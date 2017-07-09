Saw this today and I'm absolutely baffled by the critical response. I should point out I'm a huge fan of the original film, but really thought this one was very entertaining. It's not perfect by any stretch, but it's fun, well-crafted and very warm-hearted.
However, a huge number of critics have absolutely savaged it, and I can't help feeling that this is at least to some extent a response to what they perceive as misogyny amongst Ghostbusters fans after they totally rejected the 2016 all-female film. Most negative reviews I've read (or listened to - Kermode) have focused heavily on what happened with the 2016 film, showing that it's at least a factor in their thinking. The troll/misogyny angle doesn't really hold up though, when you consider that this film is equally female-led (the brilliant McKenna Grace absolutely steals the show) and audiences and fans seem to be strongly embracing it and treating it as worthy successesor.
Any thoughts on this?