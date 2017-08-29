« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required  (Read 1660 times)

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,642
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 09:03:33 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Yesterday at 12:41:37 PM
I really cannot be arsed arguing over a kids film

Don't blame you

Check out how many posts he has about the movie. Almost every one of them negative. Even before it was released.

Even his mum knows he's a bit of a geek :)
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,199
  • feck off
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 09:43:03 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 08:58:22 PM
Vast majority of positive reviews are "it's flawed but fun" or words to that extent, and that was my opinion too. Haven't seen a universally positive one anywhere.

there are loads of people out in twitterland saying they loved it so much they cried.

going a bit far like but as expected there are a whole spectrum of opinions about it.
Logged

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,860
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 09:45:09 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:43:03 PM
there are loads of people out in twitterland saying they loved it so much they cried.

going a bit far like but as expected there are a whole spectrum of opinions about it.
I cried... Several times... a bit of a surprise that...

When Lando appears in the Falcon...that got me...
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,666
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 09:54:37 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:43:03 PM
there are loads of people out in twitterland saying they loved it so much they cried.

going a bit far like but as expected there are a whole spectrum of opinions about it.

I don't take those people seriously, they say that about everything all the time.
Logged

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,860
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 09:56:44 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 09:54:37 PM
I don't take those people seriously, they say that about everything all the time.
For me, it was great...

You just feel the film, it felt like it did watching the original films as a kid...

And thats it really, it plays with your heart strings.  If you try to analyse Star Wars films you kill them.

Just enjoy the ride..
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,666
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 09:59:21 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 09:56:44 PM
For me, it was great...

You just feel the film, it felt like it did watching the original films as a kid...

And thats it really, it plays with your heart strings.  If you try to analyse Star Wars films you kill them.

Just enjoy the ride..

Oh I totally believe you, and wasn't trying to say otherwise. You're nowhere near any of the twitter weirdos!

I'm glad you enjoyed it and it got to you the way it did. There was a moment in there that caught me, I want to say it was finding the Skywalker farm maybe. It all suddenly felt so big and important and, most importantly - over.
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,146
  • Boss Tha
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 10:19:51 PM »
It was epic.

Im seeing it again tomorrow.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,860
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 10:22:05 PM »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 10:19:51 PM
It was epic.

Im seeing it again tomorrow.
Im seeing it again next week... ;D
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,146
  • Boss Tha
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 10:31:38 PM »
Quote from: SteveZissou on Yesterday at 05:28:10 PM
My honest feelings on the film:

So, after about 90 minutes I was thinking, man what a waste of time, I could've watched 7 solid porn stories in this time. I mean, really. Such lovely lovely episodes I could've watched in this time, if I only told my wife I'm going to watch Star Wars and instead booked myself in a hotel to watch porn instead of this Erection of Skywalker thing.

And then low and behold I started to think to myself and see Rey for what she was, the dark Rey was real hot, and let's face it the way they did her hair in this movie wasn't like some sort of Disney flick, but she was hot, and I started to think, hey man, I'm looking forward to the next Deepfake of Rey taking it from Mandingo. I was looking forward to see what kind of interracial action we'd have with Finn. I thought I'd be disappointed but that ending was hot, I mean Luke And Lia's incest brother-sister scene was one thing but this takes it to a new level because we got the powers of the dark side and the light side reversed action here and you can see that magnetism all the way erecting to this finale, but no! Disney had to decide this was a PG movie and after that kiss between adopted Rey Skywalker and her stepbrother Ben Skywalker the sister-f**ker f**king dies, how lame is that! Finn sees them kiss but we don't even get a Jerry Springer type of cat-fight, why not? No, revenge sex for Finn either in the party. Instead we get a group hug from Poe, Finn and Rey, and with names like that you think Disney is going full trilogy on this one but fade out.

In the end I think the ending kind of saved it, cos I started to forget about Taboo Porn and think about the classic Star Wars incest a little.

Are you on drugs?
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,199
  • feck off
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 10:47:12 PM »
I will go see it again next week sometime. probably friday.
Logged

Offline nuts100

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 10:59:27 PM »
My kids want to see it again and they are 19 and 15
Daughter is home from college and weve watched all the 6 together

My gran took me when I was 7, unfortunately cant be done with my kids, so I love going to Star Wars films with them, even the previous one

Kids also have an irrational hatred of the jar jar binks films even though they havent seen them. No idea where they get that from

I really enjoyed it and seeing my kids faces, makes is even better
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,199
  • feck off
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 11:05:07 PM »
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,199
  • feck off
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 11:12:15 PM »
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,999
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #93 on: Today at 12:21:13 AM »
I'm not a huge Star Wars fan. So, I couldn't pick out all the inconsistencies in the canon that a number of people have, including the mate I watched it with, and have criticised. I thought it was fun for the most part but a pretty terrible film in terms of dialogue and what seemed to me to be nonsensical plotlines and a lot of developments appear to have been made up on the fly. The performances of John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver held it together though. Particularly, Daisy Ridley who looked just startlingly beautiful, and J.J. Abrahms clearly knows how to frame her to make her look so good. You could say similar about John Boyega and Adam Driver also and all of their performances were all fantastic. So, definitely a fun-watch with a fast pace but filled with plot holes and terrible dialogues.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,606
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #94 on: Today at 03:37:45 AM »
I liked this. I've always liked Star Wars since I watched ANH as a kid in 2002, then all the others. I'd say the one i've liked the least out of this new trilogy was TFA, since it seemed such a fanservice rehash of ANH.

I liked this a lot and I liked the last jedi: I've also never thought these movies were "the best", and the original trilogy is no Deer Hunter or Chinatown, so I never went into any Star Wars film expecting that quality.

I honestly think the whole "RUINED FOREVER" fan thing that has come with every film since Phantom Menace begins with over-romanticizing the original trilogy and ignoring the fact that it also can be endlessly picked apart.
Logged

Online SteveZissou

  • "Anyone who knows the game..." exactly what game is a mystery. Underwater Bell. The Life A-Twat-Ic.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,219
  • you might be on B Squad, but ur the B squad leader
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:36:59 AM »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 10:31:38 PM
Are you on drugs?

Hey, you really hurt my feelings there Elbow. I'm going to cry about it. It is sad that in this day and age Liverpool fans of red blood call each other Big Pharma supporters. I will meet you at 4pm at sundown with my Chewbacca toy versus your Phasma toy.
Logged
Following Liverpool since the mid 80s.

Offline RobinHood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #96 on: Today at 08:50:26 AM »
I think my summary of it would be bad fan-fiction.

I dont believe for one second that any of this was planned from the beginning, the only reason Palpatine was brought back was because of the fan complaints over killing off Snoke. Actually most of this movie is a middle finger to the Last Jedi.

The original trilogy was never about the Empire, the Rebellion or fancy special effects, it was a story about characters you cared about and could relate to. Its not about hundreds of Star Destroyers being on screen at once.

The biggest problem with the prequel trilogy was that it was just flat lifeless characters on dull CGI backgrounds, and the Disney trilogy makes the same mistakes just with better CGI. Finn is one of the main characters but he barely has a story arc past the Force Awakens!

Also Id never thought Id say this but I really dont care about Star Wars anymore. My interest in it died after TLJ and the screening I was in was about 40% full - and this is Saturday night opening weekend.
Logged

Online plucking affattedgoose

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,365
  • Buck Dancer
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #97 on: Today at 09:28:41 AM »
It was interesting

Like a cross between Independence Day, Matrix Revolutions and some dog shit
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online SteveZissou

  • "Anyone who knows the game..." exactly what game is a mystery. Underwater Bell. The Life A-Twat-Ic.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,219
  • you might be on B Squad, but ur the B squad leader
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #98 on: Today at 12:12:11 PM »
Quote from: RobinHood on Today at 08:50:26 AM
I think my summary of it would be bad fan-fiction.


This is like correct. Disney wasted their money paying George Lucas a few billion dollars cos what they have rebooted is not Star Wars, but Space Balls and it's quite clear they should have paid Mel Brooks and that would have been much cheaper for them.
Logged
Following Liverpool since the mid 80s.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 