« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Takumi Minamino  (Read 7849 times)

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,000
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #120 on: Today at 12:07:02 AM »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 12:04:48 AM
The Japanese Jari Litmanen...

JJ is a good nickname for MM
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #121 on: Today at 12:12:53 AM »
Quote from: Little Robbie Red Breast on Yesterday at 02:46:51 PM




Mad how Kevin Keegans ultra offensive, gung-ho Newcastle team had conceded less goals than both ourselves and Man Utd at that point.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,000
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #122 on: Today at 12:20:15 AM »
Salzburg is famous for the Sound of Music, no?

How about our own little musical?

These are some of my favorite things..
Do Re Me?
EdelWeiss?
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Chig

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • YNWA!
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #123 on: Today at 12:25:44 AM »
Is the medical done??
Logged
KD7 SG8 RF9 JB10
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 