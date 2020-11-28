« previous next »
Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.

IanZG

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #200 on: November 28, 2020, 10:26:44 PM
Think this doesn't include today's game, but the fact that Brewster had an xG of 0.3 in 250ish minutes played is an indictment of how bad they're playing.
Nick110581

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #201 on: November 28, 2020, 10:28:48 PM
Wilder didn't need to make comments about Klopp.

Maybe he should focus on coaching his side.
Fromola

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #202 on: November 28, 2020, 10:32:37 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 28, 2020, 10:28:48 PM
Wilder didn't need to make comments about Klopp.

Maybe he should focus on coaching his side.

Infuriating reading all the comments everywhere having a go at Klopp for 'attacking Wilder' and how classy Wilder was to rise above it.

It's as though Wilder's shithouse interview never happened.
redgriffin73

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #203 on: November 28, 2020, 10:48:24 PM
Quote from: Cesar on November 28, 2020, 10:12:52 PM
Currently on course for 3.8 points this season
:lmao
Dim Glas

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #204 on: November 28, 2020, 10:51:03 PM
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 28, 2020, 10:13:09 PM
He's wasted a considerable amount of money this summer. His job will be under threat soon if not already?

Their transfers over the last 2 seasons  - the only real hit so far has been Sander Berge, otherwise their transfer dealing has been decidedly dodgy.  No idea who deals with it, but its not exactly well thought out.

Last season Henderson was their player of the season, and they where able to put out a very stable and consistent defence and team. But their highest scorers had 6 goals  :o  The warning signs where there.

They only played 44 games I think too, so its no wonder that prick Wilder is thinking only for himself, hoping they can get away with running out the same team, knowing they wont have to play much more than the league games.
 
Dim Glas

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #205 on: November 28, 2020, 10:53:08 PM
Quote from: Fromola on November 28, 2020, 10:32:37 PM
Infuriating reading all the comments everywhere having a go at Klopp for 'attacking Wilder' and how classy Wilder was to rise above it.

It's as though Wilder's shithouse interview never happened.

its how it is.

Jürgen Klopp is a bit too foreign. Also manager of every other fanbase' most hated club, Liverpool.

Also highly succesful at said club.

Hell be getting it in the neck, even though hes 100% right.
Kekule

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #206 on: November 28, 2020, 11:13:10 PM
Imagine being so shit that after 10 games youre three points behind a team managed by Scott Parker.
TipTopKop

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #207 on: November 28, 2020, 11:29:24 PM
Not that arsed about Wilder or his comments; he'll come and go.

I reserve most of my rage at those blue shitehouses across the park and those insignificant internationals. Together they took half of our team out.
rushyman

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 12:18:05 AM
All of a sudden want these down
Shankly998

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 12:25:02 AM
They never could score goals in their first season and now teams have figured out how to attack them. In big trouble.
Caligula?

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 02:36:35 AM
I genuinely think they'll go down. They can't defend and are absolutely toothless going forward. West Brom looked like scoring with every corner.
AndyMuller

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 08:04:59 AM
Bye bye.
Kekule

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 08:58:28 AM
If they had put in half the performance they put in at Anfield in their other games they might be doing alright. Unfortunately for the Sheffield United fans though the journeymen types the club has bloated their squad with seem to think trying to beat Liverpool is the be all and end all. As if doing alright at Anfield is worth 40 points or something.

You see it with at least one club most years.
DelTrotter

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 09:02:42 AM
Wish he'd shut up about our manager but I suspect he'll continue in his next PC, it's every single week now. Getting a bit weird! Funny how he's never in the mood to talk after the game though, if these results continue much longer he won't have to worry about being asked questions after a game anyway!
Gerry Attrick

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 09:12:04 AM
Enjoy travelling to St Andrews next season. Nobody will miss you.
Logged

Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,773
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 09:21:25 AM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:12:04 AM
Enjoy travelling to St Andrews next season. Nobody will miss you.

Theyll be the team that everyone forgets in those name the clubs relegated from the Premier League each season quizzes.
RedKenWah

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 09:30:11 AM
I dont think his comments are too bad, I think this is a classic bit of media spinning a headline to add its required controversy in football.

I think Chris Wilder would be better off though dropping it and concentrating on how he can get his team to perform at the level they did last year though.
12C

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 10:44:51 AM
Remember last year when he slagged off his own goalie Henderson?
And then he moved back to the mancs and now they are leaking goals.
Pistolero

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 11:10:06 AM
Really enjoyable game that last night...not least because Utd should've got at least a point and probably all three...you could tell by Bilic's almost apologetic demeanour at the end that he knew the Baggies were fortunate....was great seeing Wilder having to suck it up....
Mighty_Red

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 12:39:48 PM
The irony is that Wilder is close to being subbed off himself if this losing run goes on.

Amazing how a few defeats have brought the c*nt out in him yet his team have got worse.
Dim Glas

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 01:40:20 PM
Quote from: RedKenWah on Yesterday at 09:30:11 AM
I dont think his comments are too bad, I think this is a classic bit of media spinning a headline to add its required controversy in football.

I think Chris Wilder would be better off though dropping it and concentrating on how he can get his team to perform at the level they did last year though.

rambling about another coach somehow having political influence about whether fans can go to games in Sheffield or not is really really really weird though.

Added to the other stuff hes said recently.

He doesnt like being called out for being the selfish prick he is. I think he was maybe shocked that Klopp went public about how it is basically Wilder alone whos blocking 5 subs (and its laughable that the league bosses are so weak hes able to do this). He thought his mates would keep it in-house. So I wouldnt be surprised if he doubles down on this bullshit again.

Unless hes sacked before he gets a chance.

Six Beardy

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #221 on: Today at 01:11:07 AM

Sheff Utd fans must be ecstatic they've got One Point Wilder looking after their interests; with 5 subs allowed they'd likely be so much worse off.  :o
GreatEx

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #222 on: Today at 02:51:27 AM
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on November 28, 2020, 09:41:08 PM
It was amazing business from us as usual. To me, it had the Solanke to Bournemouth feel about it right from start and I don't see them playing the type of football that will get the best out of him

I don't know how we can judge Brewster based on his Sheffield record, unless we watch all their games in full - and who in their right mind would do that? Look at the goals record of all their attackers since promotion: historically bad. Obviously their game plan is to defend resolutely and try to bundle one in off a defender's arse at some point during the game. This was always going to be a bad move for Brewster's reputation, but I guess he saw the promise of regular PL starts as an offer too good to refuse, and their points total last season would have suggested he'd get more than one top flight season out of them. I hope his agent is hitting up PL teams for a loan next year or the kid may sink without a trace.
