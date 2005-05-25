« previous next »
Offline clinical

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1520 on: October 22, 2020, 10:54:38 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on September 28, 2020, 02:25:59 PM
Needs posting again. Any excuse.


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/3AAdMxPkFlM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/3AAdMxPkFlM</a>

Still annoys me that in a way. Was never a foul.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1521 on: October 22, 2020, 10:56:20 AM »
Quote from: clinical on October 22, 2020, 10:54:38 AM
Still annoys me that in a way. Was never a foul.
Wasn't on Firmino last night.
Offline lamonti

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 05:58:10 AM »
Can't play the Bobby role. Absolutely hopeless at it.
Offline BigRedShove

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1523 on: Yesterday at 06:10:54 AM »
More match time which is inevitable with these tight fixtures, sure he will get there..
Offline Bucko - Dubai

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1524 on: Yesterday at 06:38:47 AM »
Last night he looked like he won a competition to play.

In my opinion I can't see him fitting in or being good enough, especially with the physicality of the PL.

Offline PentaJ

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1525 on: Yesterday at 06:49:52 AM »
He seems more suited to an AM role rather than upfront. He just doesn't have the physicality or pace to lead the line. But put him behind someone like that and that is where he`ll flourish. But given our squad and our style of play, he won`t many chances there. Reminds me of Kuyt when he joined.
Offline him_15

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1526 on: Yesterday at 06:55:44 AM »
Works hard, but his lack of physicality and non-exist aerial control does worry me.
Offline jepovic

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1527 on: Yesterday at 07:10:29 AM »
He's not a bad player, but he really makes it obvious what a difficult role Firmino has. The only one who can do it is Firmino - on a good day.
Offline dirks digglers

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1528 on: Yesterday at 07:46:25 AM »
Interesting listening to Lallana on BT last night saying how when he joined he tried too hard to impress and it took him 12-18 months to fully settle in and get it. Get the same feeling from Takumi, almost trying too hard atm. For every Jota and Mo who settle immediately there is a Fab or Robbo where it takes time. Lets not write him off just yet, eh?
Offline ubb! please

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 10:18:55 AM »
I'm going to keep banging this drum but I just don't see him as a centre forward/false 9.  It doesn't suit his playstyle and I dunno why he's playing there.  Bobby hasn't been that good for the past year or so but he's still the perfect type of player in that position and replacing him or replicating what he offers is almost impossible.

Minamino looks like 10 who should be behind a target man.
Offline Mister men

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 10:37:54 AM »
I think he's a good footballer but it doesn't matter if your not strong enough. He just looks like he's the complete opposite to what we want for that role. Looks like a stiff breeze would blow him over at times.
Offline IanZG

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 10:45:45 AM »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:10:29 AM
He's not a bad player, but he really makes it obvious what a difficult role Firmino has. The only one who can do it is Firmino - on a good day.

Think he can be a good option to rest Firmino when we're closing a game, but not as much if we're chasing a goal. While he didn't have a good game yesterday, he'd probably play better with a more solid midfield and Salah and Mane around him. Though that could be said about any of the starters yesterday.
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 10:58:47 AM »
Quote from: dirks digglers on Yesterday at 07:46:25 AM
Interesting listening to Lallana on BT last night saying how when he joined he tried too hard to impress and it took him 12-18 months to fully settle in and get it. Get the same feeling from Takumi, almost trying too hard atm. For every Jota and Mo who settle immediately there is a Fab or Robbo where it takes time. Lets not write him off just yet, eh?

Crouch as well saying that he thought it would be OK as he was established Premier League, but the enormity of the club hits you as soon as you walk in the doors, the weight of the past, the fact you go from local to National press, everything is talked about. Imagine what its like coming into the league from a very small club from abroad.

Offline Paul1611

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 11:13:10 AM »
I'm concerned but then again we have time for him to develop, DJ coming in has released the pressure somewhat.  We also only paid £7mill for him so theres no additional big fee pressure hanging around his neck. 
Online newterp

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 11:16:57 AM »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Yesterday at 11:13:10 AM
I'm concerned but then again we have time for him to develop, DJ coming in has released the pressure somewhat.  We also only paid £7mill for him so theres no additional big fee pressure hanging around his neck. 

DJ? no no no. I believe a certain awful team from Manchester has already claimed the rights to that nickname.
Offline wige

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1535 on: Yesterday at 11:22:32 AM »
Clearly had a bit of a stinker last night, but it was more things like first touch, control/skill in tight areas which let him down and lead to attacks falling apart. Think that, if you were so inclined, can easily be attributed to match sharpess and/or rhythm, rather than him lacking those abilities. We've seen clearly in both Liverpool and Salzburg shirts that that's not the case.

Work-rate was there, desire/fight was there. I wonder whether he's ever gonna get a run of games to build on the technical stuff though.

Offline Fazak_Red

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 11:29:48 AM »
He's absolutely shite in that false 9 role. No idea why we persist with it.
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 11:38:57 AM »
He had a crap game, it happens. He's not as lightweight as some are suggesting, he's looked pretty sturdy in other games and even won a few aerial balls against bigger players in this one. His real issue was an inability to control the ball even under little pressure.

There was no real fluency in the front 4 last night - even Jota and Shaqiri who were involved in the first goal didn't have great games. All of our players look a bit sluggish at the moment except Hendo, Robbo, Mane and Salah who are machines.
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1538 on: Yesterday at 11:50:25 AM »
This is the difficulty with our 2nd string front 3. They are all talented players but unfortunately, the first choice selection are so good that we rarely need to change it up and that means that the backups get hopelessly out of rhythm. It's even worse that whenever the likes of Taki, Shaq and Origi play now, they are playing with other players who aren't in any kind of form. Most of the bigger games we win, and thus there's usually no reason to bring an attacker on late in the game. We'll just have to be patient. Taki and Shaq definitely have plenty of skill but they just need a run of games to get into the swing of things. Hopefully sooner or later they will get their chance to show their quality.
Offline deano2727

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1539 on: Yesterday at 12:13:05 PM »
You feel the lad is going to have to start taking his chances... Not up to the standard so far, unfortunately.

Not going to write him off yet, but he has a lot of work to do if he wants to make it at Liverpool.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1540 on: Yesterday at 12:19:51 PM »
Not great last night, but looked real good other times playing.

Play him either as an attacking midfielder or as more of an out and out striker and I think he'll do fine. Trying to play the Firmino role where you are a mixture of both (but not quite a false 9) doesn't suit him.

It's basically what most of us already knew; very few people can do the same role as Firmino, in fact I dont know anyone who can really. So just adapt.
Offline farawayred

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1541 on: Yesterday at 04:30:40 PM »
I'm definitely in the minority here thinking that Taki did alright in the game but didn't have the people around to make something happen. Origi was playing a different game and Taki will never look good with him as a striking partner. Put him with Jota and one of Salah/Mane, and he'd suddenly look different.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1542 on: Yesterday at 04:44:02 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:30:40 PM
I'm definitely in the minority here thinking that Taki did alright in the game but didn't have the people around to make something happen. Origi was playing a different game and Taki will never look good with him as a striking partner. Put him with Jota and one of Salah/Mane, and he'd suddenly look different.
He took up good positions. Has a lot of will and running and did a lot of dirty defensive work as well. No one could ever fault him for effort.

However where his position is most valuable is to be a goal threat or assisting his team mate. None of which he came close to doing on Tuesday.

He had some time to play with Salah and Mane before Jota joined us but it didnt work out. While the Ajax game shown that he was lively and incisive, he has gone backwards last night making a mess of his possession and goal opportunities.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1543 on: Yesterday at 04:46:51 PM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:19:51 PM

; very few people can do the same role as Firmino


Not even Firmino himself,  at present  ;)
Offline MNAA

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1544 on: Yesterday at 04:49:24 PM »
Taki was poor in the first half. A bit better in the second. We tweaked our formation a bit in the second half. Jota to the left, Origi centre and Taki on the right and that helped. Our attack was more fluent. Pretty certain that it was pre-planned that Salah and Mane would be coming around 60 mins unfortunately for both Taki and Origi

I feel that he needs more time before he gets used to his role here ... not a regular, limited playing time, limited time to impresss, not playing with the best players, etc. He has to be patient and we fans have to be more tolerant. Comparing him with Jota is unfair. Jota is premiership proven. Taki came from the Austrian league - youre just not comparing apples to apples

We got him on a discount. Its a low risk high reward transfer. Trust Klopp ... he will train Taki right
Offline farawayred

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1545 on: Yesterday at 04:50:30 PM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 04:44:02 PM
He took up good positions. Has a lot of will and running and did a lot of dirty defensive work as well. No one could ever fault him for effort.

However where his position is most valuable is to be a goal threat or assisting his team mate. None of which he came close to doing on Tuesday.

He had some time to play with Salah and Mane before Jota joined us but it didnt work out. While the Ajax game shown that he was lively and incisive, he has gone backwards last night making a mess of his possession and goal opportunities.
I don't necessarily disagree, but the time he spent with Salah and Mane was minutes, I can't form an opinion based on that and you may be right. But it also depends on what he was asked to do. Firmino doesn't score many goals for us, he's not our main goal threat, but he creates space and pops up in the right places. Minamino was not as efficient in that job as Firmino, no question. And if he's asked to be a goal threat more like as a conventional No. 9, never mind that he's not that either, but someone has to create space for him. Origi did nothing of the sort. So, I think it will take Taki time to settle in the way we play with different players around him and constantly changing the personnel doesn't help.
Offline Captain Kos

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1546 on: Yesterday at 05:19:26 PM »
Whats unfortunate for taki is because he plays so little, his performances are magnified. You could look at most of players in the first half, see how poorly they passed the ball but because our regular players often play much better, our opinions of them doesn't change too much. Gomez had some awful long passes straight out of play, some of trents passing was shocking. We know they can play better. Taki hasn't yet built a foundation of trust with us supporters
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1547 on: Yesterday at 08:28:16 PM »
People seem to have decided Minamino isn't good enough rather quickly.

Based on last night, who was (Trent and Alisson apart)?

Fair enough, he didn't play well yesterday, but it's a bit premature to write him off. Also, the criticism about his lack of physicality is way off the mark in my opinion. Seems a bit of a lazy conclusion based on little evidence. If anything, I think he's shown he has the physical side to his game that will stand him in good stead.

Would rather see him have some time in a regular formation and lineup, and then judge him on that.
Offline zadoktBeast

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1548 on: Yesterday at 11:16:26 PM »
Love Taki. Got a song for him:

A little bit o' Taki in my life
a little Minamino in our side
a little mini striker's all i need
a little bit of Takumi's all i see

A little bit of Mina in our song
a little bit o' Taki all match long
a little bit of super-sub that's the plan
a little bit o' class come from Japan
wuuaaaAAAGGHHH!!!

Deh dehhh deh deh, der der-der der-der Deh dehhh deh deh

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1549 on: Today at 12:12:56 AM »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Yesterday at 11:16:26 PM
Love Taki. Got a song for him:

A little bit o' Taki in my life
a little Minamino in our side
a little mini striker's all i need
a little bit of Takumi's all i see

A little bit of Mina in our song
a little bit o' Taki all match long
a little bit of super-sub that's the plan
a little bit o' class come from Japan
wuuaaaAAAGGHHH!!!

Deh dehhh deh deh, der der-der der-der Deh dehhh deh deh
Not a bad effort of wordsmanship, though as I despise the original song that'll be a No from me :)

Also, Mina plays for Everton? ;)
Offline Morgana

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1550 on: Today at 12:24:27 AM »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Yesterday at 11:16:26 PM
Love Taki. Got a song for him:

A little bit o' Taki in my life
a little Minamino in our side
a little mini striker's all i need
a little bit of Takumi's all i see

A little bit of Mina in our song
a little bit o' Taki all match long
a little bit of super-sub that's the plan
a little bit o' class come from Japan
wuuaaaAAAGGHHH!!!

Deh dehhh deh deh, der der-der der-der Deh dehhh deh deh
Terrible.  ;)
Offline number 168

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1551 on: Today at 12:26:52 AM »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:30:40 PM
I'm definitely in the minority here thinking that Taki did alright in the game but didn't have the people around to make something happen. Origi was playing a different game and Taki will never look good with him as a striking partner. Put him with Jota and one of Salah/Mane, and he'd suddenly look different.
Taki is a more than decent player, but he has had to fit in when required in a number of different positions playing with a variety of players. He can't show what he can do in those circumstances no matter how hard he tries. If Jurgen can find a position for him with first choice players then we can judge the guy, as it stands we are seeing a lad trying his best but failing in the circumstances he finds himself in.
Offline zadoktBeast

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1552 on: Today at 12:50:09 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:12:56 AM
Not a bad effort of wordsmanship, though as I despise the original song that'll be a No from me :)

Also, Mina plays for Everton? ;)

Ahh c'mon you don't like............actually I can't remember who did that song lol ;D
Online harleydanger

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1553 on: Today at 02:19:42 AM »
I see the problem as very simple, he's being asked to play in the air with his back to goal, is simply doesn't suit him. More often than not he is playing with a team looking for an out ball rather than a team working the ball through midfield to his feet.
