This is what I have allocations wise.
2017/18 Spartak 500 travelled - initial allocation 1,145
2017/18 Maribor 842
2017/18 Sevilla 2,450
2017/18 Porto* 3,200
2017/18 City* 2,774
2017/18 Roma* 5,000
2018/19 Napoli* 2,639
2018/19 Red Star 2,000
2018/19 PSG 2,000
2018/19 Bayern* 3,803
2018/19 Porto* 2,500
2018/19 Barca* 4,620
2019/20 Napoli* 2,639
2019/20 Genk 1,075
2019/20 Salzburg 1,595
2019/20 Atleti 3,400?
Either:
3 credits from 18/19 onwards will be guaranteed, 2 in next sale.
5 credits from 17/18 onwards will be guaranteed, 4 in next sale.
Bayern - 3,800 dropped to one (minimal) but we hadn't played them in a long time and am I right in saying we hadn't played at the new Allianz?
Atleti isn't a new stadium for most people... even in the last year... So the 3 guaranteed and if you have 2 you've got a very good chance to get sorted too.