Author Topic: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)  (Read 2935 times)

Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #40 on: December 17, 2019, 07:38:47 PM »
Quote from: DGS_05 on December 17, 2019, 07:49:51 AM
The malaga to Speke flights went up 3 times whilst booking but had to buy as had all the other flights booked. Went up £40 whilst booking, f***ing ryanair

I wont be able to book my return til January which is annoying as the flights will go up. There are many options though so I may still get lucky
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #41 on: December 17, 2019, 10:11:51 PM »
Quote from: davidsteventon on December 17, 2019, 06:46:51 PM
Yeah English card was fine. Just blocking on ip. Im only half sure this was Madrid though!

What's a vpn 🤔
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #42 on: December 18, 2019, 06:00:45 AM »
Quote from: DGS_05 on December 17, 2019, 10:11:51 PM
What's a vpn 🤔

ExpressVPN.com (an example). You pay to basically change your IP address to another country.

An IP address is basically the number that shows where youre located / identifies your connection.

//

Think mods cleared the thread for Barca away when people talked too much about sitting in the home end so maybe keep the chatter to the minimal :)
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 12:36:11 AM »
Quote from: Craig S on December 16, 2019, 01:31:03 PM
Either:
3 credits from 18/19 onwards will be guaranteed, 2 in next sale.
5 credits from 17/18 onwards will be guaranteed, 4 in next sale.

More likely to be first one, 3 from:
Napoli
Red Star
PSG
Bayern
Porto
Barca
Napoli
Genk
Salzburg

This is what I have allocations wise.

2017/18   Spartak   500 travelled - initial allocation 1,145
2017/18   Maribor   842
2017/18   Sevilla   2,450
2017/18   Porto*   3,200
2017/18   City*           2,774
2017/18   Roma*   5,000
2018/19   Napoli*   2,639
2018/19   Red Star   2,000
2018/19   PSG           2,000
2018/19   Bayern*   3,803
2018/19   Porto*   2,500
2018/19   Barca*   4,620
2019/20   Napoli*   2,639
2019/20   Genk    1,075
2019/20   Salzburg   1,595
2019/20    Atleti        3,400?


Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:20:09 AM »
Anyone know of any routes that aren't extortionate by now?
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:24:02 AM »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Yesterday at 11:20:09 AM
Anyone know of any routes that aren't extortionate by now?

I booked Manchester to London Heathrow to Madrid yesterday, £79 outbound
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:42:06 AM »
Same here. After a not too pricey flight home from Spain ir Portugal.
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:42:10 AM »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Yesterday at 11:20:09 AM
Anyone know of any routes that aren't extortionate by now?

Newcastle via Heathrow to Madrid was £130 first thing this morning, out Mon, home Wed.  Tried to buy tickets in the home end this morning but only had 400 euro hospitality tickets left by the time I got onto the site.
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:43:41 AM »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Yesterday at 11:20:09 AM
Anyone know of any routes that aren't extortionate by now?

Bristol - Seville 15.99
Seville - Madrid 15.00

Leaves Brizz on Monday night and gets there about 11pm then the Sevilla flight gets to Madrid at 10am I think.
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 01:35:51 PM »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Yesterday at 11:20:09 AM
Anyone know of any routes that aren't extortionate by now?

Theres Bordeaux flights to Manc for 30 odd quid on the Weds . Late afternoon flights which is impossible by public transport. Not sure if you are with a few mates but deffo would chip in for a car hire mate.
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 04:25:20 PM »
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 12:36:11 AM
This is what I have allocations wise.

2017/18   Spartak   500 travelled - initial allocation 1,145
2017/18   Maribor   842
2017/18   Sevilla   2,450
2017/18   Porto*   3,200
2017/18   City*           2,774
2017/18   Roma*   5,000
2018/19   Napoli*   2,639
2018/19   Red Star   2,000
2018/19   PSG           2,000
2018/19   Bayern*   3,803
2018/19   Porto*   2,500
2018/19   Barca*   4,620
2019/20   Napoli*   2,639
2019/20   Genk    1,075
2019/20   Salzburg   1,595
2019/20    Atleti        3,400?


Either:
3 credits from 18/19 onwards will be guaranteed, 2 in next sale.
5 credits from 17/18 onwards will be guaranteed, 4 in next sale.


Bayern - 3,800 dropped to one (minimal) but we hadn't played them in a long time and am I right in saying we hadn't played at the new Allianz?

Atleti isn't a new stadium for most people... even in the last year... So the 3 guaranteed and if you have 2 you've got a very good chance to get sorted too.
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:01:53 AM »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Yesterday at 11:20:09 AM
Anyone know of any routes that aren't extortionate by now?
Monday Bristol - palma - mad
Weds mad-bruss-bristol
About £110

The palma - mad was £9 😂
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:55:47 AM »
Know loads who are swerving this

Won't drop to anything other than 1 credit though, maybe even sell out on 2
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:36:14 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 01:35:51 PM
Theres Bordeaux flights to Manc for 30 odd quid on the Weds . Late afternoon flights which is impossible by public transport. Not sure if you are with a few mates but deffo would chip in for a car hire mate.

Thanks. Only 2 of us. Burning my head out trying to find something!
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #54 on: Today at 03:11:30 PM »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Today at 12:36:14 PM
Thanks. Only 2 of us. Burning my head out trying to find something!

Seen cheapish routes. Madrid to Budapest on the Weds but it means flying back on the Saturday to Speke. A potential ciggie run maybe on the cards.
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:54:11 PM »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Today at 12:36:14 PM
Thanks. Only 2 of us. Burning my head out trying to find something!

If there is an overnight or dead early ALSA bus Bordeaux is possible as its only abar 5 hours to San Sebastian then 2 hours to Bordeaux. Havent seen if the website is being Kesey friendly for a few days but will check at some point mate.
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:47:01 PM »
Anyone know if the away end Is still behind a net? as per Chelsea 2 seasons back
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:34:41 PM »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 08:47:01 PM
Anyone know if the away end Is still behind a net? as per Chelsea 2 seasons back

Where about was that? Block numbers?
Re: Atletico Madrid (A) Last 16 Champions League (18/02/20)
« Reply #58 on: Today at 11:17:52 PM »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Today at 12:36:14 PM
Thanks. Only 2 of us. Burning my head out trying to find something!

There's a bus from Madrid to San Sebestian that leaves at 12.30am on arrives at 6.40am. You'll be at Bordeaux by 11am I reckon so the flight is possible. Thing is though is the 12.30am bus from Madrid possible with the lock in and that ?
