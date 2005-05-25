Clearly had a bit of a stinker last night, but it was more things like first touch, control/skill in tight areas which let him down and lead to attacks falling apart. Think that, if you were so inclined, can easily be attributed to match sharpess and/or rhythm, rather than him lacking those abilities. We've seen clearly in both Liverpool and Salzburg shirts that that's not the case.
Work-rate was there, desire/fight was there. I wonder whether he's ever gonna get a run of games to build on the technical stuff though.