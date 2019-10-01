I don't really have a problem with Palpatine coming back. I have a problem with anyone - from JJA on down - claiming it was ALWAYS going to be this way.



Nope, sorry, bullshit.



Clearly Rey was always meant to be Palpatine's granddaughter, and that's actually pretty good; but with Snoke unceremoniously offed in TLJ they needed a bad guy with sufficient gravitas and resonance to replace him. JJ never planned for Snoke's death, I don't care what he says - in the same way I don't believe James Cameron when he said Terminator Genisys was the true sequel to Terminator 2.



Just don't insult our fucking intelligence dude.