Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm

TSC

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 11:54:04 PM
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:46:04 PM
I've seen us do two League/European Cup doubles, two League/FA Cup doubles, I want to see us do the Treble, which we missed out on by a whisker in 1977. We will win the league in March or April, we can make room for both cups too.

1 of those league/European cup doubles was a treble with the league cup chucked in, although weve only one fa/league double.
Filler.

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 11:58:40 PM
For allegorical reasons only:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mLgoVesczBo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mLgoVesczBo</a>
Al 666

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 11:58:55 PM
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 11:42:05 PM
Their keeper had an absolute worldie of a game.

Did you actually watch it? We battered them. One or two of those early shots - and indeed later shots - had gone in and we would have twatted them.

It wasn't our day, but a lot of the 'kids' had outstanding games. Not often I've felt more proud of a Liverpool team for guts, commitment, passion and durability.

They were fucking brilliant.

Aston Villa made ten changes mate. Do you envisage Everton doing that ?
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #723 on: Today at 12:04:26 AM
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:58:55 PM
Aston Villa made ten changes mate. Do you envisage Everton doing that ?

No. This is their FA CUP FINAL, LEAGUE FINAL, WORLD FINAL, REASON FOR LIVING FINAL, FUCKING FUCKING FINAL FUCKING AAAAAGHHGHGHGHAAAA!!!! FINAL!!!! WHISTLE-BLOWING HILLSBROuGH SINGING HEYSALL SINGING TWAT SHITBAG TWAT FINAL.


And to us it's a Cup Compo that needs to be taken into the context of what it is given what we are trying to do this season.


If they beat us at this game tomorrow, they will have Golden DVDs created, they would have golden EFC RedShite twatting cloaks, Coats, Hats and Cars made. They will strut up and down and tell their kids, their grandkids and lie tearfully on their deathbeds sighing happily about the wonder of the game and how much it meant to them even though they were knocked out by Rochdale a few weeks later.

They will have parades through the City with a Redshite Were twatted banner waved and whistles blown in bright tunes of crazy passion and love.



And we'll hopefully shrug and go. Ah well, at least we won the league and sing along happily to their wank whistles.
GazDean

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #724 on: Today at 12:05:20 AM
Chances of Sadio starting tomorrow? Probably slim. What do you think? Taking my 7-year-old nephew to his first game tomorrow and he absolutely loves Mane and has been saying how much he can't wait to see him.... eek. Think I'll have to pre-empt it.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #725 on: Today at 12:06:13 AM
Quote from: GazDean on Today at 12:05:20 AM
Chances of Sadio starting tomorrow? Probably slim. What do you think? Taking my 7-year-old nephew to his first game tomorrow and he absolutely loves Mane and has been saying how much he can't wait to see him.... eek. Think I'll have to pre-empt it.

I'd play the ballboys/girls and sing "Since 1985.. Since 1985.." all the way through :)
Bobinhood

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #726 on: Today at 12:09:42 AM
The state of this thread. Hes only got so many players and they are all tired near breakdown roughly, so hes gonna do the best he can with what hes got.

And win the game. I seriously cant wait to see what Curtis Jones does to Tom Davies. for example. These guys aint really no Monterey or anything ;D

Klopp will find a good starter combo and game plan and subs and Anfield will roar and the Ev will fall. Resters and Winners will all be happy.
rushyman

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #727 on: Today at 12:13:18 AM
Theyre looking forward to tomorrow

Excited like a kid before Christmas Day. Theyre looking forward to a almost villa in the league cup team to play

Imagine they all got there whistles and banners ready. Ready for the I was there game only for Klopp to make a full team ;D

TAA66

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #728 on: Today at 12:31:55 AM
My team for tomorrow

                  Adrian
Williams Phillips Hoever  Milner
     Minamino Lallana Jones
       Elliot Brewster Origi

Alisson Wonderland

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #729 on: Today at 12:33:15 AM
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:13:18 AM
Theyre looking forward to tomorrow

Excited like a kid before Christmas Day. Theyre looking forward to a almost villa in the league cup team to play
This is what makes me more confident of a win whatever team we put out tomorrow.  Whenever they build themselves up they always come crashing back down.
Filler.

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #730 on: Today at 12:43:52 AM
Quote from: GazDean on Today at 12:05:20 AM
Chances of Sadio starting tomorrow? Probably slim. What do you think? Taking my 7-year-old nephew to his first game tomorrow and he absolutely loves Mane and has been saying how much he can't wait to see him.... eek. Think I'll have to pre-empt it.

Definitely. In fact tell him he won't because '***', then he (like many perhaps) can be pleasantly surprised when he runs out. Personally think it's 50/50.
bailey90

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #731 on: Today at 12:47:08 AM
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:04:26 AM
No. This is their FA CUP FINAL, LEAGUE FINAL, WORLD FINAL, REASON FOR LIVING FINAL, FUCKING FUCKING FINAL FUCKING AAAAAGHHGHGHGHAAAA!!!! FINAL!!!! WHISTLE-BLOWING HILLSBROuGH SINGING HEYSALL SINGING TWAT SHITBAG TWAT FINAL.


And to us it's a Cup Compo that needs to be taken into the context of what it is given what we are trying to do this season.


If they beat us at this game tomorrow, they will have Golden DVDs created, they would have golden EFC RedShite twatting cloaks, Coats, Hats and Cars made. They will strut up and down and tell their kids, their grandkids and lie tearfully on their deathbeds sighing happily about the wonder of the game and how much it meant to them even though they were knocked out by Rochdale a few weeks later.

They will have parades through the City with a Redshite Were twatted banner waved and whistles blown in bright tunes of crazy passion and love.



And we'll hopefully shrug and go. Ah well, at least we won the league and sing along happily to their wank whistles.

This is what gets me. It feels like people don't want to put out a weak team just cause they don't want Everton fans to pick on them if we lose.
smurfinaus

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #732 on: Today at 12:57:15 AM
How many of the regulars do you guys reckon Klopp will keep on the bench?. Starting?. Not in squad for the game at all?.
4pool

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #733 on: Today at 12:57:22 AM
Referee Jonathan Moss
Assistant Referees Dan Cook & Marc Perry
Fourth Official Martin Atkinson
VAR Chris Kavanagh
AVAR Mark Scholes
slotmachine

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #734 on: Today at 12:57:25 AM
I would rest VVD, Hendo, TAA, Robbo, Bobby and Mo. I dont think Klopp will go like the Villa game i think he will mix it up i hope with something like this:

                 Alisson
Hoevver Gomez Phillips Milner
                 Lallana
        Gini                Minimino
Elliot          Origi              Mane

Subs: Adrian, Williams, TAA, Hendo, Jones, Bobby, Brewster

We are young down the right but we have Gini on that side to help and Gomez and Lallana inside and down the left a lot more experienced to help Minimino on his debut. I know we have bigger fish to fry but this is still a massive game you dont want to lose especially at anfield. The thought of Everton beating us something like 2 or 3-0 on our own patch while Calvert fucking Lewin dominates our young kids at the back is giving me cold shivers. I really hope Klopp keeps the youngsters to a minimum.
4pool

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #735 on: Today at 12:59:43 AM
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 12:57:15 AM
How many of the regulars do you guys reckon Klopp will keep on the bench?. Starting?. Not in squad for the game at all?.

All will play or be on the bench.

A couple kids may start. The rest of the bench be filled with kids.

The only one left out will be Alisson.
Onward Liverpudlian

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #736 on: Today at 01:27:29 AM
Klopp will get the balance just right, I expect about 5 first choice regulars and the other 6 a mixture of youngsters and non-first choice first teamers like Origi with a powerful subs bench + more youngsters if we need it.

I love the FA Cup, can't believe there are some who want us to treat it like the League Cup - which HAS had its day in my opinion.
Shady Craig

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #737 on: Today at 01:32:37 AM
Reckon it will be..

                             Adrian

 Hoever      Gomez     VVD       Larouchi

                           Lallana

            Milner.                    Jones

Salah.               Brewster.              Origi

   

King Kenny 7

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #738 on: Today at 02:26:20 AM
Believers - What ever the outcome - Jurg has it right!
KennyG

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #739 on: Today at 02:33:31 AM
Would like to see this. A good mix

                  Adrian
Williams VVD Phillips/Hoever Milner
                    Gini
        Lallana        Minamino
Elliott          Origi              Mane

Or Jones for Elliott and Minamino as the right winger
MolbyLovesGravlax

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #740 on: Today at 02:42:53 AM
Quote from: GazDean on Today at 12:05:20 AM
Chances of Sadio starting tomorrow? Probably slim. What do you think? Taking my 7-year-old nephew to his first game tomorrow and he absolutely loves Mane and has been saying how much he can't wait to see him.... eek. Think I'll have to pre-empt it.

You can balance it by telling your nephew to bring his boots because he has a chance of making the bench...
free_at_last

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #741 on: Today at 05:15:08 AM
I thought Klopp bristled a bit in the press conference when a journo mentioned losing to Ancelotti at Napoli.
I'm sure he'll do what's best for LFC but he could still go strongish. The likes of VVD/Robbo would see 45 minutes off as a real holiday so why not give certain areas a half each(eg. Milner could switch from left to right back to give Trent/Robbo a half off).

                  Alisson
Trent/Robbo VVD/Gomez  Phillips Milner
                    Gini
        Lallana        Minamino
Brewster     Mane/Salah    Origi
xbugawugax

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #742 on: Today at 06:33:54 AM
why is everyone putting Milner at LB?

what happened to Larouchi? Would prefer Larouchi there and milly in midfield to be honest.

jooneyisdagod

Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
Reply #743 on: Today at 07:14:38 AM
I think given Jurgen has mentioned that we have only 12 fit senior players and a few kids, there's almost no doubt that we will field a line up of kids with the odd senior player to give them some minutes. Frankly, if people can't see why this is the best thing to do, then they're not seeing the woods for the trees and are missing out on the long term game.
