This is what I have allocations wise.



2017/18 Spartak 500 travelled - initial allocation 1,145

2017/18 Maribor 842

2017/18 Sevilla 2,450

2017/18 Porto* 3,200

2017/18 City* 2,774

2017/18 Roma* 5,000

2018/19 Napoli* 2,639

2018/19 Red Star 2,000

2018/19 PSG 2,000

2018/19 Bayern* 3,803

2018/19 Porto* 2,500

2018/19 Barca* 4,620

2019/20 Napoli* 2,639

2019/20 Genk 1,075

2019/20 Salzburg 1,595

2019/20 Atleti 3,400?



Either:3 credits from 18/19 onwards will be guaranteed, 2 in next sale.5 credits from 17/18 onwards will be guaranteed, 4 in next sale.Bayern - 3,800 dropped to one (minimal) but we hadn't played them in a long time and am I right in saying we hadn't played at the new Allianz?Atleti isn't a new stadium for most people... even in the last year... So the 3 guaranteed and if you have 2 you've got a very good chance to get sorted too.