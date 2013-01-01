« previous next »
Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.

IanZG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 10:26:44 PM
Think this doesn't include today's game, but the fact that Brewster had an xG of 0.3 in 250ish minutes played is an indictment of how bad they're playing.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,492
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 10:28:48 PM
Wilder didn't need to make comments about Klopp.

Maybe he should focus on coaching his side.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,402
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 10:32:37 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:28:48 PM
Wilder didn't need to make comments about Klopp.

Maybe he should focus on coaching his side.

Infuriating reading all the comments everywhere having a go at Klopp for 'attacking Wilder' and how classy Wilder was to rise above it.

It's as though Wilder's shithouse interview never happened.
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,949
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 10:48:24 PM
Quote from: Cesar on Yesterday at 10:12:52 PM
Currently on course for 3.8 points this season
:lmao
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,201
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 10:51:03 PM
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:13:09 PM
He's wasted a considerable amount of money this summer. His job will be under threat soon if not already?

Their transfers over the last 2 seasons  - the only real hit so far has been Sander Berge, otherwise their transfer dealing has been decidedly dodgy.  No idea who deals with it, but its not exactly well thought out.

Last season Henderson was their player of the season, and they where able to put out a very stable and consistent defence and team. But their highest scorers had 6 goals  :o  The warning signs where there.

They only played 44 games I think too, so its no wonder that prick Wilder is thinking only for himself, hoping they can get away with running out the same team, knowing they wont have to play much more than the league games.
 
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,201
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 10:53:08 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:32:37 PM
Infuriating reading all the comments everywhere having a go at Klopp for 'attacking Wilder' and how classy Wilder was to rise above it.

It's as though Wilder's shithouse interview never happened.

its how it is.

Jürgen Klopp is a bit too foreign. Also manager of every other fanbase' most hated club, Liverpool.

Also highly succesful at said club.

Hell be getting it in the neck, even though hes 100% right.
Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,721
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 11:13:10 PM
Imagine being so shit that after 10 games youre three points behind a team managed by Scott Parker.
TipTopKop

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,863
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 11:29:24 PM
Not that arsed about Wilder or his comments; he'll come and go.

I reserve most of my rage at those blue shitehouses across the park and those insignificant internationals. Together they took half of our team out.
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,105
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #208 on: Today at 12:18:05 AM
All of a sudden want these down
Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #209 on: Today at 12:25:02 AM
They never could score goals in their first season and now teams have figured out how to attack them. In big trouble.
Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,323
  • I live!
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
Reply #210 on: Today at 02:36:35 AM
I genuinely think they'll go down. They can't defend and are absolutely toothless going forward. West Brom looked like scoring with every corner.
