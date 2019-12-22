Only adding mine to give variety.
1/ Asagraum - Dawn of Infinite Fire
2/ Ordensburg - Wie Stahl und Eisen Hart
3/ Deathspell Omega - The Furnaces of Palingenesia
4/ Misþyrming - Algleymi
5/ Oferwintran - Llyfr Coch Hergest
6/ Sinmara - Hvísl stjarnanna
7/ Sarastus - Enter the Necropolis
8/ Blut aus Nord - Hallucinogen
9/ Triumph, Genus - Po vrhu vdy je prázdno kolébek
10/ Malum - Legion
5 best songs of 2019:
1/ Asagraum - Abomination's Altar
2/ Ordensburg - Wie Stahl und Eisen Hart
3/ Misþyrming - Ísland, steingelda krummaskuð
4/ Mgła - Age of Excuse II
5/ Blut aus Nord - Nomos Nebuleam