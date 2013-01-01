I would rest VVD, Hendo, TAA, Robbo, Bobby and Mo. I dont think Klopp will go like the Villa game i think he will mix it up i hope with something like this:
Alisson
Hoevver Gomez Phillips Milner
Lallana
Gini Minimino
Elliot Origi Mane
Subs: Adrian, Williams, TAA, Hendo, Jones, Bobby, Brewster
We are young down the right but we have Gini on that side to help and Gomez and Lallana inside and down the left a lot more experienced to help Minimino on his debut. I know we have bigger fish to fry but this is still a massive game you dont want to lose especially at anfield. The thought of Everton beating us something like 2 or 3-0 on our own patch while Calvert fucking Lewin dominates our young kids at the back is giving me cold shivers. I really hope Klopp keeps the youngsters to a minimum.