This is the difficulty with our 2nd string front 3. They are all talented players but unfortunately, the first choice selection are so good that we rarely need to change it up and that means that the backups get hopelessly out of rhythm. It's even worse that whenever the likes of Taki, Shaq and Origi play now, they are playing with other players who aren't in any kind of form. Most of the bigger games we win, and thus there's usually no reason to bring an attacker on late in the game. We'll just have to be patient. Taki and Shaq definitely have plenty of skill but they just need a run of games to get into the swing of things. Hopefully sooner or later they will get their chance to show their quality.