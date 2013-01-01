Aston Villa made ten changes mate. Do you envisage Everton doing that ?



No. This is their FA CUP FINAL, LEAGUE FINAL, WORLD FINAL, REASON FOR LIVING FINAL, FUCKING FUCKING FINAL FUCKING AAAAAGHHGHGHGHAAAA!!!! FINAL!!!! WHISTLE-BLOWING HILLSBROuGH SINGING HEYSALL SINGING TWAT SHITBAG TWAT FINAL.And to us it's a Cup Compo that needs to be taken into the context of what it is given what we are trying to do this season.If they beat us at this game tomorrow, they will have Golden DVDs created, they would have golden EFC RedShite twatting cloaks, Coats, Hats and Cars made. They will strut up and down and tell their kids, their grandkids and lie tearfully on their deathbeds sighing happily about the wonder of the game and how much it meant to them even though they were knocked out by Rochdale a few weeks later.They will have parades through the City with a Redshite Were twatted banner waved and whistles blown in bright tunes of crazy passion and love.And we'll hopefully shrug and go. Ah well, at least we won the league and sing along happily to their wank whistles.