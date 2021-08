Has always had the knack for a finding a pocket of space and wanting the ball or making a run into a channel and pointing to where he wants the ball played. Seemingly ignored/not trusted by his teammates at times the last 18 months, hoping that chemistry has been built so we can take advantage.



The think I don't feel like I'd seen from him before was the run off the last man, and he did it twice in about two minutes the other day - chance and then goal. If he can do that when he gets opportunities from those wider areas, he'll get plenty of chances to score goals for us this season.Really impressed with his performance the other day - I'd forgotten he was involved in the build-up to Bobby's first (offering the 'two' of the one-two) in addition to him crossing for his second. Involved in all three goals - brilliant.