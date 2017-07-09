I thought it was great. really enjoyed it.



it's fashionable these days to get all po-faced and sneer at "fan service" but I don't think there's anything necessarily wrong about making things that fans of something enjoy.



It's the way you go about the fan service and in a lot of cases it gets in the way of the story the film is trying to tell and I do think it hindered this movie to a good degree, There was atleast 2 moments in this film which annoyed me quite a bit because of it, the exposition dump was just unhinged. The characters couldve done with a lot more work.With that said I found it enjoyable and the 1st 2 acts was pretty well done. I don't mind the change in tone, the move away from smart arse comedy to try and tell something a bit more serious. And that ecto 1 scene was absolute quality. It's a move in the right direction, but as a lot have said on here, they need to shake the shackles of the original to find its own legs imo, there was a lot of recycling.