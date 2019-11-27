« previous next »
Online peachybum

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 09:24:20 AM
It was okay. Not great. Not epic enough for the ending of the story. Lots of things that don't really make sense but it's a family blockbuster movie so i'm not going to think about it too much. I don't mind of the overall story just the execution.

As the ending of a trilogy i think i prefer ROTS despite the crap CGI which marred those movies. And Rogue One is still far and away the best of the new lot.
Offline thejbs

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 01:00:07 PM
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 09:24:20 AM
It was okay. Not great. Not epic enough for the ending of the story. Lots of things that don't really make sense but it's a family blockbuster movie so i'm not going to think about it too much. I don't mind of the overall story just the execution.

As the ending of a trilogy i think i prefer ROTS despite the crap CGI which marred those movies. And Rogue One is still far and away the best of the new lot.

What hampered all the prequels were the atrocious dialogue; the terrible editing; the hammy acting; the shoehorning of the plot to fit the old movies; the dreadfully poor 'comedy'; the midifuckingchlorians; the overlong/overly choreographed duels; the word YOUNGLINGS... I could go on, but I'd have put the CGI low on the list as it was relatively impressive for the 90s/early 00s. I rewatched them last year and it's still infuriating how shit they are.

ROTS is a complete muddle.  So many really awkward scenes. The love story was less convincing than when Luke fancied his sister. The big duel that the whole trilogy builds up to is utter shite - all choreography and nonsense rather than a huge emotional battle. And Padme's death (along with Vader's Nooooooooo) is unintentionally hilarious - at least ROTS had some emotional heft and some great comedic moments.  Most unforgivable about ROTS is that goes exactly where you expect it to go, but does so badly. There were no twists and turns or excitement. It's the stale missionary position of movies.

A few key bits of awful dialogue for those that have forgotten:

Anakin: "My Powers have doubled since the last time we met count."
Dooku: "Good. Twice the pride double the fall."

Obi-Wan: "Only a Sith deals in absolutes".

Obi-Wan: "Anakin, Chancellor Palpatine is evil!"
Anakin: "From my point of view, the Jedi are evil."

Anakin: "Love won't save you, Padmé. Only my new powers can do that." 

Padme: "Anakin, you're breaking my heart!"

Anakin: "You're so beautiful."
Padme: "It's because I'm so in love."
Anakin: "No, it's because I'm so in love with you."

To me, none of the prequels are even close to being as good as any of the sequel trilogy - and it's not like the sequels set an incredibly high bar or anything. I agree that Rogue one is pretty good and maybe the best of the new movies.
Offline Something Worse

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 04:47:41 PM
Personally I preferred ROTS to ROTS
Offline Riquende

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 07:29:19 PM
Half in the Bag is in the wild. From the first minute... they don't sound impressed.

Mike Stoklasa is semi-apologising for suggesting 10 years ago (as Mr Plinkett, in the reviews that basically kicked off the internet-SW-superfan-review-shitstorm-era) that JJ Abrahms should have directed the prequels, fresh as he was off the first Star Trek film.

I watched the 80 minute Shadivisity review earlier; he was utterly ruthless in the destruction of this. It's potentially fair to say that, if you took 'trying to be a Star Wars film' out of the equation, TLJ might actually be better than this.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 07:32:44 PM
an 80 minute review?! seriously?
Offline Riquende

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 08:06:49 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:32:44 PM
an 80 minute review?! seriously?

Well the RLM 2 hour+ Phantom Menace review came out 10 years ago, and Mauler did a 5 hour review of TLJ. Acting like long 'reviews' for controversial installments in popular movie franchises is worthy of comment is getting old. 80 minutes from Shadiviserty, and 70 minutes from the RLM 'Half in the Bag' review (separate to the in-character Mr Plinkett).

It's almost like when it comes to Star Wars movies, some people have got strident opinions and a lot to say; unlike half the responses in this thread, which are "loved it" with no context or further comment (unless they're telling people to fuck off because analysis upsets them).
Offline plucking affattedgoose

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 08:08:19 PM
I watched a two hour review of the Shadivisity review. Loved it.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 08:16:36 PM
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 08:06:49 PM
Well the RLM 2 hour+ Phantom Menace review came out 10 years ago, and Mauler did a 5 hour review of TLJ. Acting like long 'reviews' for controversial installments in popular movie franchises is worthy of comment is getting old. 80 minutes from Shadiviserty, and 70 minutes from the RLM 'Half in the Bag' review (separate to the in-character Mr Plinkett).

It's almost like when it comes to Star Wars movies, some people have got strident opinions and a lot to say; unlike half the responses in this thread, which are "loved it" with no context or further comment (unless they're telling people to fuck off because analysis upsets them).

I don't blame people for making them, they're probably getting money off it. But I can't help but think those watching them could find some better way of spending their time.
Offline DHL: sponsors of Rudolph's Chopper

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 09:07:01 PM
80 minute review, fuck me, go outside or something.
Offline Riquende

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 10:15:09 PM
I guess not everyone in the world has the crazy whirlwind social lives you cool guys (who nonetheless have time to click on a forum Star Wars link) have? I've had a few days downtime between the end of work and when I can fly out to see my partner, but wow now I feel bad for using that to catch up with my favourite film franchise and the associated fallout. I clearly should have been out, walking about in the rain and mud.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 10:31:13 PM
They're just opinions on the way you spent your time just as these massive reviews you mentioned are opinions about films.

If you can't take people having said opinions maybe you should think twice about posting it on a public forum.
Offline bryanHOdHOdHOd

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 10:37:11 PM
Frost half was hyperactive trying to make some sense after the last garbage.

Second half had many unintentionally funny moments.

Better than the last, but still pretty awful.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 11:51:26 PM
Seen it at the Metrocentre ODEON this evening with my Daddy.

Loved it.

Daddy loved it too   :)
Online Strummer77

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 11:54:58 PM
Quote from: DHL: sponsors of Rudolph's Chopper on Yesterday at 09:07:01 PM
80 minute review, fuck me, go outside or something.

Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:32:44 PM
an 80 minute review?! seriously?


People watch hours of punditry its football, podcast analysis etc. I dont really see how its much different to that for those who are interested in the art of films.

I dont watch many online reviews at all, but Ive seen the RLM Plinkett ones (which are often an hour plus)  and theyre funny and engaging pieces of work in their own right that also explore the art of storytelling/filmmaking. Dont see how its more of a waste of someones time than watching a shite box set. 
Online Red Berry

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #134 on: Today at 12:31:53 AM
I said awhile back that fixing TLJ would probably have needed two movies, to create a quadrology rather than a trilogy.  I've seen one reviewer agree with me on that.

All I can say is that I had few of the issues watching this that I had with TLJ.  I enjoyed the spectacle of TLJ but it was a bloated, boring mess for the most part, and had me chewing the inside of my cheek to stop me shouting out loud in the cinema.

RoS had me shaking my head and muttering but I think it was largely due to them having to crush so much into it that they couldn't really let it breathe.  They were just Ex Machina'd out of every awkward situation because there simply wasn't the run time to let them figure it out any other way.

I think people will end up liking this more once the dust has settled - kind of a reverse situation to TLJ.  People will be more forgiving of it as they'll recognise it was trying to undo the damage done by the previous film.

But then this is the lesson that Disney should have never needed to learn - have a story arc marked out for the entire trilogy and not have any one person be able to say, "nah fuck that, I'm doing my own thing".

PS: I loved Ford's cameo and how it mirrored their encounter in TFA.  I wonder if it was meant to be Carrie Fisher reaching out originally, but with losing her and Kylo Ren not exactly fond of Luke, it made sense to bring back Han Solo.  Wonder if they offered him a huge wedge of cash or if he did it for Carrie?  Probably both.

PPS: Wedge!

