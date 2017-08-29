I think my summary of it would be bad fan-fiction.



I dont believe for one second that any of this was planned from the beginning, the only reason Palpatine was brought back was because of the fan complaints over killing off Snoke. Actually most of this movie is a middle finger to the Last Jedi.



The original trilogy was never about the Empire, the Rebellion or fancy special effects, it was a story about characters you cared about and could relate to. Its not about hundreds of Star Destroyers being on screen at once.



The biggest problem with the prequel trilogy was that it was just flat lifeless characters on dull CGI backgrounds, and the Disney trilogy makes the same mistakes just with better CGI. Finn is one of the main characters but he barely has a story arc past the Force Awakens!



Also Id never thought Id say this but I really dont care about Star Wars anymore. My interest in it died after TLJ and the screening I was in was about 40% full - and this is Saturday night opening weekend.