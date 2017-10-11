The main excitement of Star Wars is over.
People may deny that but it's the truth.
40-somethings like me, or even older will not be as excited about any of the movies again. Come 2 years time (ish) when there is another one out, the hype will not be there.
That's not to say there can't be good TV shows or movies but the main thrill from 1977 is now dead.
Yes there will be cry babies and defenders of this last film but people will tire of all this hot air.
To be honest, Rise of Skywalker was a 3 star movie, just about middle of the road for what it is, and that means the magic is not there.
You might think it is for a bit, but it's not really.