« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ghostbusters - Afterlife  (Read 3530 times)

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,390
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #40 on: July 28, 2021, 11:26:16 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 28, 2021, 10:04:59 am
So I think the film looks alright, but I hope they remember that Ghostbusters was, first and foremost, a comedy. From the trailer (which may not be representative of the film) this looks like it's taking itself way too seriously.

Nostalgia is everything now though, so not surprised we're getting a film that treats Ghostbusters not for what it actually was - a really funny film that didn't take itself seriously at all - but instead looks at it as this beloved thing that has to be honoured.

The one from a few years ago was obviously awful, but I reckon they at least had the right idea of just doing a straight comedy without feeling the need to pay homage to the original at every turn, bar a few cameos.

I think it's fine if it's a different genre to the originals, as long as it's a well made movie. The 2016 one just seemed like a bunch of people fucking around not caring for a few months and then getting mad when people didn't adore what was left at the end.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,745
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #41 on: July 28, 2021, 12:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 28, 2021, 10:04:59 am
So I think the film looks alright, but I hope they remember that Ghostbusters was, first and foremost, a comedy. From the trailer (which may not be representative of the film) this looks like it's taking itself way too seriously.

Nostalgia is everything now though, so not surprised we're getting a film that treats Ghostbusters not for what it actually was - a really funny film that didn't take itself seriously at all - but instead looks at it as this beloved thing that has to be honoured.

The one from a few years ago was obviously awful, but I reckon they at least had the right idea of just doing a straight comedy without feeling the need to pay homage to the original at every turn, bar a few cameos.

yeah i agree. looks fine for what it is but i hope they have some fun with it. the trailer looks like a sequel to a film that never actually existed. the earnest, reverential, cod-Spielbergian tone the publicity for this film conveys doesn't really feel like Ghostbusters, to me at least. I guess everyone shitting their pants at the last one (comedy) has convinced them they need to treat the hallowed greatest franchise of all time The Ghost Busters with more reverence. anyway, maybe this is just the "mood" trailer and there'll be some jokes in the next one.
« Last Edit: July 28, 2021, 12:06:19 pm by Dench57 »
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,178
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #42 on: July 28, 2021, 01:08:27 pm »
Got more of a Power Rangers vibe from that trailer.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #43 on: July 28, 2021, 02:27:00 pm »
Dunno yet. The premise going purely from what I gather from the trailer appears to be Egon moved to the middle of nowhere presumably to research some weird stuff then setup loads of puzzles so that someone else could find all the gear and finish what he started. Not really on board with that, to be honest. It all seems a bit contrived and overly-reliant on the audience finding meaning in all the things they recognise as opposed to creating anything meaningful of its own.  Might be good but I doubt it will be great.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #44 on: July 28, 2021, 03:22:06 pm »
I think there's enough in that trailer to make it worthwhile going with my kids, that's before you get to Carrie Coon.  It seems like fun and it doesn't erase the first two. I'm in.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,977
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #45 on: July 28, 2021, 07:41:17 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 28, 2021, 10:04:59 am
So I think the film looks alright, but I hope they remember that Ghostbusters was, first and foremost, a comedy. From the trailer (which may not be representative of the film) this looks like it's taking itself way too seriously.

Nostalgia is everything now though, so not surprised we're getting a film that treats Ghostbusters not for what it actually was - a really funny film that didn't take itself seriously at all - but instead looks at it as this beloved thing that has to be honoured.

The one from a few years ago was obviously awful, but I reckon they at least had the right idea of just doing a straight comedy without feeling the need to pay homage to the original at every turn, bar a few cameos.

Quote from: Schmidt on July 28, 2021, 11:26:16 am
I think it's fine if it's a different genre to the originals, as long as it's a well made movie. The 2016 one just seemed like a bunch of people fucking around not caring for a few months and then getting mad when people didn't adore what was left at the end.

Yeah.  It's really important to remember that you couldn't make a film like Ghostbusters now, not for kids anyway. Think about the stuff that's in it - as the Honest Trailer touched on, high levels of swearing, casual smoking, the scene where Raymond/Aykroyd gets ghost head - none of that would get to a PG audience now.

It's not the 80s anymore and the audience has moved on.  I'm glad to live in a world where films like the original Ghostbusters or Airplane! exist, but they could never be made now. Studios wouldn't take that kind of a risk.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,986
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #46 on: July 29, 2021, 01:31:33 am »
You certainly couldn't make a Ghostbusters film these days with a character like Peter Venkman in it. Watching the film (the original) in the modern day makes Venkman look like a creepy sex pest.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,674
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #47 on: October 12, 2021, 02:06:44 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on July 29, 2021, 01:31:33 am
You certainly couldn't make a Ghostbusters film these days with a character like Peter Venkman in it. Watching the film (the original) in the modern day makes Venkman look like a creepy sex pest.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #48 on: October 12, 2021, 05:53:18 pm »
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #49 on: October 12, 2021, 06:35:49 pm »
Doesn't sound great, but it was always going to get pelted by the critics for reasons that have nothing to do with the quality of the movie:

Quote
Consider the casual cowardice of a script that uses its own mythology to subtly erase 2016s all-gals reboot from the canon, giving the rage-choked trolls carpet-bombing IMDb with zero-star ratings the vindication theyve always craved.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,986
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #50 on: October 12, 2021, 06:41:08 pm »
They just still can't accept that the 2016 version was an absolute disaster and a massive stinking turd in more ways than one, can they?

I've had a squint at the current set of reviews on RT, and they are generally favourable.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,390
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #51 on: October 12, 2021, 10:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on October 12, 2021, 06:41:08 pm
They just still can't accept that the 2016 version was an absolute disaster and a massive stinking turd in more ways than one, can they?

I've had a squint at the current set of reviews on RT, and they are generally favourable.

I always assumed the favourable reviews were due to Melissa McCarthy getting out ahead of it and saying anyone who dislikes the movie is sexist, I'm surprised to see a reviewer still sticking to their guns on that.

I don't get how people can genuinely think the dislike of that movie is due to sexism though, Mad Max: Fury Road came out the year before and was much better rage-bait, yet it was a huge success.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #52 on: October 12, 2021, 11:13:24 pm »
In isolation, the 2016 film is fine. Nothing special but nowhere near the trainwreck people make it out it to be.

This new one will be equally 'alright' but that Guardian review all but confirms some absolute yikes moments that I knew would be there because filmmakers can't help themselves and have zero restraint these days.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,986
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #53 on: October 12, 2021, 11:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 12, 2021, 10:06:11 pm
I always assumed the favourable reviews were due to Melissa McCarthy getting out ahead of it and saying anyone who dislikes the movie is sexist, I'm surprised to see a reviewer still sticking to their guns on that.

I don't get how people can genuinely think the dislike of that movie is due to sexism though, Mad Max: Fury Road came out the year before and was much better rage-bait, yet it was a huge success.
There's been a few all female cast films in recent years. Non of which raised an eyebrow when it came to the "misogynist sexist" crowd of complaint. The stand out being Annihilation. Ghostbusters 2016 was just liquid dogshit, and its director and cast thought it was a great idea to include scenes and characters that mocked the fandom of the original film. How'd that work out? I get the impression that the Guardian reviewer still has that chip on his shoulder. Review the film based on the merit of the film, and leave your shit identity politics at the fucking door. It's not a hard concept to grasp.
« Last Edit: October 12, 2021, 11:19:28 pm by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,977
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #54 on: November 8, 2021, 09:42:50 pm »
Final trailer just came out.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y7DWbcxDamc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y7DWbcxDamc</a>

I once read a critic describe the first two films as having the exact same plot. Having not watched the girl power version I can't comment on that, but from this trailer I'm guessing it will be quite similar to the first two. I don't mind if they want to play it safe though as it looks pretty good to me. :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,064
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #55 on: November 13, 2021, 06:24:33 pm »
This is a great review for it

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is one of the best sequels in recent memory.

https://nerdist.com/article/ghostbusters-afterlife-review-jason-reitman/
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,443
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #56 on: November 13, 2021, 07:07:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 13, 2021, 06:24:33 pm
This is a great review for it

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is one of the best sequels in recent memory.

https://nerdist.com/article/ghostbusters-afterlife-review-jason-reitman/
Hmm, that seems suspiciously like the reviews for the 2016 version.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Ghostbusters Afterlife
« Reply #57 on: November 22, 2021, 09:42:33 pm »
Saw this today and I'm absolutely baffled by the critical response. I should point out I'm a huge fan of the original film, but really thought this one was very entertaining. It's not perfect by any stretch, but it's fun, well-crafted and very warm-hearted.

However, a huge number of critics have absolutely savaged it, and I can't help feeling that this is at least to some extent a response to what they perceive as misogyny amongst Ghostbusters fans after they totally rejected the 2016 all-female film. Most negative reviews I've read (or listened to - Kermode) have focused heavily on what happened with the 2016 film, showing that it's at least a factor in their thinking. The troll/misogyny angle doesn't really hold up though, when you consider that this film is equally female-led (the brilliant McKenna Grace absolutely steals the show) and audiences and fans seem to be strongly embracing it and treating it as worthy successesor.

Any thoughts on this?
Logged

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,943
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Ghostbusters Afterlife
« Reply #58 on: November 23, 2021, 07:59:24 am »
It's been discussed in the Film Thread

I loved it. Thought it was great.
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,986
Re: Ghostbusters Afterlife
« Reply #59 on: November 23, 2021, 05:25:29 pm »
They shouldn't have bothered.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,178
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Ghostbusters Afterlife
« Reply #60 on: November 23, 2021, 07:52:51 pm »
Memberberries
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ghostbusters Afterlife
« Reply #61 on: November 24, 2021, 06:06:49 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on November 23, 2021, 05:25:29 pm
They shouldn't have bothered.

Quote from: BER on November 23, 2021, 07:52:51 pm
Memberberries
Genuinely wondering did yous actually watch it?
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ghostbusters Afterlife
« Reply #62 on: November 24, 2021, 06:08:42 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on November 23, 2021, 07:59:24 am
It's been discussed in the Film Thread

I loved it. Thought it was great.

Ah ok - I don't normally use this part of the forum and hadn't realised most films have a general discussion thread. Apologies and feel free to delete this mods.

But yes, I agree about the film.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,977
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #63 on: November 24, 2021, 08:27:55 am »
Why are people talking about this film in two other threads when I made this two years ago? ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #64 on: November 24, 2021, 08:42:44 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 24, 2021, 08:27:55 am
Why are people talking about this film in two other threads when I made this two years ago? ;D

Sorry, didn't realise - will try to delete now.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,977
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #65 on: November 24, 2021, 10:24:19 am »
Quote from: decosabute on November 24, 2021, 08:42:44 am
Sorry, didn't realise - will try to delete now.

No worries mate. :thumbup
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,390
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #66 on: November 30, 2021, 09:39:28 pm »
Saw it today, thought it was a fantastic film, plenty of nostalgia but I don't see why there wouldn't be or why that's suddenly not allowed. Similar premise to the originals but more about the characters discovering this world of ghostbusting that was unknown to them, rather than blazing the trail.

Was expecting the Stranger Things kid to be really annoying but he was alright, and the little cameo at the end was as well done as it could be really, a bit cheesy but it would be hard not to be.
Logged

Offline fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,628
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #67 on: December 1, 2021, 10:44:05 am »
South Park has made smart arses think that everything is memberberries, or that memberberries are a bad thing :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,587
  • feck off
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #68 on: December 3, 2021, 05:29:17 pm »
I thought it was great. really enjoyed it.

it's fashionable these days to get all po-faced and sneer at "fan service" but I don't think there's anything necessarily wrong about making things that fans of something enjoy.
Logged

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 10:47:06 pm »
I think its what I expected. I did enjoy it and I loved all the fan service is that not what we all wanted?
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ghostbusters - Afterlife
« Reply #70 on: Today at 07:43:14 am »
Agree with all the last few posts. So many smartarse types are slating the film for 'fan service' (the film criticism equivalent of 'superclubs' or 'half spaces' as annoying and suddenly ubiquitous expressions) without even really knowing if or why that's a bad thing. To me, it hasn't really been judged on its own merits.

For example, Red Letter Media/Half in the Bag absolutely slaughtered it for some of the same reasons that they lauded Force Awakens in 2015, so there are definite double standards going on. I think after so many nostalgia driven reboots in recent years (and especially after how absolutely awful Rise of Skywalker was), certain people have decided this stuff is now not allowed and 'pulled up the drawbridge' on this type of film. I think Ghostbusters Afterlife has been a victim of this and been made an example of, despite it actually being a very decent film with plenty of heart.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 