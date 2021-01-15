« previous next »
Author Topic: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.  (Read 24253 times)

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #320 on: Today at 11:13:09 am »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 11:08:42 am
Send Brewster home.

What an awful move that has been for him.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #321 on: Today at 11:17:52 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:11:48 am
Mental decision. Back to back promotions and then almost made Europe. They have so many injuries as well.

Wilder has been a Sheffield United fan all his life too. Modern football is shite.

Thinking that too then remembering the constant snide remarks he made against us & Klopp over the 5 subs, so he can get fucked.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #322 on: Today at 11:18:12 am »
Strange, strange decision.

He's proven he can get a team on a tight budget to the top half of the premier league, improved the club immeasurably and unless they've got an elite manager lined up (and not Mark Hughes or his ilk) then why would anyone think it's a sensible move to bullet him?

Those lads he's elevated to Premier League level will either leave or revert to middling second division players and those they've brought in on big contracts will likely be sold off in the summer and it's a complete reset rather than bouncing back like Norwich seemingly will.

All mitigating circumstances completely ignored and barring a miracle they won't replace him well. Quite enjoyed Sheffield United being back in the prem but you'd wager we might not see it again for some time now.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #323 on: Today at 11:20:55 am »
If they were going to sack him, it should have been done about 3 months ago when they still had a chance of survival. After choosing to stick with him, they should have trusted him to bring them back up like Farke is going to do with Norwich and like Dyche did with Burnley. Or at least re-assess in the Summer.

Basically they had 3 decent options as to how to proceed and chose a batshit crazy fourth one.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #324 on: Today at 11:22:51 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:02:59 am
Sort of side you can we easily getting relegated again next season. Spent a decade basically doing nothing before Wilder and he seems to have been given a lot of control to help them.

They've genuinely not been that bad this season though.

I know the league table says different but they've had so many close games where they've lost by the odd goal, or conceded late goals to drop points. I dont think its wild (sorry) to think their performances deserve to be maybe 5-10 points better off in the table, and still in the chase to stay up.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #325 on: Today at 11:23:05 am »
From Skybet (so admittedly shite) but fucking hell...

Neil Lennon, Paul Heckingbottom - 3/1
Eddie Howe - 5/1
Danny Cowley - 8/1
Slaven Bilic - 10/1
Frank Lampard - 11/1
Garry Monk - 12/1
Mark Hughes, Steve Bruce - 14/1
John Terry - 16/1
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #326 on: Today at 11:24:12 am »
Fair enough decision without anybody being a villain I think. Theyve spent a lot of money on absolute shit and after seeing Wilder spend it on McBurnie and Brewster you can see why the owner wasnt wanting to put more in when they were at the point of no return. Wilder probably thought he deserved it after one season. When you reach that point theres no point continuing the partnership. Hell get a good job in the Championship and Sheffield United will resume mediocrity.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #327 on: Today at 11:29:22 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:23:05 am
From Skybet (so admittedly shite) but fucking hell...

Neil Lennon, Paul Heckingbottom - 3/1
Eddie Howe - 5/1
Danny Cowley - 8/1
Slaven Bilic - 10/1
Frank Lampard - 11/1
Garry Monk - 12/1
Mark Hughes, Steve Bruce - 14/1
John Terry - 16/1

Eddie Howe would be the best choice of those, but you'd think his stock is high enough for him to wait for a stable Premier League job, rather than what is very soon going to be a Championship job. Plus its a massive stylistic change going from Wilder to him.

Bilic probably second best in that he has got experience of getting out of the Championship and seems to get a kick out of players upon joining a club.

Lampard, Neil Lennon or Terry would be hilarious so I'm all for that.

Mark Hughes would also be funny but more so in a depressing, cannot believe he still gets work kind of way.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #328 on: Today at 11:31:44 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:23:05 am
From Skybet (so admittedly shite) but fucking hell...

Neil Lennon, Paul Heckingbottom - 3/1
Eddie Howe - 5/1
Danny Cowley - 8/1
Slaven Bilic - 10/1
Frank Lampard - 11/1
Garry Monk - 12/1
Mark Hughes, Steve Bruce - 14/1
John Terry - 16/1

Give it Sean Bean til end eh season.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #329 on: Today at 11:33:41 am »
How the fuck is Neil Lennon still being spoken about in regards to getting pretty decent jobs?! :lmao
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #330 on: Today at 11:43:49 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:23:05 am
From Skybet (so admittedly shite) but fucking hell...

Neil Lennon, Paul Heckingbottom - 3/1
Eddie Howe - 5/1
Danny Cowley - 8/1
Slaven Bilic - 10/1
Frank Lampard - 11/1
Garry Monk - 12/1
Mark Hughes, Steve Bruce - 14/1
John Terry - 16/1

What, no Colin Wanker in the list?!
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #331 on: Today at 11:46:25 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:20:55 am
If they were going to sack him, it should have been done about 3 months ago when they still had a chance of survival. After choosing to stick with him, they should have trusted him to bring them back up like Farke is going to do with Norwich and like Dyche did with Burnley. Or at least re-assess in the Summer.

Yeah seems a bit daft now unless they want his successor to have a couple of months to assess things
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #332 on: Today at 11:52:57 am »
Quote from: kopite77 on Today at 11:43:49 am
What, no Colin Wanker in the list?!
He has a job at Middlesbrough doesn't he, surprised Tony Pulis isn't on the list though, maybe having relatively recently being relieved of his duties at Wednesday would prevent that.  Other than that it is the usual suspects being linked with vacant managerial jobs
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #333 on: Today at 12:02:55 pm »
*Clive Tyldlesley voice* Hello, Hello...

@SamWallaceTel
Sheffield United have not sacked Chris Wilder, sources indicate. Clearly a fast-moving situation & may change soon, but as things stand he remains a SUFC employee. More  @TeleFootball
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #334 on: Today at 12:03:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:20:55 am
If they were going to sack him, it should have been done about 3 months ago when they still had a chance of survival. After choosing to stick with him, they should have trusted him to bring them back up like Farke is going to do with Norwich and like Dyche did with Burnley. Or at least re-assess in the Summer.

Basically they had 3 decent options as to how to proceed and chose a batshit crazy fourth one.

yeah thats what I dont get about this, they just have to look at Norwich City this year, unless there is some major falling out behind the scenes, wouldnt he be the best man to try and get them promoted again? Not like being manager of Sheff Utd is the most attractive job!

No idea who is in charge of transers at Sheff Utd, but they for sure should have done better in that sense, their signings last summer where terrible, as where a few the summer before. Is Sander Berge about the only real big success in that time?
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #335 on: Today at 12:03:02 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:31:44 am
Give it Sean Bean til end eh season.
He'll fit right in I think. They've been playing like headless chickens all year.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #336 on: Today at 12:14:41 pm »
If only he'd agreed to five subs, things could have all been so different for him. Ah well.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #337 on: Today at 12:26:39 pm »
Got nothing against Sheffield United or Chris Wilder (managerial clashes are always going to happen, and people will always clutch at what they can to improve their own position/frame things differently).  Sounds like this is based on a fallout with the ownership, more so than a footballing decision, and the quoted Tweet below suggests that the plot may yet thicken.

Football-wise, the decision only makes sense if they don't have confidence in Wilder to bring them back up and give them a fighting chance of survival in 2022-23 - to be honest, I'd have thought he'd have had enough 'credit in the bank' (Sheffield United are hardly an establish Premier League club who've taken a fall) to be given that opportunity.

Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:02:55 pm
*Clive Tyldlesley voice* Hello, Hello...

@SamWallaceTel
Sheffield United have not sacked Chris Wilder, sources indicate. Clearly a fast-moving situation & may change soon, but as things stand he remains a SUFC employee. More  @TeleFootball
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #338 on: Today at 12:28:49 pm »
Did have to laugh at yesterday's Tweet from their official account - https://twitter.com/SheffieldUnited/status/1370020848573190145:


Quote
Sheffield United @SheffieldUnited

Happy Birthday, Jack Rodwell. Partying face



2:36 PM · Mar 11, 2021·
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #339 on: Today at 12:38:08 pm »
Genuinely thought hed been released end of last season, after barely playing. Has he even played this season?
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #340 on: Today at 12:54:40 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:33:41 am
How the fuck is Neil Lennon still being spoken about in regards to getting pretty decent jobs?! :lmao
Well, he just took his team to 2nd spot in Scottish league against all odds and limited budget.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #341 on: Today at 12:55:47 pm »
Palace or Newcastle should be all over Wilder for next season.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #342 on: Today at 01:40:43 pm »
Fairly clear that this is a fallout between manager and owner rather than a decision based on results (although the results may well have set the wheels in motion for the fall out.)

A real shame, I cant say that Im arsed about what he was saying earlier in the season, hes otherwise been respectful of the club and did a fantastic job at Sheffield United. I guess his undoing was the recruitment in the summer, which has largely just not worked out, even in that respect I have an element of sympathy as I believe they were front runners to sign a couple of the players Villa hot (Watkins being one) and the club wouldnt agree the wages, you do wonder where they would be now had those moves come off, especially when you see how Villa have been doing.
