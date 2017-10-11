« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required  (Read 3908 times)

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,647
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #200 on: Today at 08:57:52 AM »
Kylo is on mustafa in the first scene as well when he gets the wayfinder. Could have been cool showing vaders palace
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #201 on: Today at 09:59:06 AM »
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 05:21:44 AM
Unmitigated garbage. Utter trash. Worst since Attack of the Clones, and it's a long way from Revenge of the Sith.

Agree. This was barely above the level of the prequels. It seems to have still fooled a lot of people, but I'm quite certain history will not be kind to it, and that's exactly what it would deserve.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #202 on: Today at 10:06:12 AM »
On a side note, it always baffles me how it's become basically accepted consensus opinion that Return of the Jedi is shite. Seems to be something to do with the Ewoks and some idea that Lucas started to become a sell-out there. People let one or two small things cloud judgment of what's still a great film with some of the greatest Star Wars scenes.

What's inarguable is that it's a hundred levels above this garbage. And, 36 years later, still has better-done battle scenes.
Logged

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,957
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #203 on: Today at 10:10:37 AM »
This is an absolutely marvellous film.


I couldnt agree with you minge bags less

;D
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,647
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #204 on: Today at 11:05:49 AM »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:06:12 AM
On a side note, it always baffles me how it's become basically accepted consensus opinion that Return of the Jedi is shite. Seems to be something to do with the Ewoks and some idea that Lucas started to become a sell-out there. People let one or two small things cloud judgment of what's still a great film with some of the greatest Star Wars scenes.

What's inarguable is that it's a hundred levels above this garbage. And, 36 years later, still has better-done battle scenes.
love rotj, arguably the best space battle. Might be because of always watching it on tv at christmas in the 90s like :D
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #205 on: Today at 11:17:46 AM »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 11:05:49 AM
love rotj, arguably the best space battle. Might be because of always watching it on tv at christmas in the 90s like :D

It's probably still my personal favourite for the same reason - I associate it the most of all of them with childhood and Christmas. Though I'd 100% accept its not as good a film as Empire Strikes Back.

And yes, still the best space battle, and balances the three-front fighting (Forest, throne-room, and space dogfight) brilliantly - several of the other films have tried to emulate this simultaneous battle format since and not done it anywhere near as well.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,522
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #206 on: Today at 11:30:04 AM »
The main excitement of Star Wars is over.


People may deny that but it's the truth.


40-somethings like me, or even older will not be as excited about any of the movies again. Come 2 years time (ish) when there is another one out, the hype will not be there.


That's not to say there can't be good TV shows or movies but the main thrill from 1977 is now dead.




Yes there will be cry babies and defenders of this last film but people will tire of all this hot air.


To be honest, Rise of Skywalker was a 3 star movie, just about middle of the road for what it is, and that means the magic is not there.


You might think it is for a bit, but it's not really.



Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #207 on: Today at 11:32:19 AM »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:30:04 AM
The main excitement of Star Wars is over.


People may deny that but it's the truth.


40-somethings like me, or even older will not be as excited about any of the movies again. Come 2 years time (ish) when there is another one out, the hype will not be there.


That's not to say there can't be good TV shows or movies but the main thrill from 1977 is now dead.




Yes there will be cry babies and defenders of this last film but people will tire of all this hot air.


To be honest, Rise of Skywalker was a 3 star movie, just about middle of the road for what it is, and that means the magic is not there.


You might think it is for a bit, but it's not really.

Pretty spot on. Though I'd argue it wasn't even a three star film. Completely right about the magic being gone through in general. Star Wars has eaten itself.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,229
  • feck off
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #208 on: Today at 11:34:16 AM »
speaking as a fellow 40-something, I haven't been "excited" about a film for a very long time. regardless of what it is.
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #209 on: Today at 12:45:40 PM »
I went to the first showing at 1 minute past twelve on Wednesday night/Thursday morning in the odeon at switch island cos my 16 years old daughter is a Star Wars nerd and pestered me to get tickets for it.  I was fucked the next day in work.  Anyway Id read all the spoilers so knew exactly what was going to happen but I wasnt allowed to tell her anything so I didnt spoil the film for her.  Id given up on expecting anything good from Disney Star Wars and after the first scenes with the emperor I was like, fuckin ell Ive got to go to work without any sleep after this.  Got to say its the first Star Wars film Ive been at where Ive started to drift off and think about what I was doing in work the next day.  I think Disney could have actually made them good films if they had had fuck all to do with the original trilogy or any of the original characters.  I think theyve just made films connected to the originals so they could make there money back that they paid George Lucas as quickly as possible. 

I think the whole emperor is still alive thing was a last minute shoe in.  He gets picked up in ROTJ whilst firing lightning out of his fingertips and while electrocuting Vader he also electrocutes himself, then gets thrown down the reactor shaft which looks miles deep which would have splattered him to a pulp on impact, then actually explodes on impact the backdraft of which nearly takes Vader over the edge, then the Death Star gets blown up and vaporised and then if anyone had survived that, which they wouldnt then they would have been sucked out into the vacuum of space and been dead in a matter of seconds and yet the emperor survived all that with only some burns to his fingers and him needing a visit to space specsavers cos hes got some white shit going on with his eyes.  As I said bringing him back was a last minute thing cos Snoke had been killed off in the last one.

It should also be called the Palpatine saga instead of the Skywalker saga as he has been the main bad guy throughout the whole 9 films and his granddaughter has turned out to be the overall hero. 

On a side note Ive heard Jodi Comer is an Evertonian so that would explain why there was visions of Rey turning to the dark side.  Her dad must have been a red for her to reject the emperor.  Although the wreckage of the Death Star still looked in better shape than Woodison.  😀
Logged

Offline Tinselballs On Chrimbo Camera

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,854
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #210 on: Today at 01:32:29 PM »
I absolutely fucking loved it. Cried thrice, spent about the first 10 minutes just giggling and walked out beaming.

Will hopefully get to go again as it'll probably be on for about 2 months ;D
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 PM
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,957
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #211 on: Today at 05:18:44 PM »
Quote from: Tinselballs On Chrimbo Camera on Today at 01:32:29 PM
I absolutely fucking loved it. Cried thrice, spent about the first 10 minutes just giggling and walked out beaming.

Will hopefully get to go again as it'll probably be on for about 2 months ;D
Me too...

Off to see it again on Saturday...
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,360
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #212 on: Today at 05:59:08 PM »
Quote from: Tinselballs On Chrimbo Camera on Today at 01:32:29 PM
I absolutely fucking loved it. Cried thrice, spent about the first 10 minutes just giggling and walked out beaming.

Will hopefully get to go again as it'll probably be on for about 2 months ;D

Oof.  You've been well fooled there mate, don't do it to yourself! ;)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 