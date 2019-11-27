I think Minamino must start today as he needs some game time to bed himself into how we play. Hell be needed in the league games but I expect that Klopp will want to see him play today.



It might be interesting to see if he plays the whole ninety, comes off on the hour or starts from the bench. If we start any of the younger lads, then it limits what we can do with subs.We're all about keeping up the energy and fitness levels and it's hard to know how close Minamino is there yet. If he does play the whole game, we will have a much clearer idea of what he has to do.He might look gassed by the end in which case we can guess he would go through some stamina work with Kornmeyer to catch him up. I'd be surprised if the Salzburg team were quite at our level there, especially having seen us play them twice.And the same physical demands make it difficult for the young lads to maintain their own level for a whole derby. Henderson and Milner are usually ragged by the end of these things and they are basically machines at this point.It's another element to squad management, and I'd guess we're more likely to see Minamino subbed (on or off) for Elliot or Jones or something, assuming they are going to be involved.Can't wait to see the lad though. Was genuinely excited watching him against us, which felt weird at the time and now feels very very nice indeed.