he is a back up to?

Quote
For me Klopp doesn't trust him and neither do his team mates.
Two words which render the rest of the sentence irrelevant
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,589
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2447 on: Yesterday at 05:08:28 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on September  5, 2021, 01:14:12 pm
Couldnt give a rats arse where his ex-manager thinks he should play, theres only persons opinion that matters and thats Klopps and hes never tried to play him that 8 position. So Elliot and Jones are not ahead of him for a position he doesnt play.

Also he doesnt say Minamino should play there, hes trying to make a case that he can play there.


If Klopp hasn't played Minamino as an 8 who picked the team for the Brighton and Midtyland games.

Brighton game.

brighton" border="0

Midtyland game.

midty" border="0


He is is a type of player we need, Klopp explained soon after.

He can play all offensive positions which is good. Maybe can play as an eight as well.

In his first half-season, the Japanese largely operated on the wing, while this term has seen him shifted to a centre-forward duty to fill in for Roberto Firmino.

Most recently, first against Brighton and then on Wednesday night at Midtjylland, Minamino has been trialled as a No. 8 in midfield  and at the MCH Arena, Klopp explained that he was much better.

So in the Burnley game Elliot played in the exact same position that Minamino played in against Brighton away last season.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,589
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2448 on: Yesterday at 05:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:56:20 pm
Hmm, I wonder what you will change your story to when he does get some game time?

He struggled to get game time at Southampton as I have said unless we have a major run of injuries or unavailability then he simply isn't going to get a run of games. Unless you are suggesting we drop two of Mo, Sadio, Bobby or Jota.

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:56:20 pm
Who are the backup players that he is a back up to?

Currently depending on form and fitness then either Bobby or Jota are the backup for the front three. They are the player that comes off the bench when we sub one of the front 3. I would put Minamino in the same boat as the likes of Elliot, Ox, Jones, Origi, Keita and possibly Gordon for the wide attacking positions.

When fully fit I would say currently our first choice midfield 3 would be Fab, Thiago and Hendo. Then I would say after that we would turn to the likes of Elliot, Naby, Milner, Ox and Curtis.

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:56:20 pm
Two words which render the rest of the sentence irrelevant

So if I post my opinion then I get accused of posting opinion as fact. If I use the expression 'for me' then it renders everything else irrelevant. 

I would say Klopp doesn't trust him because he doesn't pick him and I would say his teammates don't trust him because they are reluctant to pass him the ball because he isn't strong enough on the ball. Which means we get countered on.

Contrast that to two teenagers in Elliot and Curtis who are go to players for their teammates.

I like Minamino he seems like a nice lad and has a great work ethic but for me he is in the same boat as Origi. It is really difficult to be a bit part player and get up to speed and contribute at this level. That for me is why both have been loaned out something that Klopp isn't really that keen on.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,311
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2449 on: Yesterday at 06:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:30:02 pm
He struggled to get game time at Southampton as I have said unless we have a major run of injuries or unavailability then he simply isn't going to get a run of games. Unless you are suggesting we drop two of Mo, Sadio, Bobby or Jota.
Well, no I've already said that he's a back up player and that we have a settled attack, so no I don't think we should 'drop' any of the four. It is possible, though, that when the games come thick and fast he will get some game time, and injuries are always possible.

Remember, I'm not the one writing him off because he's a back up. Being a back up is still a valuable role within a squad. An injury free season for the main attackers might mean that a backup gets less game time, but his role is still important because he's there in case he's needed.

Quote
Currently depending on form and fitness then either Bobby or Jota are the backup for the front three. They are the player that comes off the bench when we sub one of the front 3.
See I don't regard any of those four as 'backup'. Klopp deploys three of the four at the start, depending on the game and opposition, and then tends to subs on the one who didn't start. That pattern, in its entirety is a first choice deployment. The backups come after that.

Quote
I would put Minamino in the same boat as the likes of Elliot, Ox, Jones, Origi, Keita and possibly Gordon for the wide attacking positions.
I'd agree with that; I would say all of those can play a backup role in attack; some of them, of course, can also play a midfield role. It's important to think of roles rather than positions.

Quote
When fully fit I would say currently our first choice midfield 3 would be Fab, Thiago and Hendo. Then I would say after that we would turn to the likes of Elliot, Naby, Milner, Ox and Curtis.
Agreed, and I don't think Taki has much of a future in a midfield role. Maybe Klopp might turn him into an 8, but at the moment I would say his role would always be attacking, even if nominally deployed 'in midfield'.

Quote
So if I post my opinion then I get accused of posting opinion as fact. If I use the expression 'for me' then it renders everything else irrelevant. 
Not at all; the thing is in this instance you're not posting your opinion so much as posting your opinion about Klopp's opinion. I'd say the same about anyone doing that, including me.

I hope you can see the difference. It's not like I've said this to you before despite all the many opinions you post :)
Quote
I would say Klopp doesn't trust him because he doesn't pick him and I would say his teammates don't trust him because they are reluctant to pass him the ball because he isn't strong enough on the ball. Which means we get countered on.
And I would say Klopp doesn't pick him often because we have a settled attacking deployment and he is a backup. I would also add that even if Klopp did not trust him to begin with (and the same applies to many players we buy; many of them need time to get up to speed and learn the system, and thus finally be 'trusted'), Klopp's plan is to develop and train him until he does trust him. He has said several times that Taki is a long term project. His plan is not to ditch him or get rid of him.

You use the phrase 'Klopp does not trust him' as a statement of finality; I would say that even if it has been true it has always needed the word 'yet' appended to it.

Similarly I would say that any issues of 'trust' from his treammates will be solved in training, and that his strange and covid-impacted first year obviously held that back. His teamates did seem to miss a lot of his movements to begin with, hopefully that will change.

 

Quote
That for me is why both have been loaned out something that Klopp isn't really that keen on.
I agree with you that Klopp is not keen on loans. If he had his way none of them would go out on loan; but he is pragmatic enough to accept that some players have to for squad size/management reasons and can probably benefit from it. Tellingly Taki has not been loaned out this season. There's a plan for him and that plan involves him being in this squad. 
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,809
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2450 on: Yesterday at 08:25:35 pm »
People whine about not having back up and when we have back up the complaint is that they don't play. We are not City, we don't have a squad of  20+£50m players so we need to have players who are prepared to sit in the bench, possibly, if the front 4 stay fit, all season except for FA and LC. Even if we have gaps we have players like Elliot and Oxlade Chamberlain who can play up top.

We need options and players who are prepared to be 'just' options. Danny Ings was not prepared to be an 'option'
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,477
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 07:36:47 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:01:31 pm

For me Klopp doesn't trust him and neither do his team mates.

Bizarre comment

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:08:28 pm


In his first half-season, the Japanese largely operated on the wing, while this term has seen him shifted to a centre-forward duty to fill in for Roberto Firmino.


Erm

Quote from: Al 666 on September  4, 2021, 11:01:06 pm
Thank you for displaying your ignorance.

We don't play with a centre forward.


 ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,589
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 12:52:04 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:36:47 am
Bizarre comment

Erm


 ;D ;D ;D

It is not really that difficult we don't play with a traditional centre forward. Hence the phrase false '9'.

Next you will be telling me Gini is a centre forward because he also played the false 9 for us. Ox has been playing the role in training does that make him a centre forward.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,949
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 02:58:22 pm »
I think its more that you specifically quoted something saying 'he'd been moved to a centre forward role' and then mocked someone by saying 'we dont play with a centre forward'. Certainly comes across as quite contradictory.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,589
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 03:14:25 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:58:22 pm
I think its more that you specifically quoted something saying 'he'd been moved to a centre forward role' and then mocked someone by saying 'we dont play with a centre forward'. Certainly comes across as quite contradictory.

If you quote an article or a paragraph then it doesn't mean you agree 100% with everything that is it in that article or paragraph. I said we don't play with a 9 or a 10 we play with a false 9.

I hope that clears up any confusion.

As I have stated I don't think Minamino has the explosive pace to play on either side of our attack. I also don't think he has the physicality to play as a false 9 in the Premier League.

For me his best position in the Premier League would be as the 8 in front of a double pivot or as a 10.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline daggerdoo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 03:33:46 pm »
Just reading the last page of this and I like the debate. Not just on Taki, but the positions and tactics.
It could go either way with him. I hope he can get some rhythm and confidence because he does have talent.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,589
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 03:51:30 pm »
I think this is a good read regarding the evolution of the false 9 role.

https://www.elartedf.com/evolution-false9-totti-firmino/

 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,444
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2457 on: Today at 04:03:50 pm »
Quote from: daggerdoo on Today at 03:33:46 pm
Just reading the last page of this and I like the debate. Not just on Taki, but the positions and tactics.
It could go either way with him. I hope he can get some rhythm and confidence because he does have talent.

I think the problem is that he has been here around a year and a half and as of yet he hasn't shown anything of note yet to demonstrate that he can be a really good player for us. Many players need time but at some point even in the time they are still getting to grips with the side they have to show something of real promise. He hasnt done it yet and you add it in to his time at Southampton, where he really was underwhelming.

Its tough for him. Its a very physical league and unless you really able to impose yourself on the opposition and within your side, its tough for players like him who don't have the more obvious physical traits. He can't be shy or reserved and we as a side cannot be expected to try to play to his strengths, he has to adapt to us.
Logged

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,477
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2458 on: Today at 04:57:25 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:58:22 pm
I think its more that you specifically quoted something saying 'he'd been moved to a centre forward role' and then mocked someone by saying 'we dont play with a centre forward'. Certainly comes across as quite contradictory.

Al in a nutshell

Seemed to dodge a reply to me saying bizarre comment though!
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,630
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2459 on: Today at 06:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:51:30 pm
<snip>
Al, clearly youve got a bit of an issue with Minamino but even by your own standards, saying Klopp and his teammates dont trust him has no basis in fact. Maybe your time would be better spent on an Adrian thread, if its not already locked ad infinitum.

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:03:50 pm
I think the problem is that he has been here around a year and a half and as of yet he hasn't shown anything of note yet to demonstrate that he can be a really good player for us.

Its tough for him. Its a very physical league and unless you really able to impose yourself on the opposition and within your side, its tough for players like him who don't have the more obvious physical traits. He can't be shy or reserved and we as a side cannot be expected to try to play to his strengths, he has to adapt to us.
That year and a half is anything but given the circumstances.

As for his lack of physical traits, I think thats a convenient excuse to write him off, ignoring players like Luis Garcia and Yossi Benayoun who didnt let their diminutive and lightweight frames hold them back. Said it before, but he clearly has a confidence issue and Im sure Klopp is all over this.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,070
  • YNWA
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2460 on: Today at 07:29:34 pm »
Phillips thread is locked and the usual suspects are back in this thread, I see.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,444
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2461 on: Today at 07:52:34 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:07:20 pm
Al, clearly youve got a bit of an issue with Minamino but even by your own standards, saying Klopp and his teammates dont trust him has no basis in fact. Maybe your time would be better spent on an Adrian thread, if its not already locked ad infinitum.
That year and a half is anything but given the circumstances.

As for his lack of physical traits, I think thats a convenient excuse to write him off, ignoring players like Luis Garcia and Yossi Benayoun who didnt let their diminutive and lightweight frames hold them back. Said it before, but he clearly has a confidence issue and Im sure Klopp is all over this.

But those players did impose themselves onto the team. Benayoun and Garcia both showed that they belonged in this team early on.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Up
« previous next »
 