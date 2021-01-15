Fairly clear that this is a fallout between manager and owner rather than a decision based on results (although the results may well have set the wheels in motion for the fall out.)
A real shame, I cant say that Im arsed about what he was saying earlier in the season, hes otherwise been respectful of the club and did a fantastic job at Sheffield United. I guess his undoing was the recruitment in the summer, which has largely just not worked out, even in that respect I have an element of sympathy as I believe they were front runners to sign a couple of the players Villa hot (Watkins being one) and the club wouldnt agree the wages, you do wonder where they would be now had those moves come off, especially when you see how Villa have been doing.