« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Takumi Minamino  (Read 24956 times)

Offline him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #360 on: Today at 12:35:18 PM »
Can't wait to see him in action.
Logged
Believer

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,769
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #361 on: Today at 01:02:23 PM »
*browses thread*

*sees several random comparative mentions of a "Dirk Kuyt"*

*checks Luis Garcia hasn't changed his name by deed poll*

*checks date isn't April 1st*

*shakes head in despair*

*exits quickly to safeguard mental health*
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,149
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #362 on: Today at 01:08:30 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:50:50 AM
Can I be the first to say that when he finally retires I hope we find him a coaching role at LFC?

Only if I can be the first to say he just gets us.
Logged

Online royhendohohohoho!

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #363 on: Today at 01:31:08 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:02:23 PM
*shakes head in despair*

*exits quickly to safeguard mental health*
[/i]

You haven't watched this fella have you Rossi?
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,769
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #364 on: Today at 01:41:28 PM »
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Today at 01:31:08 PM
You haven't watched this fella have you Rossi?
I have Roy, and I very much like what I've seen. There's a ridiculous abundance of quality there.

I was just hoping they'd have retired the legendary No.18 shirt to avoid putting the colossal weight of history on the wee fella. That and ridiculously tenuous RAWK comparisons obviously.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Romford_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,827
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #365 on: Today at 02:10:19 PM »
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 12:34:44 AM
Gave me the willies when up against us...

That's enough about your love life :D
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,918
  • The first five yards........
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #366 on: Today at 02:37:25 PM »
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Today at 01:31:08 PM
You haven't watched this fella have you Rossi?

He looks fantastic. During the first leg at Anfield I said to a mate that he was scaring me every time he got the ball. I think we were three up at the time. Now, knowing more about him, I'm delighted that he's ours.

But the Kuyt comparisons! What they usually mean is that the player being compared to Kuyt runs a lot. Generally they run much quicker, of course. They have to. This is Klopp's Liverpool and you not only have to be fit, you also have to be fast. Not only must you press, but even more importantly, you have to know when to press. Klopp wouldn't be amused by a player wasting his energy like Dirk used to do - pursuing long balls he's allowed to bounce under his feet in ortder to show 'commitment' and 'dying for the jersey'. "Just control the ball son. Save your energy until it can be made to count" 

So, yes, Minamino appears to run a lot. But it's not the first thing that leaps out is it? The first thing that leaps out is his disgusting skill, the fact that he seems able to turn on a pinhead, his phenomenal close control, his head which never appears to actually look at the ball, his pace with the ball at his feet, the fact that he can change his mind at the very last moment and then still have time to change it again. 

All like Dirk then......
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,824
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #367 on: Today at 02:46:22 PM »
Look. He may have had the first touch of a table tennis table but I love Dirk. Who will ever forget his hat trick against ManU from a combined distance of two foot three inches.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,918
  • The first five yards........
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #368 on: Today at 02:58:31 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:46:22 PM
Look. He may have had the first touch of a table tennis table but I love Dirk. Who will ever forget his hat trick against ManU from a combined distance of two foot three inches.

Well said Doc. And certainly Liverpool do have a bit of a tradition of having a fan on the pitch. Who could ever forget "Oh Joey Joeeeeey...."? Joey Jones used to dream of having that ping pong first touch.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Larse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #369 on: Today at 03:21:33 PM »
I love this signing.

Living in Austria I regularly watch austrian bundesliga games and attend Rapid Wien matches quiet regularly too. In the 2017/18 season i watched the game against salzburg in Vienna. After I left the stadium I thought to myself that Minamino will be their next star player. He played a great game, literally ever good attack Salzburg had was initiated by him. Every time he had the Ball you knew there was something happening.

Strangely he never really became their star player as I expected, until this season. And now hes a liverpool player. ;D
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,769
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #370 on: Today at 03:35:50 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:37:25 PM
He looks fantastic. During the first leg at Anfield I said to a mate that he was scaring me every time he got the ball. I think we were three up at the time. Now, knowing more about him, I'm delighted that he's ours.

But the Kuyt comparisons! What they usually mean is that the player being compared to Kuyt runs a lot. Generally they run much quicker, of course. They have to. This is Klopp's Liverpool and you not only have to be fit, you also have to be fast. Not only must you press, but even more importantly, you have to know when to press. Klopp wouldn't be amused by a player wasting his energy like Dirk used to do - pursuing long balls he's allowed to bounce under his feet in ortder to show 'commitment' and 'dying for the jersey'. "Just control the ball son. Save your energy until it can be made to count" 

So, yes, Minamino appears to run a lot. But it's not the first thing that leaps out is it? The first thing that leaps out is his disgusting skill, the fact that he seems able to turn on a pinhead, his phenomenal close control, his head which never appears to actually look at the ball, his pace with the ball at his feet, the fact that he can change his mind at the very last moment and then still have time to change it again. 

All like Dirk then......
Haha. Quite. Knew you wouldn't fail me Yorky, not after that set up/assist ;D

I cited those same details earlier in the thread, he's got all the attributes of peak Luis Garcia, with even greater potential.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Red-juvenated

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,922
  • "Normal One"
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #371 on: Today at 03:40:04 PM »
Fantastic for the club, and at a crucial time of our growth too.
Time to add Asian style to the emerging champions of the World.
Surely an upgrade on Coutinho! (who?)
Logged
Doubters to Believers

Offline Larse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #372 on: Today at 03:48:06 PM »
Quote from: Red-juvenated on Today at 03:40:04 PM
Fantastic for the club, and at a crucial time of our growth too.
Time to add Asian style to the emerging champions of the World.
Surely an upgrade on Coutinho! (who?)

Coutinwho.

Honestly though, id you are being serious I think thats a bold statement. In his last season for us he was one of, if not the best player in the league.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,247
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #373 on: Today at 03:56:10 PM »
Minamino seems to be a very intelligent player with a good head on his shoulders. I think people seem to underrate these things, where I think Klopp actually puts these attributes in a very high regard. If you look at most of our transfers under Klopp's tenure, regardless of their skill level or athleticism, they all are players with a certain amount of intelligence that is tactically astute enough to carry out his game plan and adjust on the fly when needed. Not to mention the mental fortitude to absorb high workloads and accepting setbacks.
Logged

Online redtel

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #374 on: Today at 04:31:27 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:37:25 PM
He looks fantastic. During the first leg at Anfield I said to a mate that he was scaring me every time he got the ball. I think we were three up at the time. Now, knowing more about him, I'm delighted that he's ours.

But the Kuyt comparisons! What they usually mean is that the player being compared to Kuyt runs a lot. Generally they run much quicker, of course. They have to. This is Klopp's Liverpool and you not only have to be fit, you also have to be fast. Not only must you press, but even more importantly, you have to know when to press. Klopp wouldn't be amused by a player wasting his energy like Dirk used to do - pursuing long balls he's allowed to bounce under his feet in ortder to show 'commitment' and 'dying for the jersey'. "Just control the ball son. Save your energy until it can be made to count" 

So, yes, Minamino appears to run a lot. But it's not the first thing that leaps out is it? The first thing that leaps out is his disgusting skill, the fact that he seems able to turn on a pinhead, his phenomenal close control, his head which never appears to actually look at the bfall, his pace with the ball at his feet, the fact that he can change his mind at the very last moment and then still have time to change it again. 

All like Dirk then......

but, but Yorkie your are missing something.

They are both Number 18. Oh and blond  😜
Logged

Offline Red-juvenated

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,922
  • "Normal One"
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #375 on: Today at 04:39:19 PM »
Apparently his name is pronounced as MNAA ME NO
Logged
Doubters to Believers

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,824
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #376 on: Today at 04:44:17 PM »
So that's Mnamino, Firmino, Fabinho, and Ribeno. Christ it's getting worse.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,167
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #377 on: Today at 05:41:33 PM »
Quote from: electricghost on December 18, 2019, 01:45:24 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0QDKLglEP5Y" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0QDKLglEP5Y</a>

 ;D

Oh Takumi Minamino,  leaves defenders far behind
Cos his feet will dance and if they will dance
Well he will beat you down the line
I say, he will score when he wants to, I think that you will find
And he will play football from out of this world
Leave the real one far behind,
I say he will dance, he will dance, amazing ball control
He will dance, he will dance,  fantastic with the ball
He will dance, he will dance, everybody jizz in your hands
He will dance, he will dance , and so will all the fans

That's the one for me, it was the first single I bought and love that track.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,167
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #378 on: Today at 05:47:18 PM »
In terms of style does anyone see any similarities with this lad and Son at Spurs? Energetic, pacey, good tight control, direct and has a goal or two in him.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,270
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #379 on: Today at 05:48:21 PM »
Quote from: Red-juvenated on Today at 04:39:19 PM
Apparently his name is pronounced as MNAA ME NO

Japanese is relatively easy for English speakers to pronounce (except for a very few exceptions).

It's a syllablary language, so words can be broken down into distinct elements.

Four syllables:
みなみの
Mi-na-mi-no
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,208
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #380 on: Today at 05:55:39 PM »
Quote from: Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier on Today at 05:48:21 PM
Japanese is relatively easy for English speakers to pronounce (except for a very few exceptions).

It's a syllablary language, so words can be broken down into distinct elements.

Four syllables:
みなみの
Mi-na-mi-no


Huh. Interesting.

I read it as:

Di-rk Kuy-t
Logged

Offline Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,270
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #381 on: Today at 06:10:04 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:55:39 PM
Huh. Interesting.

I read it as:

Di-rk Kuy-t

;D
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,918
  • The first five yards........
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #382 on: Today at 06:17:33 PM »
That's funny!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline SteveZissou

  • "Anyone who knows the game..." exactly what game is a mystery. Underwater Bell. The Life A-Twat-Ic.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,207
  • you might be on B Squad, but ur the B squad leader
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #383 on: Today at 06:46:24 PM »
I am commissioning Minamoto's official song to come from here. Here you go. Do your job. I'm giving you some time until you believe he deserves it, but here's everything you need:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFtz3I8Prs4
Logged
Following Liverpool since the mid 80s.

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #384 on: Today at 06:51:18 PM »
From what i saw, he's got a 100% attacking mind, and he's not afraid to attack. It's safe to say that he's perfect Klopp's player.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #385 on: Today at 06:51:55 PM »
Quote from: SteveZissou on Today at 06:46:24 PM
I am commissioning Minamoto's official song to come from here. Here you go. Do your job. I'm giving you some time until you believe he deserves it, but here's everything you need:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFtz3I8Prs4

I think Minamoto's song should be set to the tune of the song for Trent Alexander-Ashton.

It's Minamino, not Minamoto.

南 Minami
野 no
拓 Taku
実 mi
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline SteveZissou

  • "Anyone who knows the game..." exactly what game is a mystery. Underwater Bell. The Life A-Twat-Ic.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,207
  • you might be on B Squad, but ur the B squad leader
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #386 on: Today at 07:19:29 PM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:51:18 PM
From what i saw, he's got a 100% attacking mind, and he's not afraid to attack. It's safe to say that he's perfect Klopp's player.

Can he play in central defence?
Logged
Following Liverpool since the mid 80s.

Online royhendohohohoho!

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #387 on: Today at 08:02:05 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:41:28 PM
I have Roy, and I very much like what I've seen. There's a ridiculous abundance of quality there.

I was just hoping they'd have retired the legendary No.18 shirt to avoid putting the colossal weight of history on the wee fella. That and ridiculously tenuous RAWK comparisons obviously.

Not much need for despair then is there? With respect to Dirk, he's a wholly different animal this fella.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 