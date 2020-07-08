Not particularly.
If we can get him to a level where hes good out wide, but better in the middle, then surely thats a good thing?
As with Ox and Neco, Ill never understand people getting annoyed that were trying them in secondary positions now the league is already won.
Slight difference here for me, We've seen Neco have (relatively) a lot of time in his primary position. Same with Ox.
So far I think Minamino has probably had the majority of his minutes off the right, and maybe left, flank.
From what I've seen of him - the Salzburg games in particular, but also the time with us, he doesn't quite have the acceleration and power to play that Mane/Salah role. He seems perfect to bring in for Bobby though, presses like a maniac, good touch and awareness, finds space really well. He just needs time, both to adapt to/understand the system and also to settle still.
I'd like to see him get the majority of his time through the middle for now so he can really get to grips with that. Once he's familiar, then yeah, would be brilliant if he was able to offer something from the wide spots too. I think Origi probably got the nod ahead of him vs Villa due to his record for us - his contributions over last 12 months deserved it. I think he might have lost that 4th spot to Minamino now though based on that performance. Was exactly as described on TAW I listened too, he's not just a level below the front three, he's a completely different player. Minamino isn't from what I've seen.