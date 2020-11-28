It was amazing business from us as usual. To me, it had the Solanke to Bournemouth feel about it right from start and I don't see them playing the type of football that will get the best out of him



I don't know how we can judge Brewster based on his Sheffield record, unless we watch all their games in full - and who in their right mind would do that? Look at the goals record of all their attackers since promotion: historically bad. Obviously their game plan is to defend resolutely and try to bundle one in off a defender's arse at some point during the game. This was always going to be a bad move for Brewster's reputation, but I guess he saw the promise of regular PL starts as an offer too good to refuse, and their points total last season would have suggested he'd get more than one top flight season out of them. I hope his agent is hitting up PL teams for a loan next year or the kid may sink without a trace.