Offline Lar Salty

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 06:08:39 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:01:16 AM
Luckily you writing him off in a burst of knicker-wetting makes no difference to his place at the club.
Luckily you attacking another poster on a message board has about the same effect.

When youre triggered like this, think to yourself, would I say this to someone that I disagreed with in a pub? Because you wouldnt. Ever.

Online Ghost Town

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 06:24:04 AM »
Quote from: Lar Salty on Today at 06:08:39 AM
Luckily you attacking another poster on a message board has about the same effect.

When youre triggered like this, think to yourself, would I say this to someone that I disagreed with in a pub? Because you wouldnt. Ever.
I wouldn't put that to the test if I were you, fella ;)

It's funny isn't it, when someone sticks up for one of our players, esp. a player who is absolutely getting it from all sides, they are accused of ''being triggered'' (random mots à la mode that the user thinks sound cool and edgy)

The absolute state of LFC 'fandom' at the moment  ::)

Use whatever trendy passive aggressive terminology you like, I'm not gonna apologise for defending our players.

Let's remind oursleves of the shite you posted:

Quote from: Lar Salty on Today at 05:16:27 AM
Being physically weak and/or slightly built will work if youre quick and clever enough to overcome it. Minamino is not. Not a big deal. 7m is a relatively small gamble. Hopefully he finds his level at his next club. It wont be in the premier league, though. Maybe hell be a mid table player someday. Right now hes not.

I mean even if you privately think this, why would you think it's cool to reveal yourself as so absolutely lacking in any class or courtesy by publically saying it?
Offline Lar Salty

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 06:26:39 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:24:04 AM
I wouldn't put that to the test if I were you, fella ;)

It's funny isn't it, when someone sticks up for one of our players, esp. a player who is absolutely getting it from all sides, they are accused of ''being triggered'' (random mots à la mode that the user thinks sound cool and edgy)

The absolute state of LFC 'fandom' at the moment  ::)

Use whatever trendy passive aggressive terminology you like, I'm not gonna apologise for defending our players.
You didnt defend anyone. You just attacked me tough guy. Youre seriously too much. Try to stick to talking about Liverpool, rather than attacking people you disagree with.

If youre interested in meeting up, go ahead and DM me. Ive got no problem letting you have the chance to back up your internet tough talk.

Offline MNAA

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 06:28:44 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 05:55:30 PM
Almost no one else is fit, so his inclusion is a no brainer
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:06:11 PM
Tepid is right, pretty much whoever can walk will start the next game.
We are to our barebones now ... Taki is not ready for the physicality of the premier league but looks like he will get more game time until we have more bodies back
Online Ghost Town

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 06:31:10 AM »
Quote from: Lar Salty on Today at 06:26:39 AM
You didnt defend anyone. You just attacked me tough guy. Youre seriously too much. Try to stick to talking about Liverpool, rather than attacking people you disagree with.

If youre interested in meeting up, go ahead and DM me. Ive got no problem letting you have the chance to back up your internet tough talk.
You need to stop getting so easily triggered, buddy  :-*
Offline Bucko - Dubai

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 06:32:50 AM »
Unfortunately I've not seen any qualities in him that makes me think he will be a success.

Is very weak and isn't fast (ideally should have one of these), his shot power is also weak.

Think he would be much better in a slower less physically demanding league like Serie A, but would be very surprised if he makes it here.

I'd say if he didn't have his release clause and Salzburg wanted 25m plus for him we would never have got him
Offline Lar Salty

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 06:40:15 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:31:10 AM
You need to stop getting so easily triggered, buddy  :-*

I dont know or care who you are. Im talking about Liverpool, youre talking about me. Lets keep the latter off the message board. Like I said, feel free to DM me if you want to talk about me some more. Ill even buy you a pint and let you say what you need to say in person.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 07:41:47 AM »
Quote from: Lar Salty on Today at 06:40:15 AM
I dont know or care who you are. Im talking about Liverpool, youre talking about me. Lets keep the latter off the message board. Like I said, feel free to DM me if you want to talk about me some more. Ill even buy you a pint and let you say what you need to say in person.
Well stop talking about yourself, then - and the umbrage you've taken, and maybe stop taking everything so seriously. And answer this: why are you (this applies to everyone doing so, not just you) trashing one of our players like that? Especially one who has not even been here a year yet; who has had minimal time to get up to speed in matchtime and whose time in this league, and this country, in fact, has been wrecked by pandemic and lockdowns and season postponement, and playing in empty stadiums? What kind of rhythm can a player hope to get into with all that going on?

You can't compare the start to his Liverpool career to any previous player, or even any signed this season, because what he has been through is unique. Just imagine how he felt trapped in this counntry during the worst of the lockdown period, unable to go home and see his family; few friends or established ties here (because he had newly arrived and hadn't had the time to build a life here yet).

Give him a chance; give him some support. Assume the best - that he may develop into a useful player over time - because doing so is just, I don't now, better than not doing so. Anyone can slag a player off; you'd think given the amazing and joyous period we have been through that we'd have some positiviy and patience about our players.

It might take longer for him, or it might not happen for him. Yeh, nothing's guaranteed, it may not work out for him, but what I don't get is the rush to condemn and pass judgement. No-one's demanding a judgement, people are voluntarily queuing up to give it.

I get it. I'm ploughing a lone furrow. Rushing to judgement and slagging players off seems to be the done thing these days.

I'll get back to you about that pint
Offline dmorgan

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 07:42:57 AM »
Would start Shaq over him all day...luckily we have got riches in attack so his mediocrity isn't being too costly.
Offline Bucko - Dubai

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 08:28:19 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:41:47 AM
Well stop talking about yourself, then - and the umbrage you've taken, and maybe stop taking everything so seriously. And answer this: why are you (this applies to everyone doing so, not just you) trashing one of our players like that? Especially one who has not even been here a year yet; who has had minimal time to get up to speed in matchtime and whose time in this league, and this country, in fact, has been wrecked by pandemic and lockdowns and season postponement, and playing in empty stadiums? What kind of rhythm can a player hope to get into with all that going on?

You can't compare the start to his Liverpool career to any previous player, or even any signed this season, because what he has been through is unique. Just imagine how he felt trapped in this counntry during the worst of the lockdown period, unable to go home and see his family; few friends or established ties here (because he had newly arrived and hadn't had the time to build a life here yet).

Give him a chance; give him some support. Assume the best - that he may develop into a useful player over time - because doing so is just, I don't now, better than not doing so. Anyone can slag a player off; you'd think given the amazing and joyous period we have been through that we'd have some positiviy and patience about our players.

It might take longer for him, or it might not happen for him. Yeh, nothing's guaranteed, it may not work out for him, but what I don't get is the rush to condemn and pass judgement. No-one's demanding a judgement, people are voluntarily queuing up to give it.

I get it. I'm ploughing a lone furrow. Rushing to judgement and slagging players off seems to be the done thing these days.

I'll get back to you about that pint

Think there is a difference between 'trashing' and 'slagging off' a player compared to having an opinion on what we have seen in his time here.
Surely you can't disagree that he has been underwhelming in every appearance?
Online Ghost Town

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 08:48:51 AM »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 08:28:19 AM
Think there is a difference between 'trashing' and 'slagging off' a player compared to having an opinion on what we have seen in his time here.
Surely you can't disagree that he has been underwhelming in every appearance?
I do disagree a bit, to be honest. What I see is a player feeling his way into the side and largely being played out of position. A player who needs a bit more time and some games in his favoured position before we can judge him a failure. I also have seen some good moments from him - not enough sure, but some signs of what he can bring.
 
Surely you can't disagree that he has not been here long, has had minimal game time for various reasons, plus all the other stuff I mentioned above about all the weird, unprecedented stuff that has happened since he arrived?
 
And surely you can't disagree that not all players make their mark straight away; some take longer than others, esp. someone new to the a) club b) league and c) country.

Aren't we going to give him the benefit of the doubt and some time because of those? Wouldn't you want it if you were in a similar position?
