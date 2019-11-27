I said awhile back that fixing TLJ would probably have needed two movies, to create a quadrology rather than a trilogy. I've seen one reviewer agree with me on that.



All I can say is that I had few of the issues watching this that I had with TLJ. I enjoyed the spectacle of TLJ but it was a bloated, boring mess for the most part, and had me chewing the inside of my cheek to stop me shouting out loud in the cinema.



RoS had me shaking my head and muttering but I think it was largely due to them having to crush so much into it that they couldn't really let it breathe. They were just Ex Machina'd out of every awkward situation because there simply wasn't the run time to let them figure it out any other way.



I think people will end up liking this more once the dust has settled - kind of a reverse situation to TLJ. People will be more forgiving of it as they'll recognise it was trying to undo the damage done by the previous film.



But then this is the lesson that Disney should have never needed to learn - have a story arc marked out for the entire trilogy and not have any one person be able to say, "nah fuck that, I'm doing my own thing".



PS: I loved Ford's cameo and how it mirrored their encounter in TFA. I wonder if it was meant to be Carrie Fisher reaching out originally, but with losing her and Kylo Ren not exactly fond of Luke, it made sense to bring back Han Solo. Wonder if they offered him a huge wedge of cash or if he did it for Carrie? Probably both.



PPS: Wedge!



