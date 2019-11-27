« previous next »
an 80 minute review?! seriously?

Well the RLM 2 hour+ Phantom Menace review came out 10 years ago, and Mauler did a 5 hour review of TLJ. Acting like long 'reviews' for controversial installments in popular movie franchises is worthy of comment is getting old. 80 minutes from Shadiviserty, and 70 minutes from the RLM 'Half in the Bag' review (separate to the in-character Mr Plinkett).

It's almost like when it comes to Star Wars movies, some people have got strident opinions and a lot to say; unlike half the responses in this thread, which are "loved it" with no context or further comment (unless they're telling people to fuck off because analysis upsets them).
I watched a two hour review of the Shadivisity review. Loved it.
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

I don't blame people for making them, they're probably getting money off it. But I can't help but think those watching them could find some better way of spending their time.
80 minute review, fuck me, go outside or something.
I guess not everyone in the world has the crazy whirlwind social lives you cool guys (who nonetheless have time to click on a forum Star Wars link) have? I've had a few days downtime between the end of work and when I can fly out to see my partner, but wow now I feel bad for using that to catch up with my favourite film franchise and the associated fallout. I clearly should have been out, walking about in the rain and mud.
They're just opinions on the way you spent your time just as these massive reviews you mentioned are opinions about films.

If you can't take people having said opinions maybe you should think twice about posting it on a public forum.
Frost half was hyperactive trying to make some sense after the last garbage.

Second half had many unintentionally funny moments.

Better than the last, but still pretty awful.
Seen it at the Metrocentre ODEON this evening with my Daddy.

Loved it.

Daddy loved it too   :)
80 minute review, fuck me, go outside or something.

an 80 minute review?! seriously?


People watch hours of punditry its football, podcast analysis etc. I dont really see how its much different to that for those who are interested in the art of films.

I dont watch many online reviews at all, but Ive seen the RLM Plinkett ones (which are often an hour plus)  and theyre funny and engaging pieces of work in their own right that also explore the art of storytelling/filmmaking. Dont see how its more of a waste of someones time than watching a shite box set. 
I said awhile back that fixing TLJ would probably have needed two movies, to create a quadrology rather than a trilogy.  I've seen one reviewer agree with me on that.

All I can say is that I had few of the issues watching this that I had with TLJ.  I enjoyed the spectacle of TLJ but it was a bloated, boring mess for the most part, and had me chewing the inside of my cheek to stop me shouting out loud in the cinema.

RoS had me shaking my head and muttering but I think it was largely due to them having to crush so much into it that they couldn't really let it breathe.  They were just Ex Machina'd out of every awkward situation because there simply wasn't the run time to let them figure it out any other way.

I think people will end up liking this more once the dust has settled - kind of a reverse situation to TLJ.  People will be more forgiving of it as they'll recognise it was trying to undo the damage done by the previous film.

But then this is the lesson that Disney should have never needed to learn - have a story arc marked out for the entire trilogy and not have any one person be able to say, "nah fuck that, I'm doing my own thing".

PS: I loved Ford's cameo and how it mirrored their encounter in TFA.  I wonder if it was meant to be Carrie Fisher reaching out originally, but with losing her and Kylo Ren not exactly fond of Luke, it made sense to bring back Han Solo.  Wonder if they offered him a huge wedge of cash or if he did it for Carrie?  Probably both.

PPS: Wedge!

Really liked it. Probably largely thanks to a lot of people (even many on here) saying it was shite and thus setting my expectations nicely.

I think Palpatine was always lined up to be the man behind the curtain and also ultimately Rey's grandfather.

Still kind of confused about the Darth Plageus theory which was put forward by some fan ages ago which Disney panicked about and and got the fella to take the video down etc.
It was okay. Not great. Not epic enough for the ending of the story. Lots of things that don't really make sense but it's a family blockbuster movie so i'm not going to think about it too much. I don't mind of the overall story just the execution.

As the ending of a trilogy i think i prefer ROTS despite the crap CGI which marred those movies. And Rogue One is still far and away the best of the new lot.

Agree with a lot of what you've said, but the bolded bit I can't understand and I've seen too much of this opinion, especially from professional critics who don't really understand what made Star Wars great with the original trilogy.

It's not just any old family blockbuster, it's Star Wars - it needs to be judged to a higher standard. And this is the ending of the series, so it ought to have been special. It needs to be magical, not simply quick and entertaining. It needs to have compelling characters that you care deeply for. It needs to have a plot with some semblance of internal logic. For me, this film lacked all of it. Just fast-moving, noisy, highly-derivative nonsense.
What a shame. What made the Last Jedi so good (at least for me) was that it seemed to make bold new steps to take the story forward: anybody could be a hero (Rey did not need to have famous parents), the establishment of the Jedi was merely one interpretation of the light and it was vanity to think that without the Jedi there would be no light (as wise old Luke had come to discover) and that finally, what actually made the Jedi great was not their bureaucratic policing of the galaxy and each other but the myth and legend that surrounded them (as we ended the movie with children reenacting Luke striding out to take on the entire First Order by himself, wishing to be him).
This movie lost all of that. The nobodies that were given such time and place either ended up having secret parents after all or became totally relegated (poor Rose). There was no more exploration of bringing balance to the force or of why the Jedi failed, it was just plain old fashioned good versus evil.
The pacing and dialogue were laughable. It seemed like Rey and Kylo spent half the movie running into each other and yet nothing of consequence happened, they would face off and then something would come along to separate them yet again. It felt like a video game where you just had to get to the next level in the scavenger hunt and beat the boss at the end (which just happened to be Kylo every time).
In time I think people will look back at this trilogy and come to respect Rian's work more.
It was shit, wasn't it?

I had no real expectations going in, I had no strong feeling either way about Palpatine being in it, I wasn't invested in Rey's parents being anyone in particular, I hadn't watched any reviews/previews, I just wanted to see a good movie. TFA and TLJ were decent, the first played it safe which was fine for the opening of a new trilogy, and the second did interesting new things and turned Star Wars on its head a little, and the more I see/read of TLJ the more I like it.

This though, so many "oh isn't that convenient" occurrences, so much contrivance, so much fan-service, so many "big" events that just fell completely flat. A lot of my complaints would probably sound like nitpicking in isolation, but there were just so many "really?" moments all throughout the movie, it just became absurd.

There were some nice looking scenes, some cool fights that had lots of fantastic effects and moves but the whole thing just felt hollow. The whole thing could turn out to have been written by a 12 year old and I wouldn't be shocked, in fact it would explain a lot.

And yes it's a kids/family movie, but being a family film doesn't preclude it from being good.


I liked Babu Frik though!

I basically agree with this guy. Thought it was awful and I'm a lifelong Star Wars fanatic (at least with the original films).

I didn't like the Force Awakens at all either and was amazed so many did - think this one was a case of taking several elements that were annoying or problematic in TFA up another level or two, so they become completely unbearable: Nonsense plot, which they try to disguise by making the film go too fast (an Abrams trope); constantly inventing new powers and abilities to get our heroes out of every jam; dreadful re-hashing of scenes from far better films; characters I couldn't give two shits about; characters I used to give a shit about i no longer care about; shite dialogue with forced humour.

Halfway through I thought, "well at the very least it isn't just a reworking of another film, like TFA was", but I spoke too soon - the whole second half of the film was just a series of dreadful impersonations of scenes from Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, only populated by characters I simply have no emotional connection with. It's like one of those dodgy supermarket 'hits' compilation albums, where the songs aren't played by the original band.

The wheeling out of all the old faces in sequence was so poorly done and felt so unearned. Like the filmmakers have gone, "this is a load of shit, better bring out the big guns for some gravitas". Only the film is so bad, those scenes (possibly Han Solo aside - wonder how much Ford earned for his 30 seconds?) fall totally flat too. The film was basically so bad it managed to make me not even care about the fate of characters that were icons my whole childhood. Also shocking retconning, like Leia is/was a Jedi after all. Found myself shaking my head so many times.

Just so, so poor - a completely unworthy ending and almost down to the level of the prequel shite, only those at least tried to be a little different to the original films. I've long thought JJ Abrams to be an absolute chancer and he's gotten found out big time with this. My expectations weren't high and this limboed way under them.
What a shame. What made the Last Jedi so good (at least for me) was that it seemed to make bold new steps to take the story forward: anybody could be a hero (Rey did not need to have famous parents), the establishment of the Jedi was merely one interpretation of the light and it was vanity to think that without the Jedi there would be no light (as wise old Luke had come to discover) and that finally, what actually made the Jedi great was not their bureaucratic policing of the galaxy and each other but the myth and legend that surrounded them (as we ended the movie with children reenacting Luke striding out to take on the entire First Order by himself, wishing to be him).
This movie lost all of that. The nobodies that were given such time and place either ended up having secret parents after all or became totally relegated (poor Rose). There was no more exploration of bringing balance to the force or of why the Jedi failed, it was just plain old fashioned good versus evil.
The pacing and dialogue were laughable. It seemed like Rey and Kylo spent half the movie running into each other and yet nothing of consequence happened, they would face off and then something would come along to separate them yet again. It felt like a video game where you just had to get to the next level in the scavenger hunt and beat the boss at the end (which just happened to be Kylo every time).
In time I think people will look back at this trilogy and come to respect Rian's work more.

Good post. Especially the last line. Can't get my head around why TLJ seems to be the most disliked/divisive - despite a couple of terrible one-off scenes (Leia in space) it was by far the best of the three.

Rian Johnson was trying to do something of his own. JJ Abrams is just a 12 year old fanboy saying "wouldn't it be cool if we, like, showed the Death Star collapsed into an ocean?"
Good post. Especially the last line. Can't get my head around why TLJ seems to be the most disliked/divisive - despite a couple of terrible one-off scenes (Leia in space) it was by far the best of the three.

Rian Johnson was trying to do something of his own. JJ Abrams is just a 12 year old fanboy saying "wouldn't it be cool if we, like, showed the Death Star collapsed into an ocean?"
i said at the time it was a decent enough film, the last jedi, watched it again earlier this week before ep 9 but it wasn't a second film of a trilogy. It was relatively boring for its main stories but its theme's were good (i really liked the twist on Luke's change of perspective). But where exactly was episode 9 meant to go after 8?

There was no lingering threat to overcome, the rebellion has been all but destroyed, there was only really the Kylo/Rey story that had any intrigue remaining. I think those concepts would have worked better as part of the first episode in a trilogy and with a more entertaining main story behind it.

I really like the theme the mandalorian has taken with there now being chaos after the end of empire and many systems wanting its return to bring order. Instead of the First Order just existing in episode 7 i would have preferred an angle of the sith spreading fear causing these systems the join becoming the First Order equivalent in episode 7 with the long term goal of bringing palpatine back

I didn't mind palpatines return but i think the threat of him would have been a more intriguing story to follow. Unlike Jedi, Sith do not return as force ghosts but can become connected to objects. Snokes character could have been a more able sith that found this object on the death star and then had palpatine giving him the orders to turn Ben or Rey with the goal of using them to bring palpatine back. Think that intro would set up the trilogy far better than just oh look the first order exists and its almost like episode 6 didn't happen.

Increasing fear and control would have been needed to help bring palpatine back, with luke's turn of stance on the jedi and wanting them to end at the same time being interesting themes to follow. The trilogy we got was just meh. No real progression on the sith/jedi and not much new in terms of concepts explored (more planet destroyers antone)

I remember reading one of george lucas' storylines for episides 7 to 9 back in the 90s. It had leia and han having twins, a boy and girl. The empire was naturally alot weaker in the aftermath of ep 6 and were trying to clone vader and palpatine to bring the empire back to power. Ben was turned to the dark side and his sister continued to be trained by luke. It was an interesting twist on the luke/vader father/son relationship having twin siblings opposing each other. They prevented the return of vader/palpatine but both died in the process bringing an end to the skywalker bloodline/story



It's not just any old family blockbuster, it's Star Wars - it needs to be judged to a higher standard



See, I'm not having this. It's a film. Entertainment. That's all that it is.

well reys mas a scouser after all. The big plot twist

Edit: this was my theory all along i must add

My missus is fuming about that, mainly because Jodie Comers a good mate of hers and she never hinted she was in this 😂

Saw it last night, really enjoyed it, some jaw on the floor moments and some rushed moments but it did what it needed to do.

Really wish JJ had been given all 3 movies, because hes a master of spectacle IMO. The way everyone shows up at the end to the reveal of Rey being a Palpatine (which annoys me to be honest, just cant imagine Palpatine with a family based solely on the movies.)

They closed off everyones story perfectly, Leia got the send off she deserves, surrounded by everyone who loved her, Luke had the redemption from TLJ that everyone was cramming for, Kylo redeeming himself and having a proper touching moment with Han, even 3PO got his place in the spotlight!

It rounds everything off nicely and they do leave it open for a return of Rey in the future, be a good little spin off, Rey and BB-8 together in a Mandalorian style of series.
It's not just any old family blockbuster, it's Star Wars - it needs to be judged to a higher standard



See, I'm not having this. It's a film. Entertainment. That's all that it is.

Fine if people want to see it like this. I don't mind films just being entertainment either. But thought this was rubbish and unworthy of the name it carries, never mind being the grand finale.

Even films merely being 'entertainment' should still feature coherent plot and decent writing. Fast and Furious Hobbs and Shaw both had more laughs and made more sense than this garbage.
Thought it was alright, all sorts of stuff that didn't really make sense but I've given up on that now.  Kylo is the best character in the trilogy by a country mile.
+1 8)
Felt like I was in a world of my own with the whingers....

My kids loved it too though..
Well the RLM 2 hour+ Phantom Menace review came out 10 years ago, and Mauler did a 5 hour review of TLJ. Acting like long 'reviews' for controversial installments in popular movie franchises is worthy of comment is getting old. 80 minutes from Shadiviserty, and 70 minutes from the RLM 'Half in the Bag' review (separate to the in-character Mr Plinkett).

It's almost like when it comes to Star Wars movies, some people have got strident opinions and a lot to say; unlike half the responses in this thread, which are "loved it" with no context or further comment (unless they're telling people to fuck off because analysis upsets them).

does there have to be, some people can switch off their brains and just enjoy the movie experience at times without breaking it down into all it's flaws and whatnot.

For example, I liked it - simple as that, I can like a movie without having to explain to much more into it, the movie pleased me, it was 2 hours well spent, i smiled at bits and felt emotional at others...

The movie is not without it's problem of which it has many but it was still a very enjoyable movie for me and my friend who went with me.

Like Henry Cavill said in a recent Witcher interview, fans of established movies or games sometimes are left disappointed especially if there is large amounts of time between each of them because this allows the fan to create their own image of how things "should be" and how characters should behave based on their personal interpretation of the character... when the directors vision is different they are often left disappointed.

Neither is technically correct, you create your own versions but saying Luke wouldn't behave this way or Leia wouldn't do that is simply an opinion an not a fact like so many reviewers seem to make it sound.
No you've got to spend 5 hours watching someone analysing every minute detail.
Like Henry Cavill said in a recent Witcher interview, fans of established movies or games sometimes are left disappointed especially if there is large amounts of time between each of them because this allows the fan to create their own imagine of how things "should be" and how characters should behave based on their personal interpretation of the character... when the directors vision is different they are often left disappointed.

I didn't go in with any preconceived notions really, beyond wanting some continuity from the previous film, I just wanted a good movie, but it was awful. I don't get why I'm not allowed to be disappointed that it was consistently shit for the entire 2 1/2 hours, it's hard to just sit back and enjoy a movie with every 5 minutes something happens that brings you out of the experience and makes you wonder what they were thinking.

People are trying too hard to counter the diehard fans, to the point where a shit film isn't allowed to be a shit film any more because it's Star Wars.
I didn't go in with any preconceived notions really, beyond wanting some continuity from the previous film, I just wanted a good movie, but it was awful. I don't get why I'm not allowed to be disappointed that it was consistently shit for the entire 2 1/2 hours, it's hard to just sit back and enjoy a movie with every 5 minutes something happens that brings you out of the experience and makes you wonder what they were thinking.

People are trying too hard to counter the diehard fans, to the point where a shit film isn't allowed to be a shit film any more because it's Star Wars.

Literally not what I said at all, which was in summary, everyone has their own opinion, movie good, or movie bad, neither has to be 100% a fact - people can enjoy bad movies, some hate great movies, just the way it is and it's wholly dependant on who you ask.
People are trying too hard to counter the diehard fans, to the point where a shit film isn't allowed to be a shit film any more because it's Star Wars.

It's almost like "diehard fans" aren't a homogenous mass and are capable of having differing opinions or something.
Not the worst one by any means. Probably in order of excellence.. (Including Spin-offs)

01. Empire Strikes Back
02. A New Hope
03. Return of the Jedi
04. The Force Awakens
05. Rogue One
06. The Last Jedi
07. Solo
08. The Clone Wars
09. Revenge of the Sith
10. Attack of the Clones
11. The Rise of Skywalker
12. The Phantom Menace

Not the worst one by any means. Probably in order of excellence.. (Including Spin-offs)

01. Empire Strikes Back
02. A New Hope
03. Return of the Jedi
04. The Force Awakens
05. Rogue One
06. The Last Jedi
07. Solo
08. The Clone Wars
09. Revenge of the Sith
10. Attack of the Clones
11. The Rise of Skywalker
12. The Phantom Menace



For me (only including movies) itd be:

1. Empire
2. New Hope
3. Return
4. Rogue One
5. Force Awakens
6. Rise
7. Revenge
8. Solo
9. Last Jedi
10. Clone Wars
11. Phantom Menace
