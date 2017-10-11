I went to the first showing at 1 minute past twelve on Wednesday night/Thursday morning in the odeon at switch island cos my 16 years old daughter is a Star Wars nerd and pestered me to get tickets for it. I was fucked the next day in work. Anyway Id read all the spoilers so knew exactly what was going to happen but I wasnt allowed to tell her anything so I didnt spoil the film for her. Id given up on expecting anything good from Disney Star Wars and after the first scenes with the emperor I was like, fuckin ell Ive got to go to work without any sleep after this. Got to say its the first Star Wars film Ive been at where Ive started to drift off and think about what I was doing in work the next day. I think Disney could have actually made them good films if they had had fuck all to do with the original trilogy or any of the original characters. I think theyve just made films connected to the originals so they could make there money back that they paid George Lucas as quickly as possible.



I think the whole emperor is still alive thing was a last minute shoe in. He gets picked up in ROTJ whilst firing lightning out of his fingertips and while electrocuting Vader he also electrocutes himself, then gets thrown down the reactor shaft which looks miles deep which would have splattered him to a pulp on impact, then actually explodes on impact the backdraft of which nearly takes Vader over the edge, then the Death Star gets blown up and vaporised and then if anyone had survived that, which they wouldnt then they would have been sucked out into the vacuum of space and been dead in a matter of seconds and yet the emperor survived all that with only some burns to his fingers and him needing a visit to space specsavers cos hes got some white shit going on with his eyes. As I said bringing him back was a last minute thing cos Snoke had been killed off in the last one.



It should also be called the Palpatine saga instead of the Skywalker saga as he has been the main bad guy throughout the whole 9 films and his granddaughter has turned out to be the overall hero.



On a side note Ive heard Jodi Comer is an Evertonian so that would explain why there was visions of Rey turning to the dark side. Her dad must have been a red for her to reject the emperor. Although the wreckage of the Death Star still looked in better shape than Woodison. 😀