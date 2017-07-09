Agree with all the last few posts. So many smartarse types are slating the film for 'fan service' (the film criticism equivalent of 'superclubs' or 'half spaces' as annoying and suddenly ubiquitous expressions) without even really knowing if or why that's a bad thing. To me, it hasn't really been judged on its own merits.



For example, Red Letter Media/Half in the Bag absolutely slaughtered it for some of the same reasons that they lauded Force Awakens in 2015, so there are definite double standards going on. I think after so many nostalgia driven reboots in recent years (and especially after how absolutely awful Rise of Skywalker was), certain people have decided this stuff is now not allowed and 'pulled up the drawbridge' on this type of film. I think Ghostbusters Afterlife has been a victim of this and been made an example of, despite it actually being a very decent film with plenty of heart.