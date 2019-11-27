Good post. Especially the last line. Can't get my head around why TLJ seems to be the most disliked/divisive - despite a couple of terrible one-off scenes (Leia in space) it was by far the best of the three.



Rian Johnson was trying to do something of his own. JJ Abrams is just a 12 year old fanboy saying "wouldn't it be cool if we, like, showed the Death Star collapsed into an ocean?"



i said at the time it was a decent enough film, the last jedi, watched it again earlier this week before ep 9 but it wasn't a second film of a trilogy. It was relatively boring for its main stories but its theme's were good (i really liked the twist on Luke's change of perspective). But where exactly was episode 9 meant to go after 8?There was no lingering threat to overcome, the rebellion has been all but destroyed, there was only really the Kylo/Rey story that had any intrigue remaining. I think those concepts would have worked better as part of the first episode in a trilogy and with a more entertaining main story behind it.I really like the theme the mandalorian has taken with there now being chaos after the end of empire and many systems wanting its return to bring order. Instead of the First Order just existing in episode 7 i would have preferred an angle of the sith spreading fear causing these systems the join becoming the First Order equivalent in episode 7 with the long term goal of bringing palpatine backI didn't mind palpatines return but i think the threat of him would have been a more intriguing story to follow. Unlike Jedi, Sith do not return as force ghosts but can become connected to objects. Snokes character could have been a more able sith that found this object on the death star and then had palpatine giving him the orders to turn Ben or Rey with the goal of using them to bring palpatine back. Think that intro would set up the trilogy far better than just oh look the first order exists and its almost like episode 6 didn't happen.Increasing fear and control would have been needed to help bring palpatine back, with luke's turn of stance on the jedi and wanting them to end at the same time being interesting themes to follow. The trilogy we got was just meh. No real progression on the sith/jedi and not much new in terms of concepts explored (more planet destroyers antone)I remember reading one of george lucas' storylines for episides 7 to 9 back in the 90s. It had leia and han having twins, a boy and girl. The empire was naturally alot weaker in the aftermath of ep 6 and were trying to clone vader and palpatine to bring the empire back to power. Ben was turned to the dark side and his sister continued to be trained by luke. It was an interesting twist on the luke/vader father/son relationship having twin siblings opposing each other. They prevented the return of vader/palpatine but both died in the process bringing an end to the skywalker bloodline/story