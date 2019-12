So when do we think he gets his first appearance and first start?



How about the derby Cup game so he can do what Virg did.



I don't think that's a good idea. I don't think you can just walk into that type of game with barely any idea of the level of passion it generates and be guaranteed to cope with it, and Everton may be a different beast by then. They'd love to rough him up a bit - just let him experience it from the stands.