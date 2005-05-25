You haven't watched this fella have you Rossi?



He looks fantastic. During the first leg at Anfield I said to a mate that he was scaring me every time he got the ball. I think we were three up at the time. Now, knowing more about him, I'm delighted that he's ours.But the Kuyt comparisons! What they usually mean is that the player being compared to Kuyt runs a lot. Generally they run much quicker, of course. They have to. This is Klopp's Liverpool and you not only have to be fit, you also have to be fast. Not only must you press, but even more importantly, you have to knowto press. Klopp wouldn't be amused by a player wasting his energy like Dirk used to do - pursuing long balls he's allowed to bounce under his feet in ortder to show 'commitment' and 'dying for the jersey'. "Just control the ball son. Save your energy until it can be made to count"So, yes, Minamino appears to run a lot. But it's not the first thing that leaps out is it? The first thing that leaps out is his disgusting skill, the fact that he seems able to turn on a pinhead, his phenomenal close control, his head which never appears to actually look at the ball, his pace with the ball at his feet, the fact that he can change his mind at the very last moment and then still have time to change it again.All like Dirk then......