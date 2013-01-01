I dont. Through exposition in previous films we already know more than any of the characters in the film. And this knowledge is furthered by showing us he has advanced cloning techniques, the ability to inhabit reys body after his death, and thousands of loyal minions in attendance.



And his original death was a sequel death in the first place, where the actual death isnt shown. If Vader came back it would be harder to sell.



Oh no he definitely died there.The RLM dude said that one must have been the clone and this one was the real one, which makes sense enough to me.That being said, why not just have more clones? Could keep this going for another three movies.