It was bad, really bad. I'm going to go as far as to say the prequels were better which for all their faults at least tell a consistent story unlike these three films which where all over the place story wise. Either Abrams or Johnson should have just done all 3 films not have separate directors with separate story ideas which led to a complete mess.



Honestly if you swapped Hayden Christensen for Adam Driver I think most people would agree the prequels were better.



Do they, though? The prequels remain horrendously bad, regardless of how bad these newer ones are. They might have a more straight forward arc, but they're arguably more confusing, muddled and inconsistently worse than anything in the recent trilogy. If anything positive can be said for the prequels, is that it at least attempted to do brand new things. But even those were fucked up design wise, because Lucas just didn't understand his own creation and wouldn't be told 'no' as far as what he should or shouldn't do with aesthetics for the sake of world continuity. He just saw the big CGI button and turned it up to 11. Spaceships and other tech look like they are from a completely different universe, set about 2000 years into the future from the mechanical WW2 inspired look of the originals.