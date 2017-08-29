I'm not a huge Star Wars fan. So, I couldn't pick out all the inconsistencies in the canon that a number of people have, including the mate I watched it with, and have criticised. I thought it was fun for the most part but a pretty terrible film in terms of dialogue and what seemed to me to be nonsensical plotlines and a lot of developments appear to have been made up on the fly. The performances of John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver held it together though. Particularly, Daisy Ridley who looked just startlingly beautiful, and J.J. Abrahms clearly knows how to frame her to make her look so good. You could say similar about John Boyega and Adam Driver also and all of their performances were all fantastic. So, definitely a fun-watch with a fast pace but filled with plot holes and terrible dialogues.