The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 06:03:43 PM
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:11:17 PM
I dont. Through exposition in previous films we already know more than any of the characters in the film. And this knowledge is furthered by showing us he has advanced cloning techniques, the ability to inhabit reys body after his death, and thousands of loyal minions in attendance.

And his original death was a sequel death in the first place, where the actual death isnt shown. If Vader came back it would be harder to sell.

Oh no he definitely died there.

The RLM dude said that one must have been the clone and this one was the real one, which makes sense enough to me.

That being said, why not just have more clones? Could keep this going for another three movies.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 07:18:03 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 06:03:43 PM

That being said, why not just have more clones? Could keep this going for another three movies.

I miss Dark Empire too.

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 10:11:21 PM
No one's ever really gone.

Especially when you can CGI a sock puppet version of dead characters and real life people.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 10:29:57 PM
I don't really have a problem with Palpatine coming back.  I have a problem with anyone - from JJA on down - claiming it was ALWAYS going to be this way.

Nope, sorry, bullshit.

Clearly Rey was always meant to be Palpatine's granddaughter, and that's actually pretty good; but with Snoke unceremoniously offed in TLJ they needed a bad guy with sufficient gravitas and resonance to replace him.  JJ never planned for Snoke's death, I don't care what he says - in the same way I don't believe James Cameron when he said Terminator Genisys was the true sequel to Terminator 2.

Just don't insult our fucking intelligence dude.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #284 on: Today at 02:43:26 AM
Absolutely dreadful. What a disaster.
