He is so far down the pecking order it is untrue though. Look at the opening fixtures when we had a number of players out and he didn't get a sniff.



When Harvey Elliot is starting ahead of you and the Ox is being coached to play the false 9 role then your opportunities are likely to be severely limited.







I don't think we had a numberof players out? And why is Elliott starting (in midfield) a negative? He's a talented player whose come in an performed to a high standard, isn't that good thing? I also wouldn't place much stock in pre-season, Oxlade-Chamberlain didn't play as a false 9 against Norwich which is obviously a better sign than pre-season.Again, what I said in my post was that we're only three games in, having played once a week only and are coming into an intense period from next week so we'll see how Klopp uses the squad. He may not get a chance but it's far too early to be him writing off as being so far away from the first team.