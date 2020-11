I checked the table, and they have only one point after 9 games!



Can't remember anyone being this bad after 9 games.



Got a feeling that De Boer's Palace got 6/7 games in without as much as a goal a few years ago, but it's not looking good for Sheffield United at all is it.Last year, they ended with a 0 goal difference - 39 goals in each column. A quarter of this season in, they're scoring at 50% of that rate and conceding at 150%. Given last season's precarious balance, you'd expect that to be a very difficult situation to turn around. Their top scorer in the league last season was Lys Mousset (who wasn't even a regular starter) and he's been out injured so far this campaign. No goals up front and - from what I can see - no creativity/'plan B' from midfield. They're still by no means the league's worst offenders defensively, but could probably really do with Rhian Brewster getting going quickly.