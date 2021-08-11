Its too bad Pirlo, Baggio, Silva, Iniesta, etc, didnt hit the weights. If they had, they might have made a name for themselves in the game. A crying shame.
Now that you mention it, I havent seen that Pedri fellow in the gym much, either. Obviously another talent going to waste.
If Taki is too lazy to hit the gym, FSG could do worse than hire that fantastic doctor in South Beach who helped me enlarge a certain part of my body. I cant tell you how much more confident I feel now.
Can you imagine how many titles we would win if Taki and the other players had this cool stuff implanted in their arms and legs?