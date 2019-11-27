« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm  (Read 27654 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,382
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #760 on: Today at 10:03:11 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:01:45 AM
We have several players due back from injury, although of course there are never any guarantees.  At this point every game is a calculated risk.

I can stomach losing, but "throwing" the game is unacceptable to me. Jurgen will put out a team he believes is capable of winning; but we did that in last season's league cup against Chelsea.  As I said, a calculated risk.

Its not a risk to make changes but the right thing to do.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online TheFlyingScouseman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,902
  • Nice day
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #761 on: Today at 10:03:41 AM »
Lets twat these twats
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,634
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #762 on: Today at 10:04:33 AM »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 09:47:09 AM
So you've just admitted that you'd rather win this game than the league.

Not sure how old you are, but you don't seem to think 30 fucking years is a long time. We've been way ahead three times at Christmas and we've lost the league three times since the 'Premier League' began.

30 years and you don't appear to give a shit. It's 'acting spoilt' for us to finally win it after all this time?

You're very odd. Not sure if you go to the match, but I don't know anyone I go with that gives a shiny shite about this game compared to the league - and I'll be seeing the usual mob before and after as usual. Yeah if we win then fine. But if we lose but crack on the league then that's what is important here.

Ive never been able to work out if youre a very intelligent troll or just an absolute buffoon Andy but I know what my money is on ;D

No, our priority of course is the league. It doesnt mean we just fuck off every other tournament in the meantime and thankfully the manager doesnt think the same. If we had that attitude wed be sat here with three trophies less trophies than we do and wouldnt be European or World champions.

I couldnt care less if you go to the game mate, apart from feeling desperately sorry for anyone who sits in your vicinity. But theres a lot of other match goers in the thread who have the opposite opinion to you and your *ahem* friends and manage to get that point across in a much more concise and intelligent manner.

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 09:56:47 AM
Which is another risk;

- Tired players make misttimed, tired tackles
- If we batter them then they won't just sit back, their fans will be goading for them to get stuck in


This is a shitty banana-skin of a game at exactly the wrong time for us given the massive number of games we've played and the travelling we've had to do - our record of being ahead at Christmas and losing the league is 3/3 in the 'Premier' League era.

Let's hope it's not 4/4

And if this is your confidence in the manager to manage one extra game then thats pretty sad, he deserves better
« Last Edit: Today at 10:07:10 AM by fucking appalled »
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #763 on: Today at 10:05:44 AM »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 07:14:38 AM
I think given Jurgen has mentioned that we have only 12 fit senior players and a few kids, there's almost no doubt that we will field a line up of kids with the odd senior player to give them some minutes. Frankly, if people can't see why this is the best thing to do, then they're not seeing the woods for the trees and are missing out on the long term game.

This.

We are devastated by injuries and people think Klopp is putting out a strong team in the FA bleeding cup 3rd round? He'l be putting out kids and if Everton win let them brag about beating our under 23s the small time fools. We are on a higher path.
Logged

Online Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #764 on: Today at 10:06:54 AM »
A lot of the reasons given here to go full-strength are purely based on selfishness.
People not bothered about losing the remaining players we have to injury so that they can brag to Everton supporters about winning the match.
I cant get my head around such rationale (if I can call it that). Klopp says we have 13 senior players fit and they have just played 2 days ago, having pretty much played all of December, gone to Qatar......and still, people want the same players to be risked.
Irresponsible and selfish. I hope that Klopp rests all our first team starters.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,382
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #765 on: Today at 10:07:07 AM »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:05:44 AM
This.

We are devastated by injuries and people think Klopp is putting out a strong team in the FA bleeding cup 3rd round? He'l be putting out kids and if Everton win let them brag about beating our under 23s the small time fools. We are on a higher path.

It will be a stronger side than Villa.

It wont be as strong as some people want tho.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online tubby

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,100
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #766 on: Today at 10:07:54 AM »
Think there's a good chance Gomez will start this one, he's played less football than most of the squad.  The only position I'm worried about is left back, don't want Robertson anywhere near this game, he needs a week off.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,254
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #767 on: Today at 10:08:36 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:02:22 AM
Wait, was that your attitude after we won the Champions League and we had a parade to celebratе? Jesus fucking wept. Personally I'd be over the moon if we added two more trophies near the end of the season. Obviously the league is the priority but you can't shit your pants everytime we play in another competition just because of what may happen. When Atletico Madrid come to town it'll be March and presumably we'll be even closer to the title. But let's just rest everyone for that too because they'll go in hard and may potentially injure a few of our players right.

I was at the parade and I was delighted.

But if you would be over the moon to wait another decade (or never..?) to win the league? Why would you be over the moon?

The most important thing for this club is to win the league. We haven't done that for 30 years. 30 Fucking years. When we last won it, I didn't think I'd be saying that.


And you'd be over the moon if we lost it again but won a couple of cups? Sorry doesn't compute with me at all.


We need to win the league - end of. Until we do, this hoodoo will hover over us.
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Online keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,692
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #768 on: Today at 10:11:04 AM »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 10:06:54 AM
A lot of the reasons given here to go full-strength are purely based on selfishness.
People not bothered about losing the remaining players we have to injury so that they can brag to Everton supporters about winning the match.
I cant get my head around such rationale (if I can call it that). Klopp says we have 13 senior players fit and they have just played 2 days ago, having pretty much played all of December, gone to Qatar......and still, people want the same players to be risked.
Irresponsible and selfish. I hope that Klopp rests all our first team starters.
Were not going to lose all our players to injury if they all played today. No one is asking for a full strength team but were asking for a competitive team which has a decent chance of beating them. If we rested our full 11 from Sheffield Utd we will probably get a beat. Myself and 46,000 ticket payers want to see a team that is competitive with a mix of experience and youth which has a good chance of beating our local rivals.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,382
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #769 on: Today at 10:11:57 AM »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:11:04 AM
Were not going to lose all our players to injury if they all played today. No one is asking for a full strength team but were asking for a competitive team which has a decent chance of beating them. If we rested our full 11 from Sheffield Utd we will probably get a beat. Myself and 46,000 ticket payers want to see a team that is competitive with a mix of experience and youth which has a good chance of beating our local rivals.

Thats what we will get.

The thread is going round in circles.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,572
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #770 on: Today at 10:12:35 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:03:11 AM
Its not a risk to make changes but the right thing to do.

It is a calculated risk; even if the changes are forced by circumstances,  we gamble our chances of winning this game by resting players.

Unless of course we are not interested in winning the game at all, in which case there is no risk.

Theres also a risk that players coming back from injury might have set backs or relapses. That heightens the dangers of losing any more players.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,254
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #771 on: Today at 10:13:18 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:04:33 AM
Ive never been able to work out if youre a very intelligent troll or just an absolute buffoon Andy but I know what my money is on ;D

No, our priority of course is the league. It doesnt mean we just fuck off every other tournament in the meantime and thankfully the manager doesnt think the same. If we had that attitude wed be sat here with three trophies less trophies than we do and wouldnt be European or World champions.

I couldnt care less if you go to the game mate, apart from feeling desperately sorry for anyone who sits in your vicinity. But theres a lot of other match goers in the thread who have the opposite opinion to you and your *ahem* friends and manage to get that point across in a much more concise and intelligent manner.

And if this is your confidence in the manager to manage one extra game then thats pretty sad, he deserves better

No. I have every confidence in the manager. I think he'll put out a load of kids and the odd senior player with a few senior players on the bench.

We have every chance to win this game, but we might not.

Unlike you, Klopp didn't  priorities the League Cup and he won't prioritise the FA Cup over the League either.


Bit pointless arguing about it, because it's down the boss to pick the right team in respect to the compeititon and I have every confidence that he will. If we go out in the cup, then people will be disappointed today and then won't give much of a fuck tomorrow.
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Online keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,692
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #772 on: Today at 10:13:47 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:11:57 AM
Thats what we will get.

The thread is going round in circles.
I agree with you. Just some fans think we should just throw the game. Against Everton.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,572
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #773 on: Today at 10:15:14 AM »
People seem to have it jammed in their head like a certainty that we can either win this game or win the title, but not both.

It's boring now. I'm out.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,254
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #774 on: Today at 10:15:28 AM »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:13:47 AM
I agree with you. Just some fans think we should just throw the game. Against Everton.

No one is saying for anyone to throw any game.

I have a lot of confidence in our kids. With a bit of luck, they would have twatted Villa - but their keeper had an absolutely world class game.

Brewster and a few others were missing too.
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Online meady1981

  • THESE WERE THE LAST WORDS HE SAID....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,217
  • I really could do without all this.
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #775 on: Today at 10:16:00 AM »
Ahh Liverpool Everton FA cup on the BBC. Reminds me of the late 80s/early 90s when that seemed to happen every 6 months. Des Lynham and John Motson evoke really strong memories. Seemed massive back then. Not quite so much now but still want a win.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,382
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #776 on: Today at 10:16:55 AM »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:13:47 AM
I agree with you. Just some fans think we should just throw the game. Against Everton.

Klopp won't do that.

Probably best to avoid this thread at 15.01 though
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,634
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #777 on: Today at 10:20:16 AM »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 10:13:18 AM
No. I have every confidence in the manager. I think he'll put out a load of kids and the odd senior player with a few senior players on the bench.

We have every chance to win this game, but we might not.

Unlike you, Klopp didn't  priorities the League Cup and he won't prioritise the FA Cup over the League either.


Bit pointless arguing about it, because it's down the boss to pick the right team in respect to the compeititon and I have every confidence that he will. If we go out in the cup, then people will be disappointed today and then won't give much of a fuck tomorrow.

Just because its fun to make you look daft  :wave

Quote from: fucking appalled on January  3, 2020, 02:56:01 PM
Hopefully this

But if we do go strong, itll be because hes got the relevant information that you clearly dont and is confident that the team he picks can get through without a higher risk of injury than normal.

But again, thats not the awe inspiring ridiculousness of your post. To sit there and suggest youd be pissed off if we only won the CL and FA Cup this season is so disrespectful to a lot of what this team (and club) have achieved.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,337
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #778 on: Today at 10:26:41 AM »
Whats the point in debating something thats out of your control? The manger picks the team - trust in him to do the right thing even if thats picking a full strength team.
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Online tubby

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,100
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #779 on: Today at 10:28:21 AM »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 10:26:41 AM
Whats the point in debating something thats out of your control?

It's generally what people do on an online forum.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #780 on: Today at 10:28:52 AM »
Just rewatch the Holgate push that sent Bobby flying over the advertising boards to appreciate that this match is laced with real risk for our players
Logged

Online Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,337
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #781 on: Today at 10:29:28 AM »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:28:21 AM
It's generally what people do on an online forum.
I get the concept but getting slightly personal seems daft.
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,634
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #782 on: Today at 10:31:45 AM »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 10:28:52 AM
Just rewatch the Holgate push that sent Bobby flying over the advertising boards to appreciate that this match is laced with real risk for our players

Okay but then what, rest the whole first team against Burnley too? At Goodison? Against Leicester in case Choudhury plays?
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,254
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #783 on: Today at 10:34:02 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:20:16 AM
Just because its fun to make you look daft  :wave

But if we do go strong, itll be because hes got the relevant information that you clearly dont and is confident that the team he picks can get through without a higher risk of injury than normal.

But again, thats not the awe inspiring ridiculousness of your post. To sit there and suggest youd be pissed off if we only won the CL and FA Cup this season is so disrespectful to a lot of what this team (and club) have achieved.

OK. Great.

If we came out of this season and we won just the FA Cup or just the Champions League - would you be over the moon?


Personally I'd be gutted that we hadn't won the league and I'd be gutted that out of the last four decent chances we've fucked it up four times in a row. But I'd be even more gutted that such a gap wasn't taken advantage of.

The only way I can see us slipping up now is down to injuries and fatigue and playing too many games.


If you're saying you wouldn't be gutted if we don't win the league again from this position then fine you and your 'friends' at the ground can be happily delighted.


Personally I think we need to win the league. It's been 30 years. When we last won it, I thought we'd be waiting 2 or 3 years. Maybe 5 at the outside. But we've all been going to the game for 30 years thinking it's all very well winning stuff, but until you win the league then it doesn't count as much as if you had.

Someone that turned this club around knew this;

Interviewed shortly after the 1973 League & UEFA cup double, Bill Shankly pointed proudly to the glistening First Division championship trophy and described it as the clubs bread and butter. He said that being successful in Europe had been good for the club and good for the country but that winning the League was what the club wanted to do all the time.


Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 