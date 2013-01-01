He's wasted a considerable amount of money this summer. His job will be under threat soon if not already?



Their transfers over the last 2 seasons - the only real hit so far has been Sander Berge, otherwise their transfer dealing has been decidedly dodgy. No idea who deals with it, but its not exactly well thought out.Last season Henderson was their player of the season, and they where able to put out a very stable and consistent defence and team. But their highest scorers had 6 goalsThe warning signs where there.They only played 44 games I think too, so its no wonder that prick Wilder is thinking only for himself, hoping they can get away with running out the same team, knowing they wont have to play much more than the league games.