Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year.
Ah yeah, each to their own, if you love them that's cool. Always thought they were just refining and retreading ground they'd already covered by Aligator. More expensive production but similar. Glad they changed it up. Sounds like it might be interesting. Will come back with a review.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year.
Here we go. Unlike a few on here, I have found 2019 to be a strong year for music.

1.) The Twilight Sad - It won/t be like this all the time
2.) Drugdealer - Raw Honey
3.) Bat for Lashes - Lost girls
4.) WH Lung - Incidental Music
5.) Perfect Son - Cast
6.) Ride - This is not a safe place
7.) Silversun Pickups - Widow's weeds
8.) Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rock well!
9.) Richard Hawley - Further
10.) Foals - Part 1 - Everything not saved will be lost

I'm looking forward to reading more top 10s in the coming days!
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year.
Quote from: wz4jc3 on December 22, 2019, 08:44:18 PM

I'm looking forward to reading more top 10s in the coming days!

Indeed. Keep them coming.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year.
So here's an attempt...

1. Fontaines DC - Dogrel
2. Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell
3. Vampire Weekend - Father Of The Bride
4. White Lies - Five
5. Bruce Springsteen - Western Stars
6. Alex Lahey - The Best Of Luck Club
7. Local Natives - Violet Street
8. Angel Olsen - All Mirrors
9. The Black Keys - Let's Rock
10. Yonaka - Don't Wait 'Til Tomorrow

I think I'm forgetting something, will edit eventually when I remember what it is...
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year.
Here's mine...tough choice this year

I am Kurious MES - Dublin Bay City Cockers
Lifes Shit Innit - MC Arthur.
Me - Gladys and Women in Comfortable Shoes
Me Too - Hotty Totty
Nobody Cares about Me - Jason Durado
Loud Guitars!!! - Splantex Nuro Destroyers.
Norman Fucking Wisdom - Hattie Del Jaques
Jazzzzz Man!- The London Hipster Skiffle Ensemble.



Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year.
 ;D
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year.
Another great year in music.

Lana Del Rey ran away with it. What an album she made.
Debut albums in both third and fourth spot showing that contemporary pop music is very much rejuvenated and moving forward.
Great to see both Lower Dens and FKA twigs being back after 4 and 5 years respectively.
Perhaps the biggest surprise for me was Uffie coming out of nowhere and releasing a few bangers this year.

Spotify playlist backing up this list. 20 songs in total, carefully curated.
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6gwVXndtS9ljJ30EiytDDw?si=DJfgRj6UQ1aGLNv7hVwokA

1. Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!


2. Lower Dens - The Competition


3. W. H. Lung - Incidental Music


4. Jean Dawson - Bad Sports


5. FKA twigs - MAGDALENE


6. Uffie - Tokyo Love Hotel


7. Cate le Bon - Reward

 
8. Beirut - Gallipoli


9. Big Thief - U.F.O.F.


10. Amason - Galaxy I




Just missing out:
TEEN - Good Fruit
Clairo - Immunity

Special mention:
Japanese Breakfast doing a fantastic cover of Head Over Heels and releasing an equally wonderful single (Essentially).
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year.
Another excellent year all things considered.

1. Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell
2. Bon Iver  - i,i
3. girlpool - What Chaos is Imaginary
4. Tyler, the Creator - IGOR
5. Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride
6. Marika Hackman - Any Human Friend
7. FKA Twigs - Magdalene
8. Billie Eilish - When We Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?
9. Dave - Psychodrama
10. This is How You Smile - Helado Negro

Honourable mentions:
Clairo - Immunity
Black Belt Eagle Scout- At the Party with My Brown Friends
Nilufer Yanya - Miss Universe
Stella Donnelly - Beware of the Dogs
Vagabon - Vaganon
Bat for Lashes - Lost Girls
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year.
I honestly sort of lost interest with Lana Del Rey sometime after the last album. By the sound of it I checked out at the absolute worst time as it appears Ive missed a classic record here.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year.
Here's mine...tough choice this year

I am Kurious MES - Dublin Bay City Cockers
Lifes Shit Innit - MC Arthur.
Me - Gladys and Women in Comfortable Shoes
Me Too - Hotty Totty
Nobody Cares about Me - Jason Durado
Loud Guitars!!! - Splantex Nuro Destroyers.
Norman Fucking Wisdom - Hattie Del Jaques
Jazzzzz Man!- The London Hipster Skiffle Ensemble.

 ;D
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year.
I didn't think it was a great year, even if there was some really good stuff released - especially one-off singles by bands or artists who didn't put out full albums.

1.Solar Corona - Lightning One
2.Holy Ghost! - Work
3.Sharon Van Etten - Remind Me Tomorrow
4.The Comet is Coming - Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery
5.Ex Hex - It's Real
6.Omni - Networker
7.Hot Chip A Bath Full of Ecstasy
8.Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year.
I honestly sort of lost interest with Lana Del Rey sometime after the last album. By the sound of it I checked out at the absolute worst time as it appears Ive missed a classic record here.
You were right to lose interest in my opinion. Her previous album was terrible,but trust me, NFR is a must listen! Get on it!
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year.
1. Fontaines DC -dogrel
2. Lana del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell
3. Foals - Part 1 everything not saved will be lost

Cant say Ive listened to many of this years albums start to finish. Looking at my most played, they were all from 2018. Its getting harder each year to keep up.

Fontaines saved Irish rock for me and Lana hit Joni Mitchell levels with her album. Foals continue to be the most consistently good British indie band around.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year.
You were right to lose interest in my opinion. Her previous album was terrible,but trust me, NFR is a must listen! Get on it!
Will do man, getting so much praise from all corners!
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year.
Top 10 Albums
1.   Blanck Mass - Animated Violence Mild
2.   Fontaines D.C. - Dogrel
3.   Mammoth Penguins - There's No Fight We Can't Both Win
4.   Girl Band - The Talkies
5.   Martha - Love Keeps Kicking
6.   Angelic Milk - Divine Biker Love
7.   Lana Del Rey  Norman Fucking Rockwell
8.   Hatchie - Keepsake
9.   Richard Dawson - 2020
10.   Glass Beach  The First Glass Beach Album


And Top 50 Tracks:
1.   Blanck Mass - Love Is a Parasite
2.   Astro-B - Devils Heaven
3.   Makthaverskan  Demands
4.   Wedding Present - White Riot (Clash)
5.   Snapped Ankles - Drink And Glide
6.   Muddy Summers and the Dirty Field Whores - Boris, I Would Call You A...
7.   Fontaines D.C.  Big
8.   Primitive Heart - No Fear In Love (The Churchill Garden Remix)
9.   Girl Band - Going Norway
10.   Paul Rooney - Stolen Things (The Creeping Things Remix)

11.   Idles - I Dream Guillotine
12.   Astro-B - Hellow I Love U
13.   Perfect English Weather - Call Me When The Rain Comes
14.   Mammoth Penguins  Closure
15.   Slingshot Dakota  Louder
16.   Bodega - Shiny New Model
17.   Snapped Ankles - Rechargeable
18.   Astro-B - Garuman Death Metal
19.   Wedding Present  Panama
20.   Blanck Mass - Death Drop

21.   Spray - We Gotta Get Haircuts
22.   Makthaverskan  Onkel
23.   Say Sue Me - Good People
24.   Girl Band - Prefab Castle
25.   Angelic Milk  Winona
26.   Erthlings - Cuts & Bruises
27.   Cherry Glazerr  Daddi
28.   Mammoth Penguins - I Wanna
29.   Cool Greenhouse  Landlords
30.   Croatian Amor - In Alarm Light

31.   Desperate Journalist  Cedars
32.   Fontaines D.C. - Boys in the Better Land
33.   Martha - Heart Is Healing
34.   Girl Band  Shoulderblades
35.   Lana Del Rey - Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have - But I Have It
36.   Wendy Darlings - One Kiss Sailor
37.   Bob Vylan - Merch Stand
38.   Teenage Fanclub - Everything Is Falling Apart
39.   Current Affairs - Draw The Line
40.   Mono - Nowhere Now Here

41.   Blanck Mass - House vs. House
42.   Aldous Harding - The Barrel
43.   Glass Beach  Bedroom Community
44.   Richard Dawson - Two Halves
45.   Anamanaguchi - Lorem Ipsum (Arctic Anthem)
46.   Bonnie Prince Billy - In Good Faith
47.   Fontaines D.C. - Television Screens
48.   Comet Gain - We're All Fucking Morons
49.   Young'uns - Any Bread
50.   JOE - Theresa May - No Surprises (Radiohead x Brexit)

Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year.
Happy Christmas all :wave

Deadline for this is still end of day on the 30th, yeah?
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year.
Only one album been making me feel like a young rebel punk I once was. Making me walk with nonchalance. With swagger, dare I say it. It's the kind of album that makes you feel like a rock star like albums are supposed to. One of The best debuts I've ever heard. Hopefully that's not too real for ya. Or is it
Fontaines Dc. Dogrel.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year.
Happy Christmas all :wave

Deadline for this is still end of day on the 30th, yeah?

End of this year. When 2019 ends and 2020 begins.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
1   Jaimie Branch   FLY or DIE II: bird dogs of paradise
2   Sandro Perri   Soft Landing
3   Mdou Moctar   llana (The Creator)
4   The Comet Is Coming   Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery
5   Cass McCombs   Tip of the Sphere
6   Sunwatchers   Illegal Moves
7   Florist   Emily Alone
8   Lower Dens   The Competition
9   W. H. Lung   incidental Music
10   Black Belt Eagle Scout   At the Party With My Brown Friends
11   Jenny Hval   The Practice of Love
12   Drab Majesty   Modern Mirror
13   FONTAINES D.C.   Dogrel
14   Nivhek   After its own death/Walking in a spiral towards the house
15   Modern Nature   How To Live
16   Tropical Trash   Southern Indiana Drone Footage
17   angelic milk   DIVINE BIKER LOVE
18   Purple Mountains   Purple Mountains
19   CHAMPS   The Hard Interchange
20   M. Grig   Mount Carmel
21   Psychic Lemon   Freak Mammal
22   Floating Points   Crush
23   Roperite   Occlusion
24   William Tyler   Goes West
25   Steve Gunn   The Unseen In Between
26   Big Thief   Two Hands
27   Dave   PSYCHODRAMA
28   Weyes Blood   Titanic Rising
29   Richard Dawson   2020
30   DIIV   Deceiver
31   Drahla   Useless Coordinates
32   black midi   Schlagenheim
33   Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds   Ghosteen
34   TOOL   Fear Inoculum
35   Kevin Morby   Oh My God
36   Sharon Von Etten   Remind me Tomorrow
37   The Murder Capital   When I have Fears
38   FKA twigs   MAGDALENCE
39   L'Epee   Diabolique
40   Stubbleman   Mountains and Plains
41   Bon Iver   i,i
42   Julia Jacklin   Crushing
43   slowthai   Nothing Great About Britain
44   The Twilight Sad   IT WON/T BE LIKE THIS ALL THE TIME
45   Fennesz   Agora
46   Swans   leaving meaning.
47   Little Simz   GREY Area
48   Michael Kiwanuka   KIWANUKA
49   Bill Callahan   Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest
50   Heavy Lungs   Straight to CD



Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
1. Freddie Gibbs/Madlib- Bandana

2. Drugdealer- Raw Honey

3. Purple Mountains- Purple Mountains (RIP Dave)

4. Sharon Van Etten- Remind Me Tomorrow

5. (Sandy) Alex G- House of Sugar

6. Stand of Oaks- Eraserland

7. Benny The Butcher- The Plugs I Met

8. Jenny Lewis- On The Line

9. Omni- Networker

10. Bon Iver- i, i

HM's:
Weyes Blood- Titanic Rising
Jim Jones- El Capo
Sturgill Simpson- Sound and Fury
Karen O/Dangermouse- Lux Prima
Injury Reserve- Self Titled
Beirut- Gallipoli
Kruangbin- Hasta El Cielo
Surf Curse- Heaven Surrounds You
Uncut Gems Soundtrack
Hand Habits- Placeholder
Barrie- Happy To Be Here
Westside Gunn- Hitler Wears Hermes 7
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
Some good lists people! Nice one. Mine coming soon.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
Only adding mine to give variety. :D

1/ Asagraum - Dawn of Infinite Fire
2/ Ordensburg - Wie Stahl und Eisen Hart
3/ Deathspell Omega - The Furnaces of Palingenesia
4/ Misþyrming - Algleymi
5/ Oferwintran - Llyfr Coch Hergest
6/ Sinmara - Hvísl stjarnanna
7/ Sarastus - Enter the Necropolis
8/ Blut aus Nord - Hallucinogen
9/ Triumph, Genus - Po vrhu vdy je prázdno kolébek
10/ Malum - Legion

5 best songs of 2019:
1/ Asagraum - Abomination's Altar
2/ Ordensburg - Wie Stahl und Eisen Hart
3/ Misþyrming - Ísland, steingelda krummaskuð
4/ Mgła - Age of Excuse II
5/ Blut aus Nord - Nomos Nebuleam
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
Only adding mine to give variety. :D

Honoured to have you Pyro. This is the joy for me... 10 bands I literally have never heard of.


Enjoying these lists... high fives for Vagabond there who has also answered the question correctly... next!
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
There has been one or two rumours about me extending the deadline and what consequences may occur if I don't but let me make this clear that the deadline will remain 31 Dec.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
Red in Korea that is fantastic thank you.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
1. Fontaines DC -dogrel
2. Lana del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell
3. Foals - Part 1 everything not saved will be lost

Cant say Ive listened to many of this years albums start to finish. Looking at my most played, they were all from 2018. Its getting harder each year to keep up.


Fuck yes. It is. Great to have your top 3.

Top 3, top 1, top 30... it's all good. All will get counted.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
May have to give the Comet is Coming album another go.. listened to it 3 times maybe... or twice... yeah but... but then listened to it under the influence of my homegrown and 'found it'. Bit naff (of me), but will maybe revise. The cover tho... jesus.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
May have to give the Comet is Coming album another go.. listened to it 3 times maybe... or twice... yeah but... but then listened to it under the influence of my homegrown and 'found it'. Bit naff (of me), but will maybe revise. The cover tho... jesus.

doing it now. Working already.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
Has to be one of the worst covers of the year Comet Is Coming. Extra points for any cover debate.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
Has to be one of the worst covers of the year Comet Is Coming. Extra points for any cover debate.

Bonus points for any Rammstein fans.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
Been an extraordinaire year for me. With the exception of the first three albums, there's not much separating the rest of my top 15, recency bias mostly. I genuinely loved every single album of this top 20.

1.    Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell



2.   Sandro Perri - Soft Landing



3.   Weyes Blood - Titanic Rising



4.   Angel Olsen - All Mirrors



5.   (Sandy) Alex G - House of Sugar



6.   Big Thief - U.F.O.F.



7.   Jessica Pratt - Quiet Signs



8.   Helado Negro - This Is How You Smile



9.     Joan Shelley - Like The River Loves The Sea



10.   Jenny Hval - The Practice of Love



11.   Sharon Van Etten - Remind Me Tomorrow
12.   Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds  Ghosteen
13.   Purple Mountains - Purple Mountains
14.   Red River Dialect - Abundance Welcoming Ghosts
15.   FEELS - Post Earth
16.   Denzel Curry  ZUU
17.   Julia Jacklin  Crushing
18.   Bedouine - Bird Songs of a Killjoy
19.   Big Thief  Two Hands
20.   Lightning Bug - October Song
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
Staz19... fantastic. Thankyou.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
Lastrador... love it thankyou.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
20.   Lightning Bug - October Song


reminds me to listen to Lightning Bolt
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
23   Roperite   Occlusion


Nice!  ;D
Where did you find this?
